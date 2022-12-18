Highlights and Touchdown: Bengals 34-23 Buccaneers in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
This was the Bengals' last TD
Thanks
END GAME
4Q 00:49
Brady connects with Gage for the touchdown, but they miss the conversion.
4Q 01:59
4Q 02:21
Wilcox with the touchdown reception to widen the gap.
4Q 02:32
4Q 04:16
4Q 05:43
4Q 07:24
4Q 09:28
4Q 11:02
4Q 11:54
TD BENGALS 27-17
Burrow's third TD of the second half!
27 unanswered points by the @Bengals.
📺: #CINvsTB on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jGmlqb2Tyq pic.twitter.com/w6jNLjPgDq — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
4Q 12:45
Burrow connects with Chase and enters the end zone to extend the gap to 10 points.
4Q 14:15
END OF THIRD QUARTER
TD BENGALS 20-17
It was 17-0. The @Bengals now lead 20-17!
📺: #CINvsTB on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jGmlqb2Tyq pic.twitter.com/ANdH7ziieM — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
3Q 02:40
Burrow connects with Boyd coupled with Higgins' successful two-point conversion for the 20-17 score.
3Q 04:12
3Q 04:56
TD BENGALS 12-17
From down 17-0... 12 straight points for the @Bengals!
📺: #CINvsTB on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jGmlqb2Tyq pic.twitter.com/YSR8SyLj61 — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
3Q 06:42
Burrow connects with Higgins, but they miss the conversion and fall five points short.
3Q 06:12
3Q 08:04
3Q 09:26
3Q 12:04
McPherson 21-yarder cuts the deficit.
3Q 12:08
3Q 13:04
3Q 13:31
3Q 14:02
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
2Q 00:00
McPherson 41-yarder removes the shutout before halftime
2Q 00:29
TD BUCCANEERS 17-0
Brady and the Bucs take a 17-0 lead!
📺: #CINvsTB on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jGmlqb2Tyq pic.twitter.com/cooH8zoHK8 — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
2Q 01:39
Godwin with the 5-yard reception to take advantage of the block and increase the difference.
2Q 01:52
2Q 02:00
2Q 02:36
2Q 06:36
2Q 08:03
2Q 11:47
2Q 12:27
TD BUCS 10-0
Brady to Gage! @Buccaneers take a 10-0 lead.
📺: #CINvsTB on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/jGmlqb2Tyq pic.twitter.com/tp29oGcWqM — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
2Q 14:11
Cage with the touchdown in the promised zone on fourth down and increase the lead 10-0.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 01:21
1Q 01:55
1Q 02:03
1Q 03:56
1Q 04:22
1Q 06:06
Succop 21-yard scamper opens the scoring 3-0.
1Q 06:44
1Q 07:55
1Q 09:20
1Q 11:48
1Q 12:26
1Q 13:13
1Q 14:51
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
Already warming up
The @NFL is committed to being a force for good, recognizing those working in their communities to advance social justice.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 18, 2022
Learn more about @InspireChange ➡️ https://t.co/5fbSeeQf2p pic.twitter.com/YmAY97mhIS
Thus they arrived
Our Man of the Year 🙌#WPMOYChallenge + @Sam_Hubbard_ pic.twitter.com/FjvkfQPAL2— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 18, 2022
It is ready
Finally, a sunny Sunday. pic.twitter.com/utqrTqDkRF— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 18, 2022
Evening games
Bengals vs Buccaneers
Titans vs Chargers
Cardinals vs Broncos
Patriots vs Raiders
Buccaneers absences
QB Kyle Trask
WR Julio Jones
CB Jamel Dean
DL Vita Vea
OLB Genard Avery
T Tristan Wirfs
OLB Cark Nissib
Cincinnati Casualties
21 CB Mike Hilton
35 CB Jalen Davis
70 OT D'Ante Smith
79 G Jackson Carman
88 TE Hayden Hurst
91 DE Trey Hendrickson
To win
Taking advantage of Ravens' defeat
Start
Tune in here Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-37 Cincinnati Bengals, season 22018
Cincinnati Bengals 14-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-21 Cincinnati Bengals, 2010 season
Cincinnati Bengals 13-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2006 season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 Cincinnati Bengals, 2002 season