Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
1:00 PM2 hours ago

12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers of December 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Despite being two historic NFL franchises, they have only met 14 times, with the Dolphins winning 8 times and losing 6, winning four of their last five games.

Miami Dolphins 43-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season

San Francisco 49ers 24-31 Miami Dolphins, 2016 season

Miami Dolphins 13-27 San Francisco 49ers, 2012 season

San Francisco 49ers 9-14 Miami Dolphins, 2008 season

Miami Dolphins 24-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2004 season

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Key player San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a great arsenal that can be exploited even more, as in the case of receiver Deebo Samuel, who also tends to have plays on the ground where he is also explosive. In the 2022 campaign he has had only 44 receptions, for 511 yards and two touchdowns, although he is an element that usually pulls the mark and that has helped Jimmy G's deliveries.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Miami Dolphins

Much was criticized in his first games, but this campaign has been the season of consolidation for Tua Tagovailoa who, when he has been in charge of the offense, has been noticed with a higher volume. So far he has completed 69.7% of his completions, for 2,564 yards, 19 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
12:35 PM2 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers: avoid making mistakes

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 13-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints last week, however, they did it largely on offense because the offense was slow to get going and had a lot of trouble imposing conditions, especially on the ground where they have struggled to open up space for the running backs. They are currently the third best team in record (7-4) in the American Conference.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Miami Dolphins: Establishing the offense

The Miami Dolphins (8-3) look like one of the strongest teams in the American Conference and can make a splash to reach the Super Bowl, where they are coming off a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans and will be looking to strike an authoritative blow with their explosive offense both on the ground and through the air.
12:25 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
12:20 PM2 hours ago

