New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals live in Week 14 of the NFL 2022 NFL Season
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals live on Date 14 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from State Farm Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
State Farm Stadium
It is the Arizona Cardinals stadium, one of the few stadiums that are roofed, has a capacity for 63 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 1, 2006. It will be the scenario where Arizona and Cardinals will face each other on Monday Night Football and in the closing of Week 14 in the NFL.
Where and how to watch New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals online and live for NFL Season 2022 Week 14
This is the kickoff time for the New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals game on December 12 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 22:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 22:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 20:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:15 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 22:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 22:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
How does Arizona Cardinals arrive?
The Arizona Cardinals have a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, they were one of the teams that was in Mexico for the NFL game, which they lost to the 49ers, they will try not to end this season with a losing record, but they will face a tough New England team.
How are the New England Patriots doing?
The Patriots come into this week 14 with a record of 6 wins and 6 losses, a team that has been very irregular and has not been able to coordinate the offense with the defense, Mac Jones will try to get out of the bad streak and fight for the wild card in the American Conference.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players, players who despite being well will not be able to see activity in this week 14.
Background
The record leans towards New England since in the last 3 games, the Patriots have won 2 games to Arizona's 1. With this data, tomorrow Patriots will be the favorites to win the closing game of Week 14 in the NFL, in another edition of Monday Night Football.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England Patriots vs Arizona Cardinals game, corresponding to Date 14 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at State Farm Stadium, at 7:15 pm.