Highlights and Touchdowns: Dolphins 29-32 Bills in NFL
Image: VAVEL

The winning field goal

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Bills-Dolphins game for NFL Week 15.
END GAME

DOLPHINS 29-32 BILLS
4Q 00:00

FG BILLS

Bass with the 25-yard field goal to win the game. 

4Q 00:45

Defensive pass interference and the Bills are already in the red zone.
4Q 01:30

Singlatery with the carry and they are already beyond the opponent's 40 yard line.
4Q 02:00

Pausa de los dos minutos.
4Q 02.53

McKenzie with the reception on third down and the Bills already approaching midfield.
4Q 04:32

Again from Allen to Diggs with first and ten.
4Q 05:50

Complete pass from Allen to Davis for first and ten to get out of the zone.
4Q 06.04

Incomplete pass by Tua and Miami to clear.
4Q 08:04

Wilson with the reception on a floated pass to set up in the opponent's field.
TD BILLS 29-29

4Q 09:02

The conversion was reviewed, and Allen was able to cross with the ball for the two points.
4Q 09:02

TD BILLS

Knox with the touchdown reception, but Allen misses on his carry on the conversion.

4Q 10:47

Allen with the carry all the way inside the 15-yard line and the Bills are already in the red zone.
4Q 11:56

FG DOLPHINS

From 47 yards Sanders makes the field goal and now the lead is 8 points.

4Q 12:32

Short pass by Tua and it will be fourth down, now they will look for a field goal.
4Q 13:49

Allen is hit and there is a fumble recovered by the Dolphins.
4Q 14:57

Tagovailoa with the incomplete pass on third down and the Dolphins to clear.
END OF THIRD QUARTER

DOLPHINS 26-21 BILLS
3Q 00:59

Allen with the pass too floaty and it's incomplete. Miami will get back on offense.
TD DOLPHINS 26-21

3Q 02:30

TD DOLPHINS

Tua connects with Hill and Miami turns the score around.

3Q 03:08

Off-the-line carry by Ahmed for first and ten on the 21-yard line.
3Q 03:58

Rude to the kicker on the onside kick and the Bills give away first and ten.
3Q 04:26

Tua with the short pass to midfield and the Dolphins to clear.
3Q 06:01

Allen is caught and the Bills will have to clear out of the deep zone.
3Q 07:08

Short, incomplete pass by Tua and the Dolphins to clear.
3Q 09:33

Ahmed by land turns the corner and moves the chains.
3Q 10:13

Allen with the pass a little high and the Bills to clear.
3Q 12:00

From Allen to Knox and they are already in the opponent's field.
3Q 13:29

Allen runs up the middle and gains 13 yards to move the chains.
TD DOLPHINS 19-21

3Q 12:48

TD DOLPHINS

Tua connects deep with Widdle and escapes to the diagonals, but they miss the conversion and fall two points short.

3Q 13:46

Allen with the incomplete pass and the Bills to clear.
3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Bills on offense.
HALF TIME

BILLS 21-13 DOLPHINS
2Q 00:00

TD BILLS

On the final play Cook makes the touchdown reception to regain the 8-point lead.

2Q 00:35

Allen's pass and McKenzie's reception to put himself in the red zone.
2Q 01:16

Short carry by Singlatery to move the chains past midfield.
2Q 02:00

Two-minute break and with the Bills with first and ten.
TD DOLPHINS 13-14

2Q 02:59

TD DOLPHINS

Ahmed with the 11-yard carry up the middle for Miami's first TD to pull within one.

2Q 03:40

Hill with the 11-yard reception for first and ten.
2Q 06:00

De Tua to Hill and the Bills move the chains.
2Q 07:26

Widdle with the deep run reception for first and ten inside the opponent's 40-yard line.
TD BILLS 14-6

7:51 PM11 hours ago

TD BILLS

Allen connects with Hines for the touchdown to widen the gap.

2Q 12:06

Cook with the carry and the Bills already in Dolphin territory.
2Q 13:18

Davis with the 21-yard reception to move the chains.
2Q 14:47

FG DOLPHINS

Sanders 21-yarder brings the difference to just 1 point.

2Q 14:50

Tua with the incomplete pass and it will be fourth down
END OF FIRST QUARTER

DOLPHINS 3-7 BILLS
1Q 00:47

Great carry by Mostert and Miami is now inside the opponent's 5.
TD BILLS 7-0

1Q 01:05

TD BILLS

Allen connects with Morris in the promised zone for the first touchdown of the game.

1Q 01:42

Singletary with the 13-yard reception and the Bills are already in the red zone.
1Q 02:14

Big play by Knox who carries the ball inside the opponent's 25-yard line after taking off a few men.
1Q 02:59

FG DOLPHINS

Sanders with the 39-yard field goal to open the scoring.

1Q 04:33

Tua caught and fumble recovered by one of his linemen on third down.
1Q 05:52

Mostert with the run up the middle on fourth down to move the chains.
1Q 07:40

Widdle with the reception over the middle and the Dolphins are already in field goal range.
1Q 08:31

Mostert scampers 20 yards down the sideline and moves the chains for first and 10.
1Q 09:26

Short Ingold carry to move the chains in Miami's favor.
1Q 10:52

Allen doesn't connect with Diggs and the Bills to clear.
1Q 11:58

Allen completes to Diggs and the Bills move the chains and get out of a compromised zone.
1Q 13:10

Tua with the incomplete pass and Miami to clear.
1Q 14:40

Mostert takes advantage of the space in the center and moves the ball to midfield.
1Q 15:00

The game begins. Miami on the offensive.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between the Bills and Dolphins.
Motivation to the top

For this game, the Bills will play in red and will be motivated with the mission of their 11th victory of the campaign.
They jump to warm up

Miami takes the field looking to get back to winning ways.
There is support

Despite the snowfall and the fact that they are visitors today, the Miami fans will support their team this day.
Crazy day

This day, for the first time this season there is NFL on Saturday and it has left great results, including the biggest comeback in league history:

Colts 36-39 Vikings, overtime.

Ravens 3-13 Browns

Inactive Buffalo

While the Bills will be without the following:
Inactive Dolphins

These are the Miami players who will not see action today:
Key divisional duel

This game is extremely important for both. If Buffalo wins, they would all but clinch the divisional title and, if Miami pulls out the win, they would be closing to within a half game of the Bills with 3 games left.
The favorite

The Bills start as favorites with the latest oddsmakers' report in Las Vegas and are expected to win by a 7-point spread.
Start

The final game of the Saturday tripleheader will follow when the Bills take on the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Last games Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins have the advantage in the series with 62 wins to 54 losses and only one tie, remembering that they already won the first game of this season at home and now they have to pay the visit:

Buffalo Bills 19-21 Miami Dolphins, season 2022

Miami Dolphins 11-26 Buffalo Bills, 2021 season

Buffalo Bills 35-0 Miami Dolphins, 2021 season

Miami Dolphins 26-56 Buffalo Bills, 2020 season

Buffalo Bills 31-28 Miami Dolphins, 2021 season

Key player Buffalo Bills

His performance has dropped off a bit in recent weeks and he has struggled to get first and tenths against defenses, although there is no doubt that Josh Allen will be in contention to win the MVP by completing 63.8 percent of his completions for 3,553 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
4:51 PM14 hours ago

Key player Miami Dolphins

In the absence of an ankle injury that did not allow him to be at 100 percent in the last minutes against the Chargers, receiver Tyreek Hill is the player to follow with his great numbers with a total of 100 receptions for 1,460 yards and only 6 touchdowns.
Image: Los Angeles Times
Image: Los Angeles Times
Buffalo Bills: a solid run to the divisional title

Despite some stumbles in the division, the Buffalo Bills have a great opportunity to be on their way to the divisional title if they win this Saturday, remembering that they already lost to the Dolphins and are looking for revenge. They will have to make adjustments on defense, since against the Jets they had 5 consecutive series with kickoffs and the offense took a long time to work on the field.
4:41 PM14 hours ago

Miami Dolphins: getting back on track

The offense, which had worked so well throughout the season, in the last two games has forgotten to run and throw the ball well, having many problems and that is why they have tied two losses in a row against 49ers and Chargers, so the Miami Dolphins cannot afford the luxury of adding another setback and win that, by the way, will help them to get one game closer to the divisional leadership of their rival.
4:36 PM14 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
