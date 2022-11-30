Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots: Live Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 13 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots live in Week 13 in the NFL 2022. In addition to the latest information from Gillette Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Gillette Stadium
It is the stadium of the New England Patriots, it has a capacity of 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on May 11, 2002, one of the most emblematic stadiums of the NFL, it will be the scenario where the Patriots and Bills will face each other in the beginning of another week in the NFL, week 13 starts with a great soccer game.
Where and how to watch Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots online and live in NFL Week 13.
This is the start time for the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots game on November 30 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:20 PM on CBS and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass.
Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Absences
Neither team has any suspended or injured players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players for both teams, who will not be active tomorrow at the start of Week 13 on Thursday Night Football.
Background
These two teams have met in the last 15 games, leaving a record of 10 games won for New England and 5 games won for Buffalo Bills, a game that despite the history, the favorite to win will be Buffalo Bills who comes in a great moment and with the intention to continue adding victories.
How does New England arrive?
The New England Patriots come in with a record of 6 wins and 5 losses, after losing 33-26 against the Minnesota Vikings, a team that has suffered in recent weeks allowing many points and generating very few, the desperation has reached the quarterback Mac Jones who will try to get out of the bad streak against a tough team like the Buffalo Bills.
How are the Buffalo Bills coming along?
Buffalo Bills comes with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses, one of the strongest teams in the American conference and favorite to win the ticket to the Super Bowl. They just defeated the Detroit Lions 28-25 in a game that they suffered, but in the end they managed to pull through with a great offense.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots telecast, corresponding to Week 13 of the NFL. The game will take place at Gillette Stadium at 7:20 pm.