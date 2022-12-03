Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 13.
What time is Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers of December 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers
Despite being two historic NFL franchises, they have only met 14 times, with the Dolphins winning 8 times and losing 6, winning four of their last five games.
Miami Dolphins 43-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season
San Francisco 49ers 24-31 Miami Dolphins, 2016 season
Miami Dolphins 13-27 San Francisco 49ers, 2012 season
San Francisco 49ers 9-14 Miami Dolphins, 2008 season
Miami Dolphins 24-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2004 season
Key player San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers have a great arsenal that can be exploited even more, as in the case of receiver Deebo Samuel, who also tends to have plays on the ground where he is also explosive. In the 2022 campaign he has had only 44 receptions, for 511 yards and two touchdowns, although he is an element that usually pulls the mark and that has helped Jimmy G's deliveries.
Key player Miami Dolphins
Much was criticized in his first games, but this campaign has been the season of consolidation for Tua Tagovailoa who, when he has been in charge of the offense, has been noticed with a higher volume. So far he has completed 69.7% of his completions, for 2,564 yards, 19 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
San Francisco 49ers: avoid making mistakes
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 13-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints last week, however, they did it largely on offense because the offense was slow to get going and had a lot of trouble imposing conditions, especially on the ground where they have struggled to open up space for the running backs. They are currently the third best team in record (7-4) in the American Conference.
Miami Dolphins: Establishing the offense
The Miami Dolphins (8-3) look like one of the strongest teams in the American Conference and can make a splash to reach the Super Bowl, where they are coming off a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans and will be looking to strike an authoritative blow with their explosive offense both on the ground and through the air.
The Kick-off
The Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.