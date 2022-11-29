Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Live Score Updates (6-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
2C - 14:00
Pittsburgh takes 3 more points
End of first quarter
Steelers 3-0 Colts
1C - 3:20
Matt Ryan is stopped in the back and Colts will have to return the ball.
1C - 4:50
Pittsburgh will have to give the ball back.
1C - 7:20
They put the Steelers in the red zone with a big Pickett carry.
1C - 9:00
Pittsburgh intercepts the ball and will have possession on the Colts field.
1C - 9:27
Pittsburgh will have to settle for 3 points.
1C - 11:20
Steelers breakthrough with carries and get closer to the red zone.
1C -13:06
Pittsburgh approaches midfield
1C -14:20
Najee Harris carries for 8 yards on his first opportunity.
Kickoff
The game kicks off and Pittsburgh will have the first possession.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, the U.S. anthem has been sung and the players take their positions for the start of this match.
End of warm-up
The teams have finished warming up and are already equipped, we are just minutes away from kickoff for this match.
Great Entrance
Great attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium, many Pittsburgh fans, including Mexicans, made the trip to support the Steelers for this game.
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up, the players are getting ready for the kickoff of the last game that closes this week 12 of the NFL.
Inactives Colts
No. 9 QB Nick Foles
No. 15 WR Keke Coutee
No. 51 DE Kwity Paye
No. 55 DE Khalid Kareem
No. 59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
No. 62 C Wesley French
No. 83 TE Kylen Granson
Inactives Steelers
These are Pittsburgh's inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 13 WR Miles Boykin
No. 16 CB Josh Jackson
No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon
No. 30 RB Jaylen Warren
No. 41 LB Robert Spillane
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already at the stadium and some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before the warm-up.
Fans
The fans are slowly beginning to arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium, and a big turnout is expected for the closing of Week 12 on Monday Night Football.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 12
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts live in Week 12 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Lucas Oil Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Lucas Oil Stadium
It is the Indianapolis Colts stadium, one of the most important in the NFL, has a capacity for 70 thousand spectators and is one of the few that has a retractable roof, was inaugurated on August 16, 2008 and will be the scenario where Colts and Steelers will face each other in the game that closes tomorrow's Week 12 of the NFL.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts online and live in NFL Week 12.
This is the start time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game on November 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Absences
The teams will not have any injured or suspended players for this game, but tomorrow they will announce their list of inactive players who will not be active tomorrow.
Background
The record is clear and convincing, since in the last 9 games, Pittsburgh has won 8 games and Indianapolis has won only once, so tomorrow the Steelers will be the favorites to win another edition of Monday Night Football.
How does Indianapolis arrive?
Indianapolis Colts comes into this game with a record of 4 wins, 6 losses and even a game that ended in a tie, they come with the need to beat the Steelers to have life in their division and fight in the wild card, they come from losing 17-16 last minute against Philadelphia Eagles, we expect a great game with two teams that urgently need the victory.
How are the Steelers coming along?
The Steelers are still alive but with the need to not lose any more games, they come from a loss to Cincinnati at home, a defeat that left a hard blow to the steel team, they will try to defeat Indianapolis and gain confidence both offensively and defensively, a team that has generated controversy for still having Matt Canada at the controls as offensive coordinator, something that has annoyed several fans.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts game, corresponding to week 12 of the NFL. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium, at 7:20 p.m. (CDMX).