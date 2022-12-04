New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets match live?
What time is Minnesota Vikings vs New York Jets match for NFL?
Argentina 14:0 pm: NFL League Pass
Bolivia 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Brazil 15:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Chile 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Colombia 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Ecuador 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
USA 13:00 pm ET: NFL League Pass
Spain 23 pm: NFL League Pass
Mexico 13:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Paraguay 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Peru 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Uruguay 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Venezuela 14:00 pm: NFL League Pass
Direct clashes
Minnesota Vikings 30 - 24 New York Jets
New York Jets 29 - 20 Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 13 - 26 New York Jets
New York Jets 20 - 7 Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets 23 - 21 Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 21 - 31 New York Jets
Latest Results
New England Patriots 10 - 3 New York Jets
New York Jets 20 - 17 Buffalo Bills
New York Jets 17 - 22 New England Patriots
Denver Broncos 9 - 16 New York Jets
Green Bay Packers 10 - 27 New York Jets
New York Jets 40 - 17 Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers 20 - 24 New York Jets
New York Jets 12 - 27 Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns 30 - 31 New York Jets
Latest Results
Minnesota Vikings 3 - 40 Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills 30 - 33 Minnesota Vikings
Washigton Commanders 17 - 20 Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 34 - 26 Arizona Cardinals
Miami Dolphins 16 - 24 Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 29 - 22 Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints 25 - 28 Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings 28 - 24 Detroit Lions
Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 7 Minnesota Vikings