Dolphins vs 49ers LIVE Score Updates (7-3)
Image: VAVEL

4:20 PM3 minutes ago

1Q 09:45

The ball is deflected to Tua and it is incomplete. Miami to clear
4:16 PM8 minutes ago

1Q 10:28

FG 49ERS

Gould 47-yard run tightens the score 7-3

4:14 PM9 minutes ago

1Q 11:16

Garoppolo is caught and the 49ers are looking for just a field goal.
4:13 PM10 minutes ago

TD DOLPHINS 7-0

4:09 PM15 minutes ago

1Q 14:50

TD DOLPHINS

Tua finds Sherfield, who scampers 75 yards to the diagonals.

4:07 PM17 minutes ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Dolphins on offense.
3:58 PM26 minutes ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between the Dolphins and 49ers.
3:55 PM29 minutes ago

Good atmosphere

The team's good performance was reflected from the stands to the players themselves, who were having a good time before the start of the game:
3:50 PM34 minutes ago

Special Visit

The 49ers have a special guest today:
3:45 PM39 minutes ago

They jump into the field

This is how the Dolphins took to the field
3:40 PM44 minutes ago

Evening games

These are the afternoon games scheduled by the NFL for today:

Seahawks vs Rams

Chargers vs Raiders

Chiefs vs Bengals

Dolphins vs 49ers

3:35 PMan hour ago

Absent Dolphins

These are the Miami players who will be absent today:
3:30 PMan hour ago

49ers Casualties

These are the Miami players who will not see action this afternoon:
3:25 PMan hour ago

Offensive of fear

The 49ers have a scary offense with multiple weapons, but the defense has played even better and, in fact, are coming off a whitewash of the New Orleans Saints.
3:20 PMan hour ago

Retaining the top

Faced with a tight division, especially the Bills, the Dolphins can't afford to let the win slip away to stay on top of the AFC East.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Start

A great game will be played in Santa Clara when the Miami Dolphins visit the San Francisco 49ers. We begin with the coverage of the NFL game through VAVEL.
3:10 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 13 on VAVEL US.
3:05 PMan hour ago

What time is Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers of December 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

3:00 PMan hour ago

Last games Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers

Despite being two historic NFL franchises, they have only met 14 times, with the Dolphins winning 8 times and losing 6, winning four of their last five games.

Miami Dolphins 43-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season

San Francisco 49ers 24-31 Miami Dolphins, 2016 season

Miami Dolphins 13-27 San Francisco 49ers, 2012 season

San Francisco 49ers 9-14 Miami Dolphins, 2008 season

Miami Dolphins 24-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2004 season

2:55 PMan hour ago

Key player San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a great arsenal that can be exploited even more, as in the case of receiver Deebo Samuel, who also tends to have plays on the ground where he is also explosive. In the 2022 campaign he has had only 44 receptions, for 511 yards and two touchdowns, although he is an element that usually pulls the mark and that has helped Jimmy G's deliveries.
2:50 PM2 hours ago

Key player Miami Dolphins

Much was criticized in his first games, but this campaign has been the season of consolidation for Tua Tagovailoa who, when he has been in charge of the offense, has been noticed with a higher volume. So far he has completed 69.7% of his completions, for 2,564 yards, 19 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Foto: San Diego Union
2:45 PM2 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers: avoid making mistakes

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a 13-0 shutout win over the New Orleans Saints last week, however, they did it largely on offense because the offense was slow to get going and had a lot of trouble imposing conditions, especially on the ground where they have struggled to open up space for the running backs. They are currently the third best team in record (7-4) in the American Conference.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Miami Dolphins: Establishing the offense

The Miami Dolphins (8-3) look like one of the strongest teams in the American Conference and can make a splash to reach the Super Bowl, where they are coming off a 30-15 home win over the Houston Texans and will be looking to strike an authoritative blow with their explosive offense both on the ground and through the air.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
