Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game
Image: VAVEL

Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live upWeeks and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers match for the 2022 NFL Season Game on Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
What time is Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers of December 11th in several countries:

Last games Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers

The historical series is slightly dominated by the Dolphins with a record of 19 wins to 16 losses, highlighting that they have won three of the last five meetings.

Los Angeles Chargers 21-29 Miami Dolphins, 2020 season

Los Angeles Chargers 30-10 Miami Dolphins, 2019 season

Miami Dolphins 19-17 Los Angeles Chargers, 2017 season

Miami Dolphins 31-24 Los Angeles Chargers, 2016 season

Miami Dolphins 14-30 Los Angeles Chargers, 2015 season

Key player Los Angeles Chargers

Overall Justin Herbert's numbers are good but he needs help from both the ground game and the defense to keep his stats from being just that. So far this season he has completed 66.7 percent of his completions, for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.
Key player Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill has had a very good and explosive season in this 2022 where he has been Tua's main weapon due to his speed and ability to get unmarked, where he has already registered 96 receptions for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns.
Image: Yahoo
Los Angeles Chargers: tightening the screws

In a season that seemed to have better expectations, the Los Angeles Chargers have fallen in the last few weeks, but they are still depending on themselves if they get the five remaining wins, but they will have to start with Sunday's victory. They are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Miami Dolphins: to tighten the pace

Due to the toughness of both the AFC East division and the American Conference, this game is more than key for the Miami Dolphins to win, especially after suffering a painful loss against the San Francisco 49ers, where Tua Tagovailoa suffered because he was under a lot of pressure and his offensive line will have to protect him in a better way.
Schedule change

It is important to remember that this game was not scheduled to take place in prime time, but the NFL decided to change it to Chiefs vs Broncos due to the stakes of both teams for this game.
The Kick-off

The Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers match will be played at the SoFi Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:20 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Miami Dolphins vs Los Angeles Chargers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
