Highlights and Touchdown: Bengals 34-23 Buccaneers in NFL
Image: VAVEL

7:46 PM11 hours ago

This was the Bengals' last TD

7:42 PM11 hours ago

7:37 PM11 hours ago

END GAME

BENGALS 34-23 BUCCANEERS
7:32 PM11 hours ago

4Q 00:49

TD BUCCANEERS

Brady connects with Gage for the touchdown, but they miss the conversion.

7:27 PM11 hours ago

4Q 01:59

Two-minute pause.
7:22 PM11 hours ago

4Q 02:21

TD BENGALS

Wilcox with the touchdown reception to widen the gap.

7:17 PM11 hours ago

4Q 02:32

Defensive miscue and Tampa Bay gives away first and 10.
7:12 PM11 hours ago

4Q 04:16

Boyd with the reception and he dives for the first down.
7:07 PM12 hours ago

4Q 05:43

Mixon with the reception and gets another first and ten.
7:02 PM12 hours ago

4Q 07:24

Irwin takes advantage of the blocks and gets first and ten right on the mark.
6:57 PM12 hours ago

4Q 09:28

Brady with the short pass and complete, they are 1 yard short of advancing and will have to clear.
6:52 PM12 hours ago

4Q 11:02

Burrow with the pass pumped and incomplete. Cincinnati to clear.
6:47 PM12 hours ago

4Q 11:54

Brady is hit, the ball is deflected and intercepted by Pratt.
6:42 PM12 hours ago

TD BENGALS 27-17

6:37 PM12 hours ago

4Q 12:45

TD BENGALS

Burrow connects with Chase and enters the end zone to extend the gap to 10 points.

6:32 PM12 hours ago

4Q 14:15

Wilcox with the 10-yard reception to put the ball in the end zone.
6:27 PM12 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

BENGALS 20-17 BUCCANEERS. Cincinnati will come back with first and ten.
6:22 PM12 hours ago

TD BENGALS 20-17

6:17 PM12 hours ago

3Q 02:40

BENGALS TD

Burrow connects with Boyd coupled with Higgins' successful two-point conversion for the 20-17 score.

6:12 PM12 hours ago

3Q 04:12

Perine with the short carry, but enough for the first and goal.
6:07 PM13 hours ago

3Q 04:56

Brady fumbled the ball and the Bengals recovered it in the red zone.
6:02 PM13 hours ago

TD BENGALS 12-17

5:57 PM13 hours ago

3Q 06:42

BENGALS TD

Burrow connects with Higgins, but they miss the conversion and fall five points short.

5:52 PM13 hours ago

3Q 06:12

Chase doesn't reach the mark, but a grab to the mask will give them the first and goal.
5:47 PM13 hours ago

3Q 08:04

Burrow is caught but is nullified by a defensive holding. First and ten.
5:42 PM13 hours ago

3Q 09:26

Brady is intercepted by Flowers and the Bengals are in great position.
5:37 PM13 hours ago

3Q 12:04

FG BENGALS

McPherson 21-yarder cuts the deficit.

5:32 PM13 hours ago

3Q 12:08

Burrow with incomplete pass on third and goal.
5:27 PM13 hours ago

3Q 13:04

Burrow runs 10 yards for first and goal.
5:22 PM13 hours ago

3Q 13:31

Surprise play with Bernard not in control and the Bengals are left with the ball in the red zone.
5:17 PM13 hours ago

3Q 14:02

Brady with short pass to White and Tampa Bay will need to clear
5:12 PM13 hours ago

3Q 15:00

Second half begins. Buccaneers on offense.
5:07 PM14 hours ago

HALF TIME

BENGALS 3-17 BUCCANEERS
5:02 PM14 hours ago

2Q 00:00

FG BENGALS

McPherson 41-yarder removes the shutout before halftime

4:57 PM14 hours ago

2Q 00:29

Burrow with a couple of good passes and the Bengals are already inside the opponent's 25 yard line.
4:52 PM14 hours ago

TD BUCCANEERS 17-0

4:47 PM14 hours ago

2Q 01:39

TD BUCCANEERS

Godwin with the 5-yard reception to take advantage of the block and increase the difference.

4:42 PM14 hours ago

2Q 01:52

Goodwin with the reception in the red zone once again.
4:37 PM14 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
4:32 PM14 hours ago

2Q 02:36

Short pass from Brady to Fournette to move the chains.
4:27 PM14 hours ago

2Q 06:36

Burrow looked to connect with Chase and is incomplete. To clear.
4:22 PM14 hours ago

2Q 08:03

Succop misses the 50-yard field goal and they go empty-handed.
4:17 PM14 hours ago

2Q 11:47

Short carry by White and the Bucs move the chains again.
4:12 PM14 hours ago

2Q 12:27

Burrow with the pass high and incomplete on third down and Bengals again to clear.
4:07 PM15 hours ago

TD BUCS 10-0

4:02 PM15 hours ago

2Q 14:11

TD BUCCANEERS

Cage with the touchdown in the promised zone on fourth down and increase the lead 10-0.

3:57 PM15 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

BENGALS 0-3 BUCCANEERS
3:52 PM15 hours ago

1Q 01:21

Evans with the catch and Tampa Bay is on first and goal.
3:47 PM15 hours ago

1Q 01:55

Evans with the reception on fourth down and moves the chains.
3:42 PM15 hours ago

1Q 02:03

Brady with the incomplete pass and the Bucs to clear.
3:37 PM15 hours ago

1Q 03:56

Evans with the reception to move the chains.
3:32 PM15 hours ago

1Q 04:22

Burrow is caught and the Bengals will have to clear.
3:27 PM15 hours ago

1Q 06:06

BUCCANEERS FG.

Succop 21-yard scamper opens the scoring 3-0.

3:22 PM15 hours ago

1Q 06:44

Brady's carry falls short and it will be fourth down.
3:17 PM15 hours ago

1Q 07:55

White with the 6-yard carry for the first and goal.
3:12 PM15 hours ago

1Q 09:20

Otton with the 20-yard reception to move the chains in zone for points already.
3:07 PM16 hours ago

1Q 11:48

Gage with first and ten reception.
3:02 PM16 hours ago

1Q 12:26

The ball is deflected to Burrow and Davis intercepts it.
2:57 PM16 hours ago

1Q 13:13

Mixon with the 11-yard reception for first and ten.
2:52 PM16 hours ago

1Q 14:51

Higgings with the front desk to move the chains for the first time in the afternoon.
2:47 PM16 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Bengals on offense.
2:42 PM16 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kickoff between Bengals and Buccaneers.
2:37 PM16 hours ago

Already warming up

While the Buccaneers are already warming up on the field prior to this matchup.
2:32 PM16 hours ago

Thus they arrived

While this is how the Bengals arrived a few moments ago:
2:27 PM16 hours ago

It is ready

Joe Burrow more than ready for the Bengals to add another win to their campaign.
2:22 PM16 hours ago

Evening games

These are the games to be played in the afternoon in Week 15 of the NFL:

Bengals vs Buccaneers

Titans vs Chargers

Cardinals vs Broncos

Patriots vs Raiders

2:17 PM16 hours ago

Buccaneers absences

Tampa Bay will be without the following players for this game:

QB Kyle Trask

WR Julio Jones

CB Jamel Dean

DL Vita Vea

OLB Genard Avery

T Tristan Wirfs

OLB Cark Nissib

2:12 PM16 hours ago

Cincinnati Casualties

These elements of the Bengals will not see action today:

21 CB Mike Hilton

35 CB Jalen Davis

70 OT D'Ante Smith

79 G Jackson Carman

88 TE Hayden Hurst

91 DE Trey Hendrickson

2:07 PM17 hours ago

To win

The Buccaneers need a win to remain as divisional leaders, otherwise their road will be complicated because they will face Panthers and Falcons in the following weeks.
2:02 PM17 hours ago

Taking advantage of Ravens' defeat

It should be remembered that the Ravens lost yesterday to the Browns and if the Bengals win, they will assume the divisional leadership, highlighting that both teams will face each other on the last day of the campaign.
1:57 PM17 hours ago

Start

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to keep the good streak going against Tom Brady's desperate Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
1:52 PM17 hours ago

1:47 PM17 hours ago

What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match for 2022 NFL Season Game?

This is the start time of the game Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers of December 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:25 PM on CBS Sports and NFL +

Spain: 10:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Paraguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass

1:42 PM17 hours ago

Last games Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Few games have been played between these two teams because they are in different conferences, but the Bucs lead the series with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses, winning three of the last five.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-37 Cincinnati Bengals, season 22018

Cincinnati Bengals 14-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-21 Cincinnati Bengals, 2010 season

Cincinnati Bengals 13-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2006 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 Cincinnati Bengals, 2002 season

1:37 PM17 hours ago

Key player Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is having the worst season of his career and it may be the beginning of the end for an illustrious athlete. Despite this, he is still posting good numbers and needs to be more effective in the red zone. Overall he has completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.
1:32 PM17 hours ago

Key player Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's adaptation to the NFL was very quick and already in his third season he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and he has shown it in this tournament that he has gone from strength to strength. So far in 2022 he has completed 68.1 percent of his completions for 3,685 yards, 27 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Foto: ESPN
Image: ESPN
1:27 PM17 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: take advantage of the home field

After a defeat where they were dominated and crushed by the San Francisco 49ers, despite their losing record of 6 wins and 7 losses, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to tighten the pace because they are leaders of the NFC South, but the fight is very even and with one more stumble they could lose the top spot to the Panthers and Falcons.
1:22 PM17 hours ago

Cincinnati Bengals: revalidate the championship

The Cincinnati Bengals can't let up as they are neck and neck with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North divisional title. In recent weeks they have left a pleasant taste in their mouths both offensively and defensively and it is important to remember that they are the current AFC champions and want to reach a Super Bowl again.
1:17 PM17 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Bay, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:25 pm ET.
1:12 PM17 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
