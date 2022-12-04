New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match
Photo: NFL

How and where to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NFL League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets of 4th December 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina 14:0 pm: NFL League Pass

Bolivia 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Brazil 15:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Chile 14:00 pm:  NFL League Pass

Colombia 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Ecuador 14:00  pm: NFL League Pass

USA 13:00 pm ET: NFL League Pass

Spain 23 pm:  NFL League Pass

Mexico 13:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Paraguay 14:00 pm:  NFL League Pass

Peru 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Uruguay 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Venezuela 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass

Interview

"I'm just thankful I got the help putting some points on the board. That's what happens when we play New York Jet football. That's New York Jet football. That's the real New York Jet football", Moore said in a postgame interview. 
New York Jets Situationn

The New York Jets have no absences for the match.
Minnesota Situation

The Minnesota Vikings have no absences for the match.
Direct clashes

New York Jets 17 - 37 Minnesota Vikings

 Minnesota Vikings 30 - 24 New York Jets

New York Jets 29 - 20 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 13 - 26 New York Jets

New York Jets 20 - 7 Minnesota Vikings

New York Jets 23 - 21 Minnesota Vikings

 Minnesota Vikings 21 - 31 New York Jets

Latest Results

New York Jets 31 - 10 Chicago Bears

New England Patriots 10 - 3 New York Jets

 New York Jets 20 - 17 Buffalo Bills

New York Jets 17 - 22 New England Patriots

 Denver Broncos 9 - 16 New York Jets

 Green Bay Packers 10 - 27 New York Jets

 New York Jets 40 - 17 Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers 20 - 24 New York Jets

New York Jets 12 - 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns 30 - 31 New York Jets

New York Jets

Third place in the NFC East, the New York Jets come to the duel with 7 wins in their bag and 4 losses. The team is coming off a win against the Chicago Bears.
Latest Results

Minnesota Vikings 33 - 26 New England Patriots

 Minnesota Vikings 3 - 40 Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills 30 - 33 Minnesota Vikings

Washigton Commanders 17 - 20 Minnesota Vikings

 Minnesota Vikings 34 - 26 Arizona Cardinals

Miami Dolphins 16 - 24 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings  29 - 22 Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints 25 - 28 Minnesota Vikings

 Minnesota Vikings 28 - 24 Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 7 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings are the #1 seed in the NFC North. In 11 games, there were 9 wins and two losses. The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win against the New England Patriots.
Eye on the Game

Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets live this Sunday (04), at US Bank Stadium, at 3 pm (Brasília time), for the NFL.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NFL match: Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets Live Updates!

My name is Arthur Fernandes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
