Summary and highlights of the Detroit Lions 20-17 New York Jets in NFL
4:12 PM14 hours ago

4:11 PM14 hours ago

END OF THE GAME: HOW THE DETROIT LIONS WON THE GAME BY TOUCHDOWN

 

4:05 PM15 hours ago

C4 1:49

Wright goes 51 yards for a touchdown, and Badgley also makes the extra point;
3:57 PM15 hours ago

C4 2:00

Two minutes to go and the Lions have possession and are looking to score and need it;
3:50 PM15 hours ago

Uzomah's touchdown was like this

 

3:48 PM15 hours ago

C4 4:41

Wilson assists Uzomah for a touchdown and then Zuerlein scores the extra point to put the Jets ahead.
3:36 PM15 hours ago

C4 7:57

Bagdey tried for the Lions with a field goal, but missed;
3:31 PM15 hours ago

C4 14:00

The New York Jets' play that ended up clearing the field;
3:26 PM15 hours ago

C4 15:00

Last quarter begins with the Detroit Lions' clearout
3:21 PM15 hours ago

C3 00:00

Third quarter ends and the Detroit Lions' lead continues to grow
3:16 PM15 hours ago

C3 2:44

Jets clearance and Lions possession
3:11 PM15 hours ago

C3 7:22

Now Fox clears and there will be possession again for the Jets.
3:06 PM16 hours ago

C3 9:46

The Jets didn't find an opportunity and Mann clears the ball;
3:01 PM16 hours ago

C3 11:55

Detroit Lions go back in front on Badgley 's field goal;
2:56 PM16 hours ago

C3 13:27

Detroit Lions interception return interception
2:51 PM16 hours ago

C3 15:00

The third quarter began;
2:46 PM16 hours ago

REST

The second quarter ends with a tie at 10:10
2:41 PM16 hours ago

C2 00:00

Zuerlein makes a field goal before the halftime whistle to tie the game
2:36 PM16 hours ago

C2 1:12

Mann makes a 50-yard clearance and there will be possession for the Lions.
2:31 PM16 hours ago

2C 5:34

Jets get possession late in the second quarter
2:26 PM16 hours ago

2C 7:06

Badgley makes a field goal
2:21 PM16 hours ago

2C 10:00

Lions Long Play
2:16 PM16 hours ago

This was the New York Jets' touchdown.

 

2:11 PM16 hours ago

2C 14:06

Uzomah goes 49 yards for a touchdown and the extra point is made by Zuerlein.
2:06 PM17 hours ago

2C 15:00

Second quarter starts with New York Jets possession
2:01 PM17 hours ago

1C 00:00

End of the first quarter;
1:56 PM17 hours ago

1C 00:21

Fox 43-yard clearance and possession for the New York Jets.
1:51 PM17 hours ago

1C 1:59

Mann's 54-yard clearance ends the Jets' possession.
1:46 PM17 hours ago

This was Kalif Rayomond's score

 

1:41 PM17 hours ago

1C 6:00

Mann clears the field and Raymond goes 47 yards for a touchdown. Badgle also makes the extra point;
1:36 PM17 hours ago

1C 6:59

After a try and a long play by the Lions, the possession now goes to the Jets.
1:31 PM17 hours ago

1C 9:41

Goff makes a short pass to Brown and the possession continues for the Detroit Lions.
1:26 PM17 hours ago

1C 15:00

The first possession of the game goes to the Detroit Lions.
1:21 PM17 hours ago

All set

The players are in the locker room ready to take the field.
1:16 PM17 hours ago

New York Jets players jump

This is how the Jets team jumps into Metlife Stadium

 

1:11 PM17 hours ago

Detroit Lions as a visitor

They have won two of the five games they have played away from home, although these two victories have come in their last two away games;
1:06 PM18 hours ago

New York Jets as home

It has played six home games with three wins and three losses, although it has won its last two home games;
1:01 PM18 hours ago

And these are those of the New York Jets

They are also missing seven players.
Photo: New York Jets
12:56 PM18 hours ago

Detroit Lions losses

These are the seven players unavailable for today's game
Photo: Detroit Lions
12:51 PM18 hours ago

1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Detroit Lions vs New York Jets will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the game can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
12:46 PM18 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Lions vs New York Jets live, as well as the latest information coming out of Metlife Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
 
12:41 PM18 hours ago

How to watch Detroit Lions vs New York Jets in NFL?

If you want to watch the Detroit Lions vs New York Jets game live on TV, your option is NFL TV.

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.

 

12:36 PM18 hours ago

What time is the Detroit Lions vs New York Jets in NFL game?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass

USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass

Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass

Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pas

12:31 PM18 hours ago

Player to watch for the New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has a season average of 55.6% pass completions for 1279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.
Photo: Getty Images
12:26 PM18 hours ago

Player to watch for the Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is the most outstanding of the Detroit Lions with a 65.3% pass completion percentage for 3352 yards. In addition, the quarterback has 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. 
Photo: Getty Images
12:21 PM18 hours ago

How are the New York Jets coming along?

In their last game, the New York team lost against the Buffalo Bills and have two losses in a row. In the American Conference standings they are in seventh place with seven wins and six losses, although they are in last place in the AFC East division.
12:16 PM18 hours ago

How are the Detroit Lions coming along?

The Detroit Lions are coming off a 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent meeting. This team has won five of their last six games. In the National Conference standings, they are in eighth place with a total of six wins and seven losses. While second in the NFC North division.
12:11 PM18 hours ago

Background

The last time these two teams met was in 2018 when the New York Jets won 17-48. However, the Detroit Lions have won four of the last five meetings.
12:06 PM19 hours ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Metlife Stadium, located in New Jersey, which was inaugurated in 2010 and has a capacity for 82500 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
12:01 PM19 hours ago

Preview of the match

Detroit Lions and New York Jets to square off in NFL Week 15
 
11:56 AM19 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Detroit Lions vs New York Jets in the NFL

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
