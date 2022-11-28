Green Bay Packers 33-40 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 12 highlights and touchdowns
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

6:32 PM43 minutes ago

Summary

11:32 PM4 days ago

End of match

Green Bay Packers 33-40 Philadelphia
11:27 PM4 days ago

4C - 1:00

Green Bay rescues 3 more points
11:26 PM4 days ago

4C - 1:22

Green Bay is already in the red zone
11:23 PM4 days ago

4C - 02:00

Eagles touchdown increase the score.
11:11 PM4 days ago

4C - 7:50

Touchdown by Green Bay gets closer to the scoreboard.
10:57 PM4 days ago

4C - 12:20

No points are falling and the clock is slowly ticking down.
10:56 PM4 days ago

End of third quarter

Packers 23-34 Eagles
10:39 PM4 days ago

3C - 2:00

Green Bay gets 3 more points
10:36 PM4 days ago

3C - 3:20

Green Bay is in the red zone
10:33 PM4 days ago

3C - 5:50

Green Bay sets up at midfield.
10:32 PM4 days ago

3C - 6:30

Green Bay tries to score quickly to get into the game.
10:27 PM4 days ago

3C - 7:00

Eagles' touchdown grows the lead.
10:21 PM4 days ago

3C - 11:00

Philadelphia is also approaching the red zone.
10:20 PM4 days ago

3C - 11:50

Philadelphia with good carries is at midfield.
10:16 PM4 days ago

3C - 12:40

Green Bay will have to get the ball back quickly.
10:04 PM4 days ago

Half time

Packers 20-27 Philadelphia
9:46 PM4 days ago

2C - 2:00

Two-minute pause
9:45 PM4 days ago

2C -2:20

The defenses close and the Eagles will have the ball again.
9:37 PM4 days ago

2C - 5:30

Philadelphia will have to give the ball back, great Packers defense.
9:31 PM4 days ago

2C - 7:40

Touchdown Green Bay again takes the lead.
9:29 PM4 days ago

2C - 8:30

Green Bay again recovers the ball and gets into the red zone on an incredible play.
9:25 PM4 days ago

2C - 9:50

Jalen Hurts again with a carry to get close to the red zone, Eagles show a great offense.
9:18 PM4 days ago

2C - 12:40

Green Bay crosses midfield and nears red zone
9:13 PM4 days ago

2C - 14:40

Eagles touchdown to regain the lead.
9:10 PM4 days ago

End of third quarter

Green Bay 14-13 Philadelphia
9:07 PM4 days ago

1C - 1:50

Philadelphia is already in midfield with a great pass from Jalen Hurts.
9:04 PM4 days ago

1C - 2:50

Packers touchdowns turn the game around.
9:00 PM4 days ago

1C - 3:31

Green Bay gets into the red zone on a great pass by Aaron Rodgers.
8:54 PM4 days ago

1C - 4:49

Eagles plays the fourth chance and fails to make it and it will be Green Bay's ball near the points.
8:46 PM4 days ago

1C - 6:30

Green Bay touchdowns get closer on the scoreboard.
8:45 PM4 days ago

1C - 6:50

Green Bay is in the red zone.
8:39 PM4 days ago

1C - 9:02

Touchdown Philadelphia increase the score.
8:37 PM4 days ago

1C - 10:20

Pass intercepted and Eagles recover the ball.
8:30 PM4 days ago

1C - 10:50

Touchdowns are the first 7 points of the game.
8:30 PM4 days ago

1C - 11:20

Philadelphia is already in the red zone with a great carry by Jalen Hurts.
8:28 PM4 days ago

1C - 13:20

Eagles close in on red zone with a breakthrough run by Miles Sanders.
8:26 PM4 days ago

1C - 14:10

Great Philadelphia carry and they get close to midfield.
8:23 PM4 days ago

Kickoff

The game kicks off and the first possession goes to the Eagles.
8:10 PM4 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the kickoff of the game, the teams are already in their positions and we are minutes away from the kickoff of this Sunday Night Football.
8:05 PM4 days ago

Remaining matches

Tomorrow will also be Steelers vs. Colts in the NFL's Week 12 Monday Night Football finale.
8:00 PM4 days ago

End of warm-up

The warm-up is over and the teams are already suited up and take the field for the United Stadiums anthem and kickoff.
7:55 PM4 days ago

Great Entrance

Great entrance at Lincoln Field, full house to see one of the favorite teams to reach the Super Bowl.
7:50 PM4 days ago

Already warming up

The players are already warming up and all the players are on the field and preparing for the start of the match.
7:45 PM4 days ago

Philadelphia Inactives

These are Philadelphia's inactives

19 QB Ian Book

28 CB Josh Jobe

78 G Sua Opeta

34 RB Trey Sermon

61 G Josh Sills

7:40 PM4 days ago

Green Bay Inactive

These are Green Bay's inactives:

22 CB Shemar Jean-Charles

44 S Johnathan Abram

59 LB De'Vondre Campbell

63 OL Rasheed Walker

87 WR Romeo Doubs

99 DL Jonathan Ford

7:35 PM4 days ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already in the stadium, some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before starting the warm-up.
7:30 PM4 days ago

Fans

Little by little, the fans are making their way to Lincoln Field Stadium, with more Philadelphia fans outside the stadium, and some Green Bay fans who made the trip to support their team.
7:25 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Week 12

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles live in Week 12 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Lincoln Field Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
7:20 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles online live in NFL Week 12

This is the start time for the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game on November 27 in several countries:


Argentina: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 20:15 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 02:15 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass

7:15 PM4 days ago

Lincoln Financial Field

Located in Philadelphia, the Eagles stadium, a very nice and open stadium, has a capacity for 67 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 3, 2003, will be the stadium where tomorrow will be played another edition of Sunday Night Football between Eagles and Packers.

7:10 PM4 days ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow the two teams will announce their list of inactive players who are not injured and will not be active for this game in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
7:05 PM4 days ago

Background

The record is very close since in the last 7 games played, 4 times Green Bay Packers have won and 3 times Philadelphia Eagles have won, a very close game despite the numbers, Philadelphia will be the favorite to win and reach 10 wins and be a clear candidate for the Super Bowl.
7:00 PM4 days ago

How does Philadelphia Eagles arrive?

They arrive as one of the best teams in the NFL, with 9 games won and only one lost game, they will look to continue with that good streak facing Green Bay and being a game that generates a lot of expectation, they arrive after defeating Indianapolis 17-16 in a game that they suffered until the last minute but in the end they managed to pull out.
6:55 PM4 days ago

How are the Green Bay Packers doing?

Green Bay arrives with a very bad record, with 4 wins and 7 losses, in their last game they lost against Tennessee Titans 27-17, a game where Aaron Rodgers was desperate for not being able to convert touchdowns and suffer one more loss this season, they will try to win against Eagles to get out of the bad streak.
6:50 PM4 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles game, corresponding to week 12 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, at 7:15 pm.
VAVEL Logo