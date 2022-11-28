Green Bay Packers 33-40 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 12 highlights and touchdowns

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
End of match
Green Bay Packers 33-40 Philadelphia
4C - 1:00
Green Bay rescues 3 more points
4C - 1:22
Green Bay is already in the red zone
4C - 02:00
Eagles touchdown increase the score.
4C - 7:50
Touchdown by Green Bay gets closer to the scoreboard.
4C - 12:20
No points are falling and the clock is slowly ticking down.
End of third quarter
Packers 23-34 Eagles
3C - 2:00
Green Bay gets 3 more points
3C - 3:20
Green Bay is in the red zone
3C - 5:50
Green Bay sets up at midfield.
3C - 6:30
Green Bay tries to score quickly to get into the game.
3C - 7:00
Eagles' touchdown grows the lead.
3C - 11:00
Philadelphia is also approaching the red zone.
3C - 11:50
Philadelphia with good carries is at midfield.
3C - 12:40
Green Bay will have to get the ball back quickly.
Half time
Packers 20-27 Philadelphia
2C - 2:00
Two-minute pause
2C -2:20
The defenses close and the Eagles will have the ball again.
2C - 5:30
Philadelphia will have to give the ball back, great Packers defense.
2C - 7:40
Touchdown Green Bay again takes the lead.
2C - 8:30
Green Bay again recovers the ball and gets into the red zone on an incredible play.
2C - 9:50
Jalen Hurts again with a carry to get close to the red zone, Eagles show a great offense.
2C - 12:40
Green Bay crosses midfield and nears red zone
2C - 14:40
Eagles touchdown to regain the lead.
End of third quarter
Green Bay 14-13 Philadelphia
1C - 1:50
Philadelphia is already in midfield with a great pass from Jalen Hurts.
1C - 2:50
Packers touchdowns turn the game around.
1C - 3:31
Green Bay gets into the red zone on a great pass by Aaron Rodgers.
1C - 4:49
Eagles plays the fourth chance and fails to make it and it will be Green Bay's ball near the points.
1C - 6:30
Green Bay touchdowns get closer on the scoreboard.
1C - 6:50
Green Bay is in the red zone.
1C - 9:02
Touchdown Philadelphia increase the score.
1C - 10:20
Pass intercepted and Eagles recover the ball.
1C - 10:50
Touchdowns are the first 7 points of the game.
1C - 11:20
Philadelphia is already in the red zone with a great carry by Jalen Hurts.
1C - 13:20
Eagles close in on red zone with a breakthrough run by Miles Sanders.
1C - 14:10
Great Philadelphia carry and they get close to midfield.
Kickoff
The game kicks off and the first possession goes to the Eagles.
All ready
Everything is ready for the kickoff of the game, the teams are already in their positions and we are minutes away from the kickoff of this Sunday Night Football.
Remaining matches
Tomorrow will also be Steelers vs. Colts in the NFL's Week 12 Monday Night Football finale.
End of warm-up
The warm-up is over and the teams are already suited up and take the field for the United Stadiums anthem and kickoff.
Great Entrance
Great entrance at Lincoln Field, full house to see one of the favorite teams to reach the Super Bowl.
Already warming up
The players are already warming up and all the players are on the field and preparing for the start of the match.
Philadelphia Inactives
These are Philadelphia's inactives
19 QB Ian Book
28 CB Josh Jobe
78 G Sua Opeta
34 RB Trey Sermon
61 G Josh Sills
Green Bay Inactive
These are Green Bay's inactives:
22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles
44 S Johnathan Abram
59 LB De'Vondre Campbell
63 OL Rasheed Walker
87 WR Romeo Doubs
99 DL Jonathan Ford
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already in the stadium, some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before starting the warm-up.
Fans
Little by little, the fans are making their way to Lincoln Field Stadium, with more Philadelphia fans outside the stadium, and some Green Bay fans who made the trip to support their team.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 12
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Week 12 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Lincoln Field Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles online live in NFL Week 12
This is the start time for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:15 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Lincoln Financial Field
Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Sunday Night Football between Eagles and Packers.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow the two teams will announce their list of inactive players who are not injured and will not be active for this game in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
Background
The record is very close since in the last 7 games played, 4 times Green Bay Packers have won and 3 times Philadelphia Eagles have won, a very close game despite the numbers, Philadelphia will be the favorite to win and reach 10 wins and be a clear candidate for the Super Bowl.
How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?
They arrive as one of the best teams in the NFL, with 9 games won and only one lost game, they will look to continue with that good streak facing Green Bay and being a game that generates a lot of expectation, they arrive after defeating Indianapolis 17-16 in a game that they suffered until the last minute but in the end they managed to pull out.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
Green Bay arrives with a very bad record, with 4 wins and 7 losses, in their last game they lost against Tennessee Titans 27-17, a game where Aaron Rodgers was desperate for not being able to convert touchdowns and suffer one more loss this season, they will try to win against Eagles to get out of the bad streak.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game, corresponding to week 12 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:15 pm.