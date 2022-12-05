Colts vs Cowboys LIVE Score Updates (19-40)
Image: VAVEL

11:02 PMa minute ago

4Q 09:36

TD COWBOYS

Pollard takes advantage of the blocking and escapes all the way to the end zone, 30 yards on the play, although they miss the extra point.

10:57 PM6 minutes ago

4Q 11:01

Ryan fumbles and is intercepted. Dallas returns to the field.
10:48 PM15 minutes ago

4Q 13:44

TD COWBOYS

Hooker recovers the loose ball and returns it to the diagonals, but they miss the two-point conversion.

10:42 PM21 minutes ago

4Q 13:52

TD COWBOYS

Gallup wins on the hand-off and makes the reception for the touchdown.

10:41 PM22 minutes ago

4Q 14:22

Lamb takes off tackles and Dallas has first and ten.
10:38 PM25 minutes ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

COLTS 19-21 COWBOYS
10:37 PM26 minutes ago

3Q 00:33

No interception by Prescott and a personal foul, putting Dallas at its 20-yard line.
10:33 PM30 minutes ago

TD COWOBOYS 21-19

10:32 PM31 minutes ago

3Q 03:03

Pollard scampers down the sideline and gains more than 20 yards to move the chains.
10:28 PM36 minutes ago

3Q 03:43

TD COLTS

Pierce with the touchdown in the diagonals, but they miss the two-point conversion and come up just short of tying the score.

10:26 PM38 minutes ago

3Q 04:56

Ryan with the personal carry on fourth down to move the chains.
10:24 PM40 minutes ago

3Q 06:55

Taylor takes advantage of the screen pass and reaches the red zone.
10:23 PM40 minutes ago

3Q 08:10

Campbell with the 10-yard reception and the Colts move the chains.
10:19 PM44 minutes ago

3Q 10:20

Taylor manages to break away and gets beyond his 30-yard line.
10:15 PMan hour ago

4Q 11:50

Prescott with the incomplete pass and Dallas to clear.
10:09 PMan hour ago

3Q 14:02

Wilson overthrows Taylor on third down and the Colts to clear.
10:07 PMan hour ago

3Q 15:00

The third period begins. Colts on offense.
9:52 PMan hour ago

HALF TIME

COLTS 13-21 COWBOYS
9:51 PMan hour ago

TD DALLAS 21-13

9:49 PMan hour ago

2Q 00:13

TD COWBOYS

Prescott connects with Gallup and the Cowboys extend the lead to eight drives.

9:44 PMan hour ago

2Q 00:53

Ryan is intercepted after a defensive deflection and Dallas is in the red zone.
9:42 PMan hour ago

2Q 01:10

Campbell with 13 yards and it goes out of bounds for a first-and-10 from the Colts' 40-yard line.
9:37 PMan hour ago

2Q 01:30

Prescott's pressure is on him and he is caught. Dallas to clear.
9:33 PM2 hours ago

2Q 01:47

COLTS FG

McLaughlin with the 34-yard field goal to pull within one.

9:32 PM2 hours ago

2Q 01:51

Ryan's high pass is incomplete.
9:28 PM2 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
9:26 PM2 hours ago

2Q 02:44

Gilmore steals the ball from Prescott and puts it on the opponent's 19-yard line.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

2Q 04:05

Lamb with the carry and Dallas moves the chains, already in the point zone.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

2Q 05:20

Ryan is caught on third down and the Colts clear from midfield.
9:16 PM2 hours ago

2Q 08:05

Ryan's pass is complete and the Colts move the chains.
9:13 PM2 hours ago

TD COWBOYS 14-10

9:10 PM2 hours ago

2Q 10:16

TD COWBOYS

Pollard with the carry to penetrate the promised zone and create a new turnaround.

9:09 PM2 hours ago

2Q 11:31

Lamb escapes and enters the goal zone.
9:08 PM2 hours ago

2Q 12:50

Pollard with the 17-yard carry and starts the series well for Dallas.
9:03 PM2 hours ago

2Q 13:15

Ryan is caught and the Colts to clear inside their 20-yard line.
8:59 PM2 hours ago

TD COLTS 10-7

8:57 PM2 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

COLTS 10-7 COWBOYS

Elliott with the reception, but it falls short and Dallas to clear.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

1Q 02:37

TD COLTS

Dulin alone in the end zone makes the reception to turn the game around.

8:50 PM2 hours ago

TD DALLAS 7-3

8:49 PM2 hours ago

1Q 03:46

Pierce with the 45-yard reception and the Colts are already in the red zone.
8:47 PM2 hours ago

1Q 04:50

TD COWBOYS

Lamb is tackled, but doesn't make a down and gets up to go to the diagonals for the 7-3 touchdown.

8:35 PM2 hours ago

1Q 10:11

Pollard with the 10-yard reception on the outside to move the chains.
8:31 PM3 hours ago

1Q 10:49

COLTS FG

McLaughlin's 52-yarder opens the scoreboard 3-0.

8:30 PM3 hours ago

2Q 12:59

Granson with the reception and the Colts move the chains.
8:25 PM3 hours ago

1Q 13:42

Three and out for Dallas after Dak's pass and clear.
8:23 PM3 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Cowboys on offense.
8:12 PM3 hours ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes the game between the Colts and the Cowboys will be underway.
8:09 PM3 hours ago

Sunday's results

Here's how Sunday's NFL results looked:
8:04 PM3 hours ago

Arrival from Dallas

While the Cowboys thus arrived at their home, AT&T Stadium.
7:59 PM3 hours ago

Cowboy style

Some of the Colts players arrived this way, in true Texan style for this commitment.
7:54 PM3 hours ago

Absent Colts

Indianapolis will be without the following:
7:49 PM3 hours ago

Absent Dallas

These are the Dallas players who will not see action today:

Will Grier

Nahshon Wright

Markquese Bell

Jabril Cox

Quinton Bohanna

7:44 PM3 hours ago

The shoes

These are some of the special shoes Dallas players will be wearing today:
7:39 PM3 hours ago

Win at home

The Cowboys return to prime time play where they will be looking to win and take advantage of the tie between the Commanders and Giants, although the Eagles won and are more of a leader than ever.
7:34 PM3 hours ago

Taking advantage of the defeat of their rivals

This Sunday both Titans, Jaguars and Texans lost in the division, so if the Texans win they will be two games behind the leader, the Titans, so this game is key for their aspirations.
7:29 PM4 hours ago

Start

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to get back to winning ways against the in-form Dallas Cowboys. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
7:24 PM4 hours ago

Tune in here Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live upWeeks and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 13 on VAVEL US at AT&T Stadium.
7:19 PM4 hours ago

What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

7:14 PM4 hours ago

Last games Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys

Because these teams are in different conferences the record between the two franchises is short with a favorable balance for the Cowboys with 10 wins to 7 losses and they have won three of the last five games.

Dallas Cowboys 0-23 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 season.

Indianapolis Colts 7-42 Dallas Cowboys, 2014 season

Dallas Cowboys 38-35 Indianapolis Colts, 2010 season (overtime)

Indianapolis Colts 14-21 Dallas Cowboys, 2006 season

Dallas Cowboys 3-20 Indianapolis Colts, season 2002

7:09 PM4 hours ago

Key player Dallas Cowboys

Despite missing several games of the season due to injury, Dak Prescott has come in strong and has been key for the Texan franchise to continue its upward climb to be one of the best in the National Conference. So far he has completed 68.1 percent of his completions, for 1,393 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (two of them in the last game against the Giants on Thanksgiving).
7:04 PM4 hours ago

Key player Indianapolis Colts

It hasn't been the best season compared to the previous one, however, the key for the Colts will be to establish the ground game and thus keep the opposing offense out. Jonathan Taylor has 171 carries for 779 yards and only four touchdowns.
6:59 PM4 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys: Establish the ground attack

The Dallas Cowboys are on the rise with their good performances and could be close to tying their pass to the next round, so this game could be key to stay close to the Eagles. They have established in the last few games a good ground attack with Elliott and Pollard, plus the defense has stopped the opponent's ground game and the secondary has straightened the way with good performances.

New York Giants 20-28 Dallas Cowboys | Week 12

Dallas Cowboys 40-3 New York Giants | Week 11

Dallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers | Week 10

6:54 PM4 hours ago

Indianapolis Colts: avoiding mistakes

Under Jeff Saturday, it seems that the Indianapolis Colts have been slowly getting back on track, but the results have been lacking. In the last game against the Steelers they barely scored three points in the first half and had a couple of losses that caused their defeat; in addition, in the final stretch they were highly criticized for not knowing how to manage the clock well.

It is worth mentioning that this game was in doubt to be played in prime time, but the NFL decided to keep it at the same time it was scheduled because it could have direct implications for the Playoffs.

Latest Colts results

Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts | Week 12

Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Indianapolis Colts | Week 11

Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas Raiders | Week 10

6:49 PM4 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, in Dallas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
6:44 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
