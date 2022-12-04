Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders live, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders online and live NFL 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders game on Dec. 3 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Bolivia: 5:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Brazil: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS
Spain: 11:25 PM
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL GamePass 
Peru: 4:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Uruguay: 6:25 p. m. on NFL GamePass 
Head-to-Head: Chargers vs. Raiders

The two teams have met 126 times, including one postseason game, with 67 wins for the Raiders and 57 for the Chargers.
However, Chargers have taken 3 of the last 5 meetings between these two rivals. In points scored, the Raiders lead 2773 points, while the Chargers have 2763 points.
Key Player- Raiders

Josh Jacobs- RB.

Jacobs is the Raiders' running back, figure in recent games in Las Vegas, where his work on the ground is key. 
In the current season he has 216 carries, accumulating 1159 yards with 9 touchdowns. 

Key Player- Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB. 
Herbert the Chargers quarterback, has in pass attempts 312-463, 3004 yards gained, 19 touchdowns, 7 interceptions.
Injury Report

Los Angeles Chargers
Nasir Adderley, S    
Breiden Fehoko, DT    
Drue Tranquill, LB    
Trey Pipkins III, OT    
Corey Linsley, C    
Las Vegas Raiders
Brandon Bolden, RB    
Denzel Perryman, LB    
Jesper Horsted, TE    
Kendal Vickers, DT    
Lester Cotton Sr., G
How are the Las Vegas Raiders doing?

The Raiders come in with a 4-7 record this season, and a 2-2 record at home.

The Las Vegas offense is averaging 24.1 points per game and has only conceded an average of 25.1 points against per game defensively. 

How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?

The Chargers come in with a 6-5 record this season and a 4-2 away record.

Los Angeles' offense averages 22.9 points per game and has only conceded an average of 25.6 points against per game defensively. 

Follow the action of week 13 of the NFL season

This time, we will have all the incidences of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders, in a matchup of two teams that are the Chiefs' escorts, but only the Chargers can aspire to a wild card spot. 
The Stadium

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Paradise in Nevada, United States and is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. 
Welcome VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders match, corresponding to week 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, at 4:25 pm.
