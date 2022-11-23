New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 12 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was in December of last year, when the Vikings lost 24-10 to New England in a game where they dominated and with a great offense they got one more win in that NFL season.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots in NFL Week 12
In a few minutes we'll share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots live in Week 12 in NFL 2022. As well as the latest information from U.S. Bank Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
QB Duel
Tomorrow we will see the clash of two quarterbacks who are having a great tournament, on the Vikings side we have Kirk Cousin who has 14 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions, while Mac Jones of Patriots has 4 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions, so Cousin comes as the more experienced quarterback.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots online live in NFL Week 12
This is the start time for the Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots game on November 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
U.S Bank Stadium
It is the Minnesota Vikings stadium, an emblematic stadium for them, it has a capacity for 73 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 22, 2016, it will be the scenario where tomorrow Vikings and Patriots will face each other on Thursday Night Football, with a game that closes the Thanks Giving Day.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, they will release their inactive list tomorrow, players who will not be active tomorrow against New England.
Background
The record leans towards New England, since in the last two games, they have won both of them, something that Minnesota has not been able to achieve, who will try to get one more victory and continue in the fight for their division.
How does New England arrive?
The New England Patriots come into this game with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, a team that after missing their starting quarterback, returned to consistency in their games and now they will look to move up the standings little by little with a team that has a good offense but defensive deficiencies.
How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?
The Vikings come into this game with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses, they are coming off a very ugly 40-3 loss to Dallas, a very hard blow for them, they will be looking to get out of this bad streak when they face New England, Minnesota is still a clear candidate to win their division but they need to win to continue in the fight.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game, corresponding to Week 12 of the NFL. The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium at 7:20 p.m. (CDMX).