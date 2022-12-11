Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 14 on VAVEL US.
What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers of December 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Canal 9 and ViX
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers
The "Niners" have the advantage in the historical series with a record of 18 wins and 7 losses, highlighting that they have won three of the last five games.
San Francisco 49ers 31-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, season 2019
San Francisco 49ers 9-27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2018 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 season
San Francisco 49ers 33-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-48 San Francisco 49ers, 2011 season
Key player San Francisco 49ers
Since coming to the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey has not been able to surpass 100 yards in a game on the ground, but he has been heavily involved in the air game. Now he should have a more prominent role on the ground to take the pressure off the rookie quarterback.
Key player Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Will this be Tom Brady's last season? While the mystery is being solved, the quarterback himself has pointed out that he has a lot of room for improvement, because it could be the first time in his career that he finishes with a losing season, although he could still qualify to the next round.
San Francisco 49ers: a new era
The San Francisco 49ers have a team designed to play the Super Bowl: good defense, good ground attack, good tight ends and receivers, but the problem lies in the quarterback after the injuries of Trey Lance at the beginning of the season and Jimmy Garoppolo last week, so now they will have to rely on Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, who will have as backup the veteran but unreliable Josh Johnson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tighten the Pace
Although it has not been the best season ever, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have control of the qualification in their hands and this game will be vital to show if the improvement they have had in the last few games can be reflected in this one and, in addition, give a blow of authority against one of the best teams in the National Conference.
The Kick-off
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Denver, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.