Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 14 on VAVEL US.
11:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass

11:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

The Chiefs lead the all-time series with a record of 69 wins to 55 losses, highlighting that they have 13 straight wins and the last time they lost was in 2015, at home, by a score of 34-21.

Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Denver Broncos, season 2021

Denver Broncos 9-22 Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 season

Denver Broncos 16-22 Kansas City Chiefs, 2020 season

Kansas City Chiefs 43-16 Denver Broncos, 2020 season

Denver Broncos 3-23 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019 season

11:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Denver Broncos

Since his debut in the first week against Seattle where he threw for 340 yards, Russell Wilson has not surpassed them again and in the last two games he has not even reached 200, reason why with the campaign almost lost, he will have to shore up the details to close in the best way and gain confidence for the next one.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' numbers continue to be outstanding and among the best in the history of the franchise, once again reaching the 30 touchdowns mark in a season with five more games to go. He has also completed 65.7 percent of his completions for 3,808 yards and eight interceptions.
Foto: NFL
Image: NFL
11:35 AM2 hours ago

Denver Broncos: much room for improvement

One of the big disappointments of the season has been the Denver Broncos, because although their defense is one of the best in terms of points allowed, the offense has not been working either on the ground or on the ground and that has caused them some losses that could have turned into victories.
11:30 AM2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs: recover

The Kansas City Chiefs come from a painful setback at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, so they lost again the number one seed in the American Conference, although this week they will have the opportunity to recover against a team that does not look good at all, in order to regain confidence. However, it seems that the divisional title is just a matter of time before they can secure it.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match will be played at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo