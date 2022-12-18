Highlights and Touchdowns: Dolphins 29-32 Bills in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
The winning field goal
Thanks
END GAME
4Q 00:00
Bass with the 25-yard field goal to win the game.
4Q 00:45
4Q 01:30
4Q 02:00
4Q 02.53
4Q 04:32
4Q 05:50
4Q 06.04
4Q 08:04
TD BILLS 29-29
Knox has it! @buffalobills get within two.
4Q 09:02
4Q 09:02
Knox with the touchdown reception, but Allen misses on his carry on the conversion.
4Q 10:47
4Q 11:56
From 47 yards Sanders makes the field goal and now the lead is 8 points.
4Q 12:32
4Q 13:49
4Q 14:57
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 00:59
TD DOLPHINS 26-21
Cheetahs also thrive in the cold? @MiamiDolphins LEAD!
3Q 02:30
Tua connects with Hill and Miami turns the score around.
3Q 03:08
3Q 03:58
3Q 04:26
3Q 06:01
3Q 07:08
3Q 09:33
3Q 10:13
3Q 12:00
3Q 13:29
TD DOLPHINS 19-21
He was GONE when his feet hit the ground!
3Q 12:48
Tua connects deep with Widdle and escapes to the diagonals, but they miss the conversion and fall two points short.
3Q 13:46
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
2Q 00:00
On the final play Cook makes the touchdown reception to regain the 8-point lead.
2Q 00:35
2Q 01:16
2Q 02:00
TD DOLPHINS 13-14
These Miami RBs are cooking. Ahmed muscles it in!
2Q 02:59
Ahmed with the 11-yard carry up the middle for Miami's first TD to pull within one.
2Q 03:40
2Q 06:00
2Q 07:26
TD BILLS 14-6
Hines across the line! @BuffaloBills get another.
2Q 08:18
Allen connects with Hines for the touchdown to widen the gap.
2Q 12:06
2Q 13:18
2Q 14:47
Sanders 21-yarder brings the difference to just 1 point.
2Q 14:50
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 00:47
TD BILLS 7-0
Perfect throw from @JoshAllenQB and the snowballs are loose!
1Q 01:05
Allen connects with Morris in the promised zone for the first touchdown of the game.
1Q 01:42
1Q 02:14
1Q 02:59
Sanders with the 39-yard field goal to open the scoring.
1Q 04:33
1Q 05:52
1Q 07:40
1Q 08:31
1Q 09:26
1Q 10:52
1Q 11:58
1Q 13:10
1Q 14:40
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Motivation to the top
They jump to warm up
There is support
Crazy day
Colts 36-39 Vikings, overtime.
Ravens 3-13 Browns
Inactive Buffalo
Inactive Dolphins
Key divisional duel
The favorite
Start
Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Network and NFL +
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Paraguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills 19-21 Miami Dolphins, season 2022
Miami Dolphins 11-26 Buffalo Bills, 2021 season
Buffalo Bills 35-0 Miami Dolphins, 2021 season
Miami Dolphins 26-56 Buffalo Bills, 2020 season
Buffalo Bills 31-28 Miami Dolphins, 2021 season