Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL

Detroit Lions player to watch

Jared Goff, quarterback, has a 61% pass completion percentage for 3022 yards and 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 
Player to watch for the Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins stands out with a 58.5% pass completion rate, while he has 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions for 2933 yards completed. However, the team's quarterback has not scored a touchdown since October 30, when he helped his team to victory. 
How are the Detroit Lions doing?

The Detroit Lions won their last home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14. A team that has won four of their last five games. In the National Conference standings, they are ninth with five wins and seven losses and in second place in the NFC North;
How are the Minnesota Vikings coming along?

The Minnesota Vikings won their last home game 27-22 over the New York Jets. This team has won nine of their last ten games. Right now in the National Conference standings they are in second place with 10 wins and two losses. While in first place in the NFC North;
 
Background

This will be the second meeting in 2022 between Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, the first one was in NFL Round 3 in which the Minnesota Vikings won by 28-24. In the last ten meetings between these two teams, nine of them were won by the Minnesota Vikings;
Venue: The game will be played at Ford Field, a stadium that was inaugurated on August 24, 2002 and has a capacity of 65,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions meet in NFL Round 14 game
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions in the NFL

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
