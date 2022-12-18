Highlights: Cowboys 34-40 Jaguars in NFL 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
OT | 0:00
OT | 7:39
OT | 10:00
Overtime!
4Q | 0:05
4Q | 0:50
Retake the lead!
Had to have it. Went and got it! 🙌— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
TOUCHDOWN @dak + @Nb_Eight5
📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsJAX | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/CeLGs64Lc0
4Q | 3:02
Unstoppable!
Once again, they forgot about Zay.#DALvsJAX on FOX/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/0ZM0pGGLMt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
4Q | 7:13
4Q | 10:03
Getting closer!
Got ourselves a ball game, folks!#DALvsJAX on FOX/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Dyoy7LBzq5— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
4Q | 15:00
Bye to the third
Second one!
How about two on the day for @zayjones11?!#DALvsJAX on FOX/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/KttO52utbr— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
3Q | 1:23
3Q | 3:57
3Q | 5:21
3Q | 7:36
3Q | 7:36
3Q | 10:35
Back to back!
4️⃣ ➡️ 8️⃣5️⃣ for the textbook red zone play action TD! #WPMOYChallenge @dak @Nb_Eight5— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/LoysPOPjUD
3Q | 15:00
Halftime
2Q | 1:55
2Q | 2:23
Respond!
9 plays, 75 yards, 1 big tuddy to @zayjones11!#DALvsJAX on FOX/NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DbD3W78F1M— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
2Q | 7:45
The second one!
What a dime from @dak to TE Peyton Hendershot for the TD! 🎯— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsJAX | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/ovA5YTJ8Bo
2Q | 13:01
2Q | 15:00
End of the first
See you!
Alexa, play "Get Your Roll On" for that @EzekielElliott touchdown!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
📺: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/OnY2u2Hulz
1Q | 4:31
1Q | 6:49
1Q | 10:53
1Q | 15:00
About to start
Injury Report
Jaguars: Kendrick Pryor, Tyree, Gillespie, Montaric Brown and Travon Walker.
Cowboys: Will Grier, Jabril Cox, Trayvon Mullen and Jalen Tolbert
Getting ready!
☀️ is shining... the weather is sweet...#DALvsJAX | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/67r5rBmhbF— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
Warming up!
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚#DALvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/jVG85C2ND5— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
Referee
Here are the Jaguars!
#DUUUVAL gon’ loveee this 🤩@Trevorlawrencee | #DALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/5YFrPUr5h6— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 18, 2022
The Cowboys are here!
The Boyz stay fitted.#DALvsJAX | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/M0US0HMGZx— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 18, 2022
Last duel!
Head to head
Let's go!
Stay with us to follow the Cowboys vs Jaguars live of the NFL Regular Season 2022-2023!
