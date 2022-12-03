Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans in NFL?
If you want to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans game live on TV, your option is NFL TV.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans in NFL?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pas
Player to watch in Houston Texas
Davis Mills is the leader with a pass completion percentage of 61.9% for 2144 yards. In addition, the team's quarterback has 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His last touchdown was last November 20, although it was not enough to prevent Houston's defeat .
Cleveland Browns player to watch
Jacoby Brissett has a pass completion percentage of 64.1% for 2608 yards this season. In addition, the team's quarterback has 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
How are the Houston Texans coming along?
This team has six consecutive losses and has not won since October 9 when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 6-13. They are last in the American Conference standings with a total of nine losses, one tie and one win. They are fourth in the AFC South division.
How are the Cleveland Browns coming along?
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This team has won only two of its last nine games. In the NFL standings, they are 13th in the American Conference with four wins and seven losses. They are third in the AFC North division.
Background
In the last six meetings, Houston Texas has a favorable balance with four wins, although the Cleveland Browns won the two most recent encounters. The last time they met was in September 2021 in which Cleveland won with a favorable score of 31-21. In a game that was tied at 7 in all quarters except the third.
Venue: The game will be played at the NGR Stadium, located in the city of Houston, which was inaugurated in 2002 and has a capacity for 7,2200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans to square off in NFL Week 13
