Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland BrownsLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns match.
How to watch TampaBay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns live on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
FistEnergy Stadium
The match will be held at FirstEnergy Stadium, which is in Cleveland, home of the Browns. The stadium has a capacity of 73,718 people.
Las Match!
The two teams have met 10 times in history, with six wins for the Browns and four for the Buccaneers. The two teams last played last year, when the Buccaneers won 26-23.
Injury Report
On the Buccaneers' side, linebacker Barret is out, as are Guard Goedeke, Wide Receiver Gage, and Running Back Fournette. Finally, Defensive Tackle Vea is listed as questionable. On the Browns' side Center Back Newsome, Center Pocic, Guard Dunn, Offensive Tackle Haeg and Line Backer Phillips are out for the match.
AFC North
The Browns in the AFC North are 3-7 on the season, sitting in fifth position. The leader is the Ravens, who are 7-3 on the season. Just below them are the Bengals, 6-4 on the season. Finally, like the Browns, the Steelers are 3-7 on the season and in last position.
NFC South
With 5-5 the Buccaneers lead the NFC South, ahead of the Falcons, who are 5-6 on the season. Below them are the Saints, who are currently 4-7 and the Panthers, who are 3-8 on the season. Neither team is tied so far.
Last five: Buccaneers
The Buccaneers come in their last five games with three losses and two wins. On October 16 came the first loss, by 20-18 to the Steelers. After that, on October 23, the loss was 21-3 to the Panthers. On the 27th, another loss, this time to the Ravens, 27-22. After that came two straight wins, the first over the Rams, by 16-13, on November 6. Finally, on Sunday (13), the new victory was by 21-16, over the Seahawks.
Last five: Browns
The Browns come into this game on the back of one win and four losses in their last few games. The first loss came on October 16, 38-15 to the Patriots. After that, on the 23rd, the loss was to the Ravens, now by 23-20. Then came the victory, on the 31st, by 32 to 13, over the Bengals. After that the routine of defeats returned, now on Sunday (13), to the Dolphins, by 39 to 17. Closing this sequence, the loss on Sunday (20) was to the Bills, by 31-23.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NFL match: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.