Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Week 14 Match
Stay tuned for live coverage of Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 14

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers live online in Week 14 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers online live in NFL Week 14

This is the kickoff time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers game on December 8 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 14:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

SoFi Stadium

Home of the Chargers and home of the Rams, located in Los Angeles, is one of the largest and newest stadiums in the NFL, with a capacity of 70 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2022, it will be the stage where the Chargers and Raiders will face each other on Thursday Night Football and a game that will undoubtedly fill us with excitement.

Absences

Neither of the two teams has injured players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players who will not be active in another edition of Thursday Night Football in the NFL.
Background

The record leans to Rams, since in the last 7 games the record indicates 4 games won by Rams and 3 games won by Raiders, despite this statistic, Raiders have a slight advantage over Rams to take one more victory in this NFL season.
How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?

The Vegas Raiders come in with a record of 5 wins and 7 losses, a team that has been going from strength to strength, coming off a 27-20 win over the Chargers in a game where Derek Carr was at a great level, and will be looking to repeat that against the Rams, a team that has had one of its worst seasons in the NFL.
How do the Los Angeles Rams get there?

The Los Angeles Rams are in bad shape and with one of their worst records in the NFL, with 3 wins and 9 losses, a team that after suffering important losses, as well as injuries, has not been able to get out of this bad streak, they just lost to Seattle 27-23, adding one more defeat in the NFL.
Good morning VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams game, corresponding to Week 14 of the NFL. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 7:20 pm.
