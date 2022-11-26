Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 12 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 12
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Week 12 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Lincoln Field Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles online live in NFL Week 12
This is the start time for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:15 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Lincoln Financial Field
Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Sunday Night Football between Eagles and Packers.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow the two teams will announce their list of inactive players who are not injured and will not be active for this game in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
Background
The record is very close since in the last 7 games played, 4 times Green Bay Packers have won and 3 times Philadelphia Eagles have won, a very close game despite the numbers, Philadelphia will be the favorite to win and reach 10 wins and be a clear candidate for the Super Bowl.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
They arrive as one of the best teams in the NFL, with 9 games won and only one lost game, they will look to continue with that good streak facing Green Bay and being a game that generates a lot of expectation, they arrive after defeating Indianapolis 17-16 in a game that they suffered until the last minute but in the end they managed to pull out.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
Green Bay arrives with a very bad record, with 4 wins and 7 losses, in their last game they lost against Tennessee Titans 27-17, a game where Aaron Rodgers was desperate for not being able to convert touchdowns and suffer one more loss this season, they will try to win against Eagles to get out of the bad streak.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game, corresponding to week 12 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:15 pm.