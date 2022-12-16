San Francisco 49ers 21-13 Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 15 Highlights and Touchdowns
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:32 PM2 days ago

Summary

11:16 PM2 days ago

End of match

49ers 21-13 Seattle
11:12 PM2 days ago

4C - 2:00

Two-minute pause
11:06 PM2 days ago

4C - 3:00

Seattle touchdowns get closer on the scoreboard
10:59 PM2 days ago

4C - 5:00

49ers miss field goal
10:57 PM2 days ago

4C - 6:20

San Francisco with a long pass approaches the red zone.
10:50 PM2 days ago

4C - 9:50

Seattle tries to advance quickly but penalties hurt home side
10:43 PM2 days ago

4C - 10:10

It is not enough for San Francisco and they will have to give the ball back.
10:36 PM2 days ago

4C - 13:20

Seattle returns the ball after a loss of yardage.
10:31 PM2 days ago

4C - 14:12

Seattle moves into red zone
10:27 PM2 days ago

End of third quarter

49ers 21-6 Seattle
10:24 PM2 days ago

3C - 1:09

Seattle approaches midfield on a good offensive series.
10:09 PM2 days ago

3C - 8:08

Seattle rescues 3 points
10:04 PM2 days ago

3C - 11:50

Seattle approaches red zone
10:04 PM2 days ago

3C - 12:10

Seattle crosses midfield
9:57 PM2 days ago

3C - 13:00

49ers quick touchdown by visitors
9:41 PM2 days ago

Half Time

49ers 14-3 Seattle
9:34 PM2 days ago

2C - 0:40

49ers touchdown increase the score
9:31 PM2 days ago

2C - 1:27

Seattle approaches midfield
9:30 PM2 days ago

2C - 1:40

Seattle recovers the ball
9:27 PM2 days ago

2C - 2:00

Two-minute pause
9:20 PM2 days ago

2C - 4:30

Defenses prevail and very few points have been dropped.
9:19 PM2 days ago

2C - 4:50

Seattle field goal to get closer to the scoreboard
8:55 PM2 days ago

2C - 12:50

Seattle recovers the ball
8:51 PM2 days ago

End of fist quarter

49ers 7-0 Seattle
8:47 PM2 days ago

1C - 2:00

San Francisco with a great defense recovers the ball.
8:42 PM2 days ago

1C - 3:42

San Francisco touchdown opens the scoring.
8:39 PM2 days ago

1C - 6:01

49ers move closer to red zone
8:34 PM2 days ago

1C - 7:50

San Francisco is positioned in midfield
8:28 PM2 days ago

1C - 10:50

Neither team is generating any danger at this early stage of the match.
8:20 PM2 days ago

1C - 13:01

Seattle will have to return the ball
8:18 PM2 days ago

1C - 14:20

Seattle tries to generate danger with carries.
8:17 PM2 days ago

Kickoff

The game starts and Seattle will have the first possession.
8:03 PM2 days ago

All ready

All ready for the start of the match, the protocol has been completed and they take their positions for the start of the match.
7:58 PM2 days ago

End of warm-up

The players are already suited up after finishing their warm-up and preparing to jump into the protocol of the U.S. national anthem and the kickoff of the game.
7:53 PM2 days ago

Great Entrance

Full house at Lumen Field, the fans do not abandon their team and we will have a great entrance in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
7:48 PM2 days ago

Already warming up

All the players are warming up and getting ready for the match to start in a few minutes.
7:43 PM2 days ago

Inactives 49ers

These are San Francisco's inactives

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
DB Tarvarius Moore
CB Samuel Womack III
DL Kevin Givens
OL Nick Zakelj
WR Deebo Samuel
LB Curtin Robinson

7:38 PM2 days ago

Inactives Seattle

These are Seattle's inactives

CB Artie Burns
CB Tre Brown
RB DeeJay Dallas
RB Tony Jones Jr.
T Jake Curhan
NT Al Woods

7:33 PM2 days ago

Already in the stadium

The players have already settled in at Lumen Field and are gradually warming up on the field, while other players are warming up with the fans who have already taken their seats.
7:28 PM2 days ago

Fans

Little by little the fans begin to arrive at Lumen Field, we expect a great entrance in one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, week 15 of the NFL kicks off.
7:23 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned to follow San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks live in NFL Week 15 2022

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks live in Week 15 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Lumen Field. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:18 PM2 days ago

Saturday Matches

Starting this week in the NFL, there will be Saturday games starting with Vikings vs Colts, Ravens vs Cleveland and Bills vs Dolphins.
7:13 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks online live in NFL Week 15 2022

This is the kickoff time for the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks game on December 15 in several countries:


Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL +

Spain: 2:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Peru: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network

7:08 PM2 days ago

Lumen Field

It is one of the noisiest stadiums in the NFL, home of the Seattle Mariners, has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 28, 2002. It has been the scene of memorable games and will be the stadium where one more edition of Thursday Night Football between Seattle and San Francisco will be played.

7:03 PM2 days ago

Absences

After Jimmy's injury that left him out of the season, neither team has any injured players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players for both teams, who will not be able to see activity in another edition of Thursday Night Football.
6:58 PM2 days ago

Background

The record is leaning towards Seattle Seahawks since in the last 15 games the record indicates 12 games won for Seattle and only 3 games won for San Francisco, in spite of this statistic, tomorrow San Francisco, due to the good moment they have lived, will come out as ample favorites to win this week 15 in the NFL.
6:53 PM2 days ago

How does Seattle arrive?

Seattle arrives with a record of 7 wins and 6 games, a team that has had a very irregular season, in their last game against Rams they won 27-23, the same that they will try to repeat against San Francisco and also aspire in the national conference.
6:48 PM2 days ago

How are the San Francisco 49ers coming along?

San Francisco 49ers comes with a record of 9 wins and 4 losses, a team that despite the injury of their quarterback, have managed to raise their level and be a serious contender in their division and in the playoffs, will seek to defeat Seattle team that has also had a great season and promises to be a great game.
6:43 PM2 days ago

Good morning VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks match, corresponding to Week 15 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lumen Field at 19:15.
VAVEL Logo