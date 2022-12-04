Dolphins vs 49ers LIVE Score Updates (7-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
1Q 09:45
1Q 10:28
Gould 47-yard run tightens the score 7-3
1Q 11:16
TD DOLPHINS 7-0
#FinsUp mood
📺: #MIAvsSF on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/PMTJ1jGqFs pic.twitter.com/GE7vSaLz1o — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2022
1Q 14:50
Tua finds Sherfield, who scampers 75 yards to the diagonals.
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Good atmosphere
No place like 🏡#MIAvsSF pic.twitter.com/RO0aXbQJb9— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2022
Special Visit
#BayAreaUnite— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2022
Welcome to @LevisStadium @gabekapler! pic.twitter.com/hkjpzSDHU1
They jump into the field
The calm before kickoff. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/eWN6QRlMUg— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2022
Evening games
Seahawks vs Rams
Chargers vs Raiders
Chiefs vs Bengals
Dolphins vs 49ers
Absent Dolphins
Inactives for #MIAvsSF. pic.twitter.com/Zj9BpbfIap— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 4, 2022
49ers Casualties
#MIAvsSF @DignityHealth inactives. https://t.co/Vr6pwNcBxW pic.twitter.com/Lzpvzn7gOG— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2022
Offensive of fear
Retaining the top
Start
Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins 43-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2020 season
San Francisco 49ers 24-31 Miami Dolphins, 2016 season
Miami Dolphins 13-27 San Francisco 49ers, 2012 season
San Francisco 49ers 9-14 Miami Dolphins, 2008 season
Miami Dolphins 24-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2004 season