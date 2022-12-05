Colts vs Cowboys LIVE Score Updates (19-40)

ADVERTISEMENT
4Q 09:36
4Q 11:01
4Q 13:44
Hooker recovers the loose ball and returns it to the diagonals, but they miss the two-point conversion.
4Q 13:52
Gallup wins on the hand-off and makes the reception for the touchdown.
4Q 14:22
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 00:33
TD COWOBOYS 21-19
Alec Pierce with the contested TD catch! @Colts
3Q 03:03
3Q 03:43
Pierce with the touchdown in the diagonals, but they miss the two-point conversion and come up just short of tying the score.
3Q 04:56
3Q 06:55
3Q 08:10
3Q 10:20
4Q 11:50
3Q 14:02
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
TD DALLAS 21-13
It's Gallup! @DallasCowboys extend their lead before halftime.
2Q 00:13
Prescott connects with Gallup and the Cowboys extend the lead to eight drives.
2Q 00:53
2Q 01:10
2Q 01:30
2Q 01:47
McLaughlin with the 34-yard field goal to pull within one.
2Q 01:51
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:44
2Q 04:05
2Q 05:20
2Q 08:05
TD COWBOYS 14-10
Tony Touchdowns. @Tp__5
2Q 10:16
Pollard with the carry to penetrate the promised zone and create a new turnaround.
2Q 11:31
2Q 12:50
2Q 13:15
TD COLTS 10-7
That's called an answer. @Colts retake the lead!
END OF FIRST QUARTER
Elliott with the reception, but it falls short and Dallas to clear.
1Q 02:37
Dulin alone in the end zone makes the reception to turn the game around.
TD DALLAS 7-3
Matty Ice goes deep 👀
1Q 03:46
1Q 04:50
Lamb is tackled, but doesn't make a down and gets up to go to the diagonals for the 7-3 touchdown.
1Q 10:11
1Q 10:49
McLaughlin's 52-yarder opens the scoreboard 3-0.
2Q 12:59
1Q 13:42
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Sunday's results
Arrival from Dallas
Cowboy style
Absent Colts
Absent Dallas
Will Grier
Nahshon Wright
Markquese Bell
Jabril Cox
Quinton Bohanna
The shoes
Win at home
Taking advantage of the defeat of their rivals
Start
Tune in here Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NBC Sports and NFL +
Spain: 2:20 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:20 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:20 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys 0-23 Indianapolis Colts, 2018 season.
Indianapolis Colts 7-42 Dallas Cowboys, 2014 season
Dallas Cowboys 38-35 Indianapolis Colts, 2010 season (overtime)
Indianapolis Colts 14-21 Dallas Cowboys, 2006 season
Dallas Cowboys 3-20 Indianapolis Colts, season 2002
Key player Dallas Cowboys
Key player Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys: Establish the ground attack
New York Giants 20-28 Dallas Cowboys | Week 12
Dallas Cowboys 40-3 New York Giants | Week 11
Dallas Cowboys 28-31 Green Bay Packers | Week 10
Indianapolis Colts: avoiding mistakes
It is worth mentioning that this game was in doubt to be played in prime time, but the NFL decided to keep it at the same time it was scheduled because it could have direct implications for the Playoffs.
Latest Colts results
Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts | Week 12
Philadelphia Eagles 17-16 Indianapolis Colts | Week 11
Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Las Vegas Raiders | Week 10
Pollard takes advantage of the blocking and escapes all the way to the end zone, 30 yards on the play, although they miss the extra point.