Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 12 on VAVEL US at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premum
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
The Titans lead the all-time series between these two franchises with 40 wins to 36 losses and just one tie, although they have won just one of the last four on either field.
Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 Tennessee Titans, 2022 season (Playoffs)
Tennessee Titans 20-31 Cincinnati Bengals, 2020 season
Cincinnati Bengals 20-34 Tennessee Titans, 2017 season
Tennessee Titans 7-33 Cincinnati Bengals, 2014 season
Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 Tennessee Titans, 2011 season
Key player Tennessee Titans
While barely halfway through the season, Derrick Henry has already surpassed 1,000 yards as a result of the good ground attack of this team, as he has accumulated 230 carries for 1,010 yards (an average of 4.4 every time he takes the ball) and 10 touchdowns that have been very helpful for the good record of the Nashville franchise.
Key player Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow is having a good season even though he has not had the expected protection although he has been improving, in the campaign he has completed 69.1 % of his completions, for 2,890 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions, 6 of which were in the 2 games against the Steelers.
Tennessee Titans: establishing the ground attack
Another team that is aiming for great things this season are the Tennessee Titans, who have a 7-3 record and are coming from an impressive victory at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, where the formula was and has been the ground attack with Derrick Henry, but which has also allowed the team to develop the aerial game.
Cincinnati Bengals: catching up with the Ravens
After winning their first game in the division by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers with a good offense, the Cincinnati Bengals' intention now is to catch up with the Baltimore Ravens at the top and for that reason they cannot afford any defeat, where they will have to improve their aerial game and in the red zone where they allowed 30 points in the last game.
The Kick-off
The Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans match will be played at the Nissan Stadium, in Tennessee, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.