Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

Tune in here Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC Sports and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys 0-23 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 season.
Indianapolis Colts 7-42 Dallas Cowboys, 2014 season
Dallas Cowboys 38-35 Indianapolis Colts, 2010 season (overtime)
Indianapolis Colts 14-21 Dallas Cowboys, 2006 season
Dallas Cowboys 3-20 Indianapolis Colts, season 2002
Key player Dallas Cowboys
Key player Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys: Establish the ground attack
New York Giants 20-28 Dallas Cowboys | Week 12
Dallas Cowboys 40-3 New York Giants | Week 11
Dallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers | Week 10
Indianapolis Colts: avoiding mistakes
It is worth mentioning that this game was in doubt to be played in prime time, but the NFL decided to keep it at the same time it was scheduled because it could have direct implications for the Playoffs.
Latest Colts results
Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts | Week 12
Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Indianapolis Colts | Week 11
Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas Raiders | Week 10