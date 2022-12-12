49ers spoil Tom Brady's return to San Francisco

It was a tough day for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi Stadium as they got routed 35-7 thanks to the new kid on the block Brock Purdy who made his first-ever start for the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady was playing only his second game of his illustrious career in the Bay area, a place he knew pretty well growing up in San Mateo, California, and went to many 49ers games with his mom and dad.

He ended up throwing the ball 55 times and only converting on 34 of them while throwing two interceptions as he continues to show signs of aging and struggle.

He was frustrated with the officials as well as it seems every time the Bucs had a chance to come back it was met with a flag negating the play as discipline continues to be a determining factor.

Purdy made NFL history to add insult to injury as he is the first quarterback to beat Brady in his first-ever start thanks to injuries to both Jimmy Garropolo and Trey Lance.

He looked cool and calm in the pocket and his number-one defense helped him a lot. Todd Bowles in his post-match press conference said the next four weeks are crucial.

A frustrated Todd Bowles

" We have four weeks to determine who we are as a team Bowles said. He looked frustrated and not happy at all during his 15 minutes with the media.

Brady looking for answers

Brady also looking quite dejected gave his sense of what's been a determining factor all season.

" All season we have not got off to fast starts Brady said. " They are a good team and I think Brock played great". He was also asked about the penalties that were given in today's game.

" I think it was just an accumulation when you add it all up it doesn't help at all but we haven't had the consistency to play well all year and we got our butt kicked every time you go out on the field there's a risk you get your but kicked or you kick butt".

One of the key factors seems to be the offense as the chemistry between Brady and Mike Evans seems to be going through a lull as he only finished the game with four catches for 44 yards.

" I made a bad pass to Mike and it was a terrible throw and it has always been Ya but and there has been a lot of that this year". He went to add.

" You win because you make plays and you keep them from making plays but then you end up losing by 28 points". Brady was asked what needs to change in the next four games to get back to being a good team.

" Everyone has to play better but were not playing and we haven't played four quarters and in some games, we have played well for five minutes and not well for 55 minutes".

He also commented on the family and supporters who were there today to witness his homecoming and unfortunately, it didn't go as planned but Brady seemed appreciative.

" I love having everyone here and it was nice to have my family come close and it's not going to change the outcome of the game and I just wished we could have done a better job".

A brave journalist had the courage to ask Brady if he had any regrets about coming back.

" I think I answered that a couple of weeks ago so next question".

Brady was asked what it was like to go into the locker room down 28-0 at the half and he simply answered it with not great and says it's always tough.

"You're just trying to figure out how to do a better job and in the NFL you play a really tough game on the road, they are physical, they are tough and they kicked our butt and that's the reality of our sport and we were on the wrong end of it today".

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again try to get back to .500 after falling today to 6-7 as they will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.