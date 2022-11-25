Minnesota Vikings 33-26 New England Patriots NFL Week 12 highlights and touchdowns

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of game
Minnesota 33-26 Patriots
2C -2:00
Two-minute pause
4C - 4:00
After a long offensive series Minnesota will have to give the ball back.
4C - 9:00
Touchdown Minnesota takes the lead on the scoreboard.
4C -12:30
Patriots return the ball and Minnesota will have possession.
4C - 14:00
Vikingos take 3 more points and tie the game.
End of third quarter
Patriots 26-23 Vikings
3C - 6:50
Patriots touchdowns keep on dropping points.
3C - 7:00
Patriots quickly move into the red zone
3C - 10:30
Minnesota touchdown with a great return the Vikings tie the game.
3C - 10:40
Pats touchdown turn the score around.
3C - 11:00
Again with a great pass the Pats are already close to the red zone.
3C - 13:00
New England with a great pass already at the 50-yard line.
Half Time
Patriots 16-16 Vikings
2C - 1:30
Vikings touchdowns turn the score around.
2C - 5:41
Patriotas gets 3 more points
2C - 7:38
Patriotas has a great offensive series and is already crossing the midfield.
2C - 8:50
Vikingos will have to settle for the 3 points.
2C - 10:30
Vikingos is already in the red zone
2C - 13:40
Viking crosses midfield and approaches red zone
End of first quarter
Patriots 10-7 Vikings
1C - 3:00
Patriots intercept the ball and move into the red zone.
1C - 5:20
Patriots are forced to give the ball back and the Vikings will have possession.
1C - 5:40
Patriots again have a good lead and are looking for first and ten.
1C - 06:30
A duel of defenders who do a great job.
1C - 10:40
Vikings touchdown opens the scoring.
1C - 13:50
Minnesota is now approaching midfield, continuing to generate danger.
1C - 14:30
Vikings kickoff with Dalvin Cook's 5-yard touchdown run.
Kickoff
The game kicks off and the first possession will go to Vikings
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the game, the teams are already on the field and are getting ready to sing the U.S. anthem and settle in for the kickoff to kick off this Thursday Night.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room to suit up and take the field for the start of the game, the kickoff is getting closer and closer.
Great Entrance
Great entrance at the U.S. Bank Stadium, we will have a full house in this last game of Thanksgiving Day, we expect a great game.
Already warming up
All the players are warming up, warming up for the kickoff of this Thursday Night Football.
Inactives Patriots
These are the inactive Patriots
Inactives Vikings
These are Minnesota's inactives
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already at the stadium and some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before the warm-up begins.
Fans
Little by little the fans arrive at the U.S. Bank Stadium for this last game of the Thanks Giving Day, a great game awaits us to close this NFL day, with two teams that need to win.
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was in December of last year, when the Vikings lost 24-10 to New England in a game where they dominated and with a great offense they got one more win in that NFL season.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots in NFL Week 12
In a few minutes we'll share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots live in Week 12 in NFL 2022. As well as the latest information from U.S. Bank Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
QB Duel
Tomorrow we will see the clash of two quarterbacks who are having a great tournament, on the Vikings side we have Kirk Cousin who has 14 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions, while Mac Jones of Patriots has 4 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions, so Cousin comes as the more experienced quarterback.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots online live in NFL Week 12
This is the start time for the Minnesota Vikings vs New England Patriots game on November 24 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
U.S Bank Stadium
It is the Minnesota Vikings stadium, an emblematic stadium for them, it has a capacity for 73 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 22, 2016, it will be the scenario where tomorrow Vikings and Patriots will face each other on Thursday Night Football, with a game that closes the Thanks Giving Day.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, they will release their inactive list tomorrow, players who will not be active tomorrow against New England.
Background
The record leans towards New England, since in the last two games, they have won both of them, something that Minnesota has not been able to achieve, who will try to get one more victory and continue in the fight for their division.
How does New England arrive?
The New England Patriots come into this game with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, a team that after missing their starting quarterback, returned to consistency in their games and now they will look to move up the standings little by little with a team that has a good offense but defensive deficiencies.
How are the Minnesota Vikings doing?
The Vikings come into this game with a record of 8 wins and 2 losses, they are coming off a very ugly 40-3 loss to Dallas, a very hard blow for them, they will be looking to get out of this bad streak when they face New England, Minnesota is still a clear candidate to win their division but they need to win to continue in the fight.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings game, corresponding to Week 12 of the NFL. The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium at 7:20 p.m. (CDMX).