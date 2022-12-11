Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 14 on VAVEL US.
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos of December 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos
The Chiefs lead the all-time series with a record of 69 wins to 55 losses, highlighting that they have 13 straight wins and the last time they lost was in 2015, at home, by a score of 34-21.
Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 Denver Broncos, season 2021
Denver Broncos 9-22 Kansas City Chiefs, 2021 season
Denver Broncos 16-22 Kansas City Chiefs, 2020 season
Kansas City Chiefs 43-16 Denver Broncos, 2020 season
Denver Broncos 3-23 Kansas City Chiefs, 2019 season
Key player Denver Broncos
Since his debut in the first week against Seattle where he threw for 340 yards, Russell Wilson has not surpassed them again and in the last two games he has not even reached 200, reason why with the campaign almost lost, he will have to shore up the details to close in the best way and gain confidence for the next one.
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes' numbers continue to be outstanding and among the best in the history of the franchise, once again reaching the 30 touchdowns mark in a season with five more games to go. He has also completed 65.7 percent of his completions for 3,808 yards and eight interceptions.
Denver Broncos: much room for improvement
One of the big disappointments of the season has been the Denver Broncos, because although their defense is one of the best in terms of points allowed, the offense has not been working either on the ground or on the ground and that has caused them some losses that could have turned into victories.
Kansas City Chiefs: recover
The Kansas City Chiefs come from a painful setback at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, so they lost again the number one seed in the American Conference, although this week they will have the opportunity to recover against a team that does not look good at all, in order to regain confidence. However, it seems that the divisional title is just a matter of time before they can secure it.
The Kick-off
The Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match will be played at the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.