Summary and highlights of the Detroit Lions 20-17 New York Jets in NFL

END OF THE GAME: HOW THE DETROIT LIONS WON THE GAME BY TOUCHDOWN
C4 1:49
Wright goes 51 yards for a touchdown, and Badgley also makes the extra point;
C4 2:00
Two minutes to go and the Lions have possession and are looking to score and need it;
Uzomah's touchdown was like this
C4 4:41
Wilson assists Uzomah for a touchdown and then Zuerlein scores the extra point to put the Jets ahead.
C4 7:57
Bagdey tried for the Lions with a field goal, but missed;
C4 14:00
The New York Jets' play that ended up clearing the field;
C4 15:00
Last quarter begins with the Detroit Lions' clearout
C3 00:00
Third quarter ends and the Detroit Lions' lead continues to grow
C3 2:44
Jets clearance and Lions possession
C3 7:22
Now Fox clears and there will be possession again for the Jets.
C3 9:46
The Jets didn't find an opportunity and Mann clears the ball;
C3 11:55
Detroit Lions go back in front on Badgley 's field goal;
C3 13:27
Detroit Lions interception return interception
C3 15:00
The third quarter began;
REST
The second quarter ends with a tie at 10:10
C2 00:00
Zuerlein makes a field goal before the halftime whistle to tie the game
C2 1:12
Mann makes a 50-yard clearance and there will be possession for the Lions.
2C 5:34
Jets get possession late in the second quarter
2C 7:06
Badgley makes a field goal
2C 10:00
Lions Long Play
This was the New York Jets' touchdown.
2C 14:06
Uzomah goes 49 yards for a touchdown and the extra point is made by Zuerlein.
2C 15:00
Second quarter starts with New York Jets possession
1C 00:00
End of the first quarter;
1C 00:21
Fox 43-yard clearance and possession for the New York Jets.
1C 1:59
Mann's 54-yard clearance ends the Jets' possession.
This was Kalif Rayomond's score
1C 6:00
Mann clears the field and Raymond goes 47 yards for a touchdown. Badgle also makes the extra point;
1C 6:59
After a try and a long play by the Lions, the possession now goes to the Jets.
1C 9:41
Goff makes a short pass to Brown and the possession continues for the Detroit Lions.
1C 15:00
The first possession of the game goes to the Detroit Lions.
All set
The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
New York Jets players jump
This is how the Jets team jumps into Metlife Stadium
Detroit Lions as a visitor
They have won two of the five games they have played away from home, although these two victories have come in their last two away games;
New York Jets as home
It has played six home games with three wins and three losses, although it has won its last two home games;
And these are those of the New York Jets
They are also missing seven players.
Detroit Lions losses
These are the seven players unavailable for today's game
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Detroit Lions vs New York Jets will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL
How to watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets in NFL?
If you want to watch the Detroit Lions vs New York Jets game live on TV, your option is NFL TV.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Detroit Lions vs New York Jets in NFL game?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pas
Player to watch for the New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a season average of 55.6% pass completions for 1279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Player to watch for the Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is the most outstanding of the Detroit Lions with a 65.3% pass completion percentage for 3352 yards. In addition, the quarterback has 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
How are the New York Jets coming along?
In their last game, the New York team lost against the Buffalo Bills and have two losses in a row. In the American Conference standings they are in seventh place with seven wins and six losses, although they are in last place in the AFC East division.
How are the Detroit Lions coming along?
The Detroit Lions are coming off a 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent meeting. This team has won five of their last six games. In the National Conference standings, they are in eighth place with a total of six wins and seven losses. While second in the NFC North division.
Background
The last time these two teams met was in 2018 when the New York Jets won 17-48. However, the Detroit Lions have won four of the last five meetings.
Venue: The match will be played at the Metlife Stadium, located in New Jersey, which was inaugurated in 2010 and has a capacity for 82500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Detroit Lions and New York Jets to square off in NFL Week 15
