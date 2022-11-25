Minnesota Vikings 33-26 New England Patriots NFL Week 12 highlights and touchdowns
6:30 PM44 minutes ago

Summary

11:23 PM7 days ago

End of game

Minnesota 33-26 Patriots
11:16 PM7 days ago

2C -2:00

Two-minute pause
11:11 PM7 days ago

4C - 4:00

After a long offensive series Minnesota will have to give the ball back.
10:57 PM7 days ago

4C - 9:00

Touchdown Minnesota takes the lead on the scoreboard.
10:49 PM7 days ago

4C -12:30

Patriots return the ball and Minnesota will have possession.
10:40 PM7 days ago

4C - 14:00

Vikingos take 3 more points and tie the game.
10:36 PM7 days ago

End of third quarter

Patriots 26-23 Vikings
10:16 PM7 days ago

3C - 6:50

Patriots touchdowns keep on dropping points.
10:14 PM7 days ago

3C - 7:00

Patriots quickly move into the red zone
10:09 PM7 days ago

3C - 10:30

Minnesota touchdown with a great return the Vikings tie the game.
10:05 PM7 days ago

3C - 10:40

Pats touchdown turn the score around.
10:04 PM7 days ago

3C - 11:00

Again with a great pass the Pats are already close to the red zone.
10:02 PM7 days ago

3C - 13:00

New England with a great pass already at the 50-yard line.
9:44 PM7 days ago

Half Time

Patriots 16-16 Vikings
9:33 PM7 days ago

2C - 1:30

Vikings touchdowns turn the score around.
9:20 PM7 days ago

2C - 5:41

Patriotas gets 3 more points
9:17 PM7 days ago

2C - 7:38

Patriotas has a great offensive series and is already crossing the midfield.
9:13 PM7 days ago

2C - 8:50

Vikingos will have to settle for the 3 points.
9:09 PM7 days ago

2C - 10:30

Vikingos is already in the red zone
9:06 PM7 days ago

2C - 13:40

Viking crosses midfield and approaches red zone
9:01 PM7 days ago

End of first quarter

Patriots 10-7 Vikings
8:53 PM7 days ago

1C - 3:00

Patriots intercept the ball and move into the red zone.
8:48 PM7 days ago

1C - 5:20

Patriots are forced to give the ball back and the Vikings will have possession.
8:47 PM7 days ago

1C - 5:40

Patriots again have a good lead and are looking for first and ten.
8:46 PM7 days ago

1C - 06:30

A duel of defenders who do a great job.
8:31 PM7 days ago

1C - 10:40

Vikings touchdown opens the scoring.
8:26 PM7 days ago

1C - 13:50

Minnesota is now approaching midfield, continuing to generate danger.
8:25 PM7 days ago

1C - 14:30

Vikings kickoff with Dalvin Cook's 5-yard touchdown run.
8:24 PM7 days ago

Kickoff

The game kicks off and the first possession will go to Vikings
8:13 PM7 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are already on the field and are getting ready to sing the U.S. anthem and settle in for the kickoff to kick off this Thursday Night.
8:08 PM7 days ago

End of warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room to suit up and take the field for the start of the game, the kickoff is getting closer and closer.
8:03 PM7 days ago

Great Entrance

Great entrance at the U.S. Bank Stadium, we will have a full house in this last game of Thanksgiving Day, we expect a great game.
7:58 PM7 days ago

Already warming up

All the players are warming up, warming up for the kickoff of this Thursday Night Football.
7:53 PM7 days ago

Inactives Patriots

These are the inactive Patriots

7:48 PM7 days ago

Inactives Vikings

These are Minnesota's inactives

7:43 PM7 days ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already at the stadium and some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before the warm-up begins.
7:38 PM7 days ago

Fans

Little by little the fans arrive at the U.S. Bank Stadium for this last game of the Thanks Giving Day, a great game awaits us to close this NFL day, with two teams that need to win.
7:33 PM7 days ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was in December of last year, when the Vikings lost 24-10 to New England in a game where they dominated and with a great offense they got one more win in that NFL season.
7:28 PM7 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots in NFL Week 12

In a few minutes we'll share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots live in Week 12 in NFL 2022. As well as the latest information from U.S. Bank Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
7:23 PM7 days ago

QB Duel

Tomorrow we will see the clash of two quarterbacks who are having a great tournament, on the Vikings side we have Kirk Cousin who has 14 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions, while Mac Jones of Patriots has 4 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions, so Cousin comes as the more experienced quarterback.
7:18 PM7 days ago

Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots online live in NFL Week 12

This is the start time for the Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots game on November 24 in several countries:


Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

7:13 PM7 days ago

U.S Bank Stadium

It is the Minnesota Vikings stadium, an emblematic stadium for them, it has a capacity for 73 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 22, 2016, it will be the scenario where tomorrow Vikings and Patriots will face each other on Thursday Night Football, with a game that closes the Thanks Giving Day.

7:08 PM7 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, they will release their inactive list tomorrow, players who will not be active tomorrow against New England.
7:03 PM7 days ago

Background

The record leans towards New England, since in the last two games, they have won both of them, something that Minnesota has not been able to achieve, who will try to get one more victory and continue in the fight for their division.
6:58 PM7 days ago

How does New England arrive?

The New England Patriots come into this game with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, a team that after missing their starting quarterback, returned to consistency in their games and now they will look to move up the standings little by little with a team that has a good offense but defensive deficiencies.
6:53 PM7 days ago

How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?

The Vikings come into this game with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses, they are coming off a very ugly 40-3 loss to Dallas, a very hard blow for them, they will be looking to get out of this bad streak when they face New England, Minnesota is still a clear candidate to win their division but they need to win to continue in the fight.
6:48 PM7 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game, corresponding to Week 12 of the NFL. The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium at 7:20 p.m. (CDMX).
