Colts vs Cowboys LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NFL (0-0)
Absent Dallas

These are the Dallas players who will not see action today:

Will Grier

Nahshon Wright

Markquese Bell

Jabril Cox

Quinton Bohanna

The shoes

These are some of the special shoes Dallas players will be wearing today:
Win at home

The Cowboys return to prime time play where they will be looking to win and take advantage of the tie between the Commanders and Giants, although the Eagles won and are more of a leader than ever.
Taking advantage of the defeat of their rivals

This Sunday both Titans, Jaguars and Texans lost in the division, so if the Texans win they will be two games behind the leader, the Titans, so this game is key for their aspirations.
Start

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back to winning ways against the in-form Dallas Cowboys. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys of December 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC Sports and NFL +

Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Because these teams are in different conferences the record between the two franchises is short with a favorable balance for the Cowboys with 10 wins to 7 losses and they have won three of the last five games.

Dallas Cowboys 0-23 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 season.

Indianapolis Colts 7-42 Dallas Cowboys, 2014 season

Dallas Cowboys 38-35 Indianapolis Colts, 2010 season (overtime)

Indianapolis Colts 14-21 Dallas Cowboys, 2006 season

Dallas Cowboys 3-20 Indianapolis Colts, season 2002

Key player Dallas Cowboys

Despite missing several games of the season due to injury, Dak Prescott has come in strong and has been key for the Texan franchise to continue its upward climb to be one of the best in the National Conference. So far he has completed 68.1 percent of his completions, for 1,393 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (two of them in the last game against the Giants on Thanksgiving).
Key player Indianapolis Colts

It hasn't been the best season compared to the previous one, however, the key for the Colts will be to establish the ground game and thus keep the opposing offense out. Jonathan Taylor has 171 carries for 779 yards and only four touchdowns.
Dallas Cowboys: Establish the ground attack

The Dallas Cowboys are on the rise with their good performances and could be close to tying their pass to the next round, so this game could be key to stay close to the Eagles. They have established in the last few games a good ground attack with Elliott and Pollard, plus the defense has stopped the opponent's ground game and the secondary has straightened the way with good performances.

New York Giants 20-28 Dallas Cowboys | Week 12

Dallas Cowboys 40-3 New York Giants | Week 11

Dallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers | Week 10

Indianapolis Colts: avoiding mistakes

Under Jeff Saturday, it seems that the Indianapolis Colts have been slowly getting back on track, but the results have been lacking. In the last game against the Steelers they barely scored three points in the first half and had a couple of losses that caused their defeat; in addition, in the final stretch they were highly criticized for not knowing how to manage the clock well.

It is worth mentioning that this game was in doubt to be played in prime time, but the NFL decided to keep it at the same time it was scheduled because it could have direct implications for the Playoffs.

Latest Colts results

Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts | Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Indianapolis Colts | Week 11

Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas Raiders | Week 10

The Kick-off

The Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo