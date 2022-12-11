Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 PM10 minutes ago

Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 14 on VAVEL US.
12:55 PM15 minutes ago

What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers of December 11th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:25 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Canal 9 and ViX

Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

12:50 PM20 minutes ago

Last games Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers

The "Niners" have the advantage in the historical series with a record of 18 wins and 7 losses, highlighting that they have won three of the last five games.

San Francisco 49ers 31-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, season 2019

San Francisco 49ers 9-27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2018 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 season

San Francisco 49ers 33-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-48 San Francisco 49ers, 2011 season

12:45 PM25 minutes ago

Key player San Francisco 49ers

Since coming to the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has not been able to surpass 100 yards in a game on the ground, but he has been heavily involved in the air game. Now he should have a more prominent role on the ground to take the pressure off the rookie quarterback.
12:40 PM30 minutes ago

Key player Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will this be Tom Brady's last season? While the mystery is being solved, the quarterback himself has pointed out that he has a lot of room for improvement, because it could be the first time in his career that he finishes with a losing season, although he could still qualify to the next round.
Foto: Brady
Image: NFL
12:35 PM35 minutes ago

San Francisco 49ers: a new era

The San Francisco 49ers have a team designed to play the Super Bowl: good defense, good ground attack, good tight ends and receivers, but the problem lies in the quarterback after the injuries of Trey Lance at the beginning of the season and Jimmy Garoppolo last week, so now they will have to rely on Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, who will have as backup the veteran but unreliable Josh Johnson.
12:30 PM40 minutes ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tighten the Pace

Although it has not been the best season ever, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have control of the qualification in their hands and this game will be vital to show if the improvement they have had in the last few games can be reflected in this one and, in addition, give a blow of authority against one of the best teams in the National Conference.
12:25 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
12:20 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo