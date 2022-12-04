Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
SoFi Stadium
The match will take place the SoFi Stadium, formerly known as Los Angeles Stadium. The stadium's capacity is for more than 70,000 people.
49 matches
The Seahawks and Rams have met 49 times in history, with 25 wins for the Seahwaks and 24 for the Rams. The last matchup between them was in 2021, when the Rams won 20-10.
Injury Report: Rams
On the other side the Rams have a lot of problems. Confirmed out of the game are quarterback Matthew Stafford, wive receiver Lance McCutcheon, defensive end Aaron Donald and linebackers Terrell Lewis and Travis Howard. As a doubt you have linebacker Ernest Jones, center Brian Allen and cornerback Troy Hill.
Injury Report: Seahawks
In the Injury Report for this game, the Seahawks have no confirmed absences, but have three players as questionable for the game, which are Running Back Travis Homer and Safeties Josh Jones and Ryan Neal.
NFC West
The 49ers lead the NFC West with seven wins and four losses. Right behind, trying to steal the first spot, the Seahawks appear with six wins and five losses. The Cardinals are third with four wins and eight losses. Closing out the conference, the Rams have three wins and eight losses.
Last Matches: Seahawks
The Seahawks, in their last five games, won three and lost two. The three wins were in sequence, starting on October 23, by 37-23 over the Chargers. After that, on the 30th, the victory was over the Giants, 27-13. Closing the winning streak, on November 6, it was now 31-21 over the Cardinals. On day 13 the defeat came, to the Buccaneers, by 21 to 16, and on Sunday (27), the defeat was to the Raiders, by 40 to 34, in extra time.
Last Matches: Rams
The Rams, in their last five games, have suffered an incredible five straight losses. The first of them, on October 30, was to the 49ers, by 31 to 14. After that, on November 6, the loss was by 16-13 to the Buccaneers. On the 13th who won was the Cardinals, by 27 to 17. Coming on Sunday (20), the loss was by 27-20 to the Saints, and on the other Sunday (27), the loss was now by 26-10, to the Chiefs.
