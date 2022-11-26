Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 12 on VAVEL US.
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs of November 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Canal 9 and ViX
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs
There are few games between these franchises due to the fact that they are in different conferences where the record favors the Chiefs with a balance of 7 wins to 5 losses and they have won 4 of the last 4 games.
Kansas City Chiefs 51-54 Los Angeles Rams, 2018 season.
Saint Louis Rams 7-34 Kansas City Chiefs, 2014 season
Kansas City Chiefs 27-13 Saint Louis Rams, season 2010
Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 Saint Louis Rams, 2006 season
Saint Louis Rams 10-49 Kansas City Chiefs, 2002 season
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
Impressive the numbers that Patrick Mahomes is showing this season and for which they have only had two defeats in this campaign to be the leaders of the American Conference. So far in 2022 he has completed 66.3% of his passes, for 3,265 yards, 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Key player Los Angeles Rams
After rumors of whether he was going to be traded or not, Cam Akers has returned to activity and in the face of injuries ran 13 times in the last game, so he could be the key man to establish the ground attack with two objectives: put Mahomes as long as possible on the bench and help Stafford or the Rams' QB playing.
Kansas City Chiefs: Help Mahomes
There are several games this season in which the Kansas City Chiefs have won thanks to the ability of Patrick Mahomes, but he will not always be able to lead them to victory and for that the defense has to start slowing down the ground game and the big plays through the air of the opponents, especially because of the situation that happened against the Los Angeles Chargers last week on Sunday Night Football.
Los Angeles Rams: Solve a lot of doubts
The Los Angeles Rams have definitely failed to do many things on both sides of the field and the chances of entering the Playoffs are extremely difficult so it seems that they will not be able to revalidate their title, however, from this game they could straighten the way and start to establish the ground game, an issue that they have suffered in recent weeks.
The Kick-off
The Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Los Angeles Rams vs Kansas City Chiefs!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.