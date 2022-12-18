Highlights: Cowboys 34-40 Jaguars in NFL 2022-2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

4:27 PM14 hours ago

Summary!

4:21 PM14 hours ago

Game is Over

The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys 34-40 Jacksonville Jaguars game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4:19 PM14 hours ago

OT | 0:00

TOUCHDOWN! Rayshwan Jenkins interception and he ran away to score to give the Jaguars the win.
4:16 PM14 hours ago

OT | 7:39

Jacksonville fails and fails to score points, the Cowboys' attempt is coming.
4:13 PM14 hours ago

OT | 10:00

Start the extra time, the Jaguars will have the first offensive.
4:08 PM14 hours ago

Overtime!

Regular time ends and we go to extra time.
4:06 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 0:05

FIELD GOAL! Riley Patterson ties the game at the last chance with a 48-yard kick.
3:57 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 0:50

The Jaguars with the last chance to tie the game or clinch the victory.
3:49 PM15 hours ago

Retake the lead!

Great movement by Dak Prescott to get unmarked and get the touchdown pass for Noah Brown:
3:43 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 3:02

TOUCHDOWN! Noah Brown shows up and turns the game around, the Cowboys retaking the lead near the end.
3:42 PM15 hours ago

Unstoppable!

Zay Jones continues unstoppable and gives the Jaguars the advantage:
3:36 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 7:13

Best second half of the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence is already better than Dak Prescott and the Jacksonvilles are giving the surprise.
3:31 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 10:03

TOUCHDOWN! Again Zay Jones receives a lateral pass from Trevor Lawrence and escapes to the diagonals to turn the game around.
3:24 PM15 hours ago

Getting closer!

Now it is Marvin Jones Jr. who puts the Jaguar within a drive game, the tie could come:
3:21 PM15 hours ago

4Q | 15:00

Start the last quarter.
3:20 PM15 hours ago

Bye to the third

The third quarter ends with a 3-point lead for the Cowboys.
3:16 PM15 hours ago

Second one!

Zay Jones with the reception to bring the Jaguars closer on the scoreboard, this is not over yet:
3:14 PM15 hours ago

3Q | 1:23

TOUCHDOWN! Trevor Lawrence connects this time with Marvin Jones Jr. to cut the difference to just 4 points and leave everything for the end of the game.
3:10 PM15 hours ago

3Q | 3:57

TOUCHDOWN! Zay Jones with the catch on Trevor Lawrence's pass for the Jaguars to react and try to close the gap even more to avoid defeat.
3:05 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 5:21

FIELD GOAL! Again Brett Maher converts another 3 points for the Cowboys, victory is getting closer for those from Dallas.
3:03 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 7:36

FIELD GOAL! Brett Maher puts in another 3 points for the Cowboys.
3:02 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 7:36

The Jaguars try to respond in this room and get into the game.
2:46 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 10:35

FIELD GOAL! Riley Patterson with another 3 points to bring the Jaguars closer.
2:43 PM16 hours ago

Back to back!

Again Dak Prescott with a touchdown pass to Zay Jones and the Cowboys:
2:36 PM16 hours ago

3Q | 15:00

The third quarter starts.
2:26 PM16 hours ago

Halftime

We go into halftime with a 14 lead for the Cowboys.
2:05 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 1:55

TOUCHDOWN! Noah Brown scoring a pass from Dak Prescott for the Cowboys to extend the difference. The bonus is good.
2:02 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 2:23

The Cowboys were stunned by the Jaguars' scoring and are now trying to break away again for more points to have a quieter second half.
1:59 PM17 hours ago

Respond!

Zay Jones with the reception and run for the score for the Jaguars:
1:55 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 7:45

TOUCH DOWN! The Jaguars respond, pass from Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones, the extra from Riley Patterson is good.
1:48 PM17 hours ago

The second one!

Great Dak Prescott pass for Peyton Hendershoot's score:
1:46 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 13:01

TOUCHDOWN! Pass from Dak Prescott to Peyton Hendershot for the Cowboys' second.
1:37 PM17 hours ago

2Q | 15:00

Start the second quarter.
1:36 PM17 hours ago

End of the first

The first quarter ends with an advantage of 7 for the Cowboys.
1:34 PM17 hours ago

See you!

Ezekiel Elliot's breakaway for the first points of the match:
1:24 PM17 hours ago

1Q | 4:31

TOUCHDOWN! Ezekiel Elliot escapes and manages to open the scoring for the Cowboys. The Brett Maher extra is good.
1:20 PM17 hours ago

1Q | 6:49

The Cowboys have kept possession of the ball very well, but have not been able to get into the red zone.
1:09 PM17 hours ago

1Q | 10:53

Very even start on the gridiron.
1:05 PM18 hours ago

1Q | 15:00

Kick off at TIAA Bank Field.
1:02 PM18 hours ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NFL.
12:44 PM18 hours ago

Injury Report

These are the players who will not see action today:
Jaguars: Kendrick Pryor, Tyree, Gillespie, Montaric Brown and Travon Walker.
Cowboys: Will Grier, Jabril Cox, Trayvon Mullen and Jalen Tolbert
12:37 PM18 hours ago

Getting ready!

The Cowboys are already on the gridiron for the last warm-up before the start of the game:
12:36 PM18 hours ago

Warming up!

The Jaguars take the field to perform the final exercises before the kickoff:
12:30 PM18 hours ago

Referee

Shawn Smith will be the central referee in this duel between Cowboys and Jaguars in week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.
12:16 PM18 hours ago

Here are the Jaguars!

The Jacksonville team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
12:15 PM18 hours ago

The Cowboys are here!

Those from Dallas are already in the vicinity of TIAA Bank Field for today's game:
12:05 PM19 hours ago

Last duel!

The last confrontation between both squads was in this 2021 preseason when the Jaguars were left with the victory by a score of 34 to 14, in this game the defense of those from Dallas failed to contain a rookie Trevor Lawrence who would give a couple of scoring passes and put the Cowboys in trouble.
12:03 PM19 hours ago

Head to head

This is the comparison between the offenses of each of the teams:
Photo: NFL
Photo: NFL
12:00 PM19 hours ago

Let's go!

We're just under an hour away from the Cowboys vs. Jaguars game at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
10:00 AM21 hours ago

Stay with us to follow the Cowboys vs Jaguars live of the NFL Regular Season 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from TIAA Bank Field. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 AM21 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars online and live in the NFL Regular Season 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Cowboys vs Jaguars game in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 11 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 12 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours in NFL League Pass

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

9:50 AM21 hours ago

Dak Prescott, a must see player!

The Cowboys quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of making himself known in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Dak will be one of the most pressured players on the roster and he hopes to get as many wins as possible after missing a few games and Cooper Rush showing a great image in the games where he filled in for Prescott. The Dallas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers this season are 1,132 passing yards and 8 touchdown passes with which he has achieved a record of 4 victories. The game against the Giants will be a big test against a team from the same division so a win will be very important for him and for the team. The quarterback's connection with Ezekiel Elliot and Noah Brown will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have good competition to keep the temporary starting job with Cooper Rush.
Photo: Cowboys
Photo: Cowboys
9:45 AM21 hours ago

How does the Cowboys arrive?

The Dallas team started a new season in the National Conference, after a disappointing postseason in 2021, losing out in the first round of the playoffs against San Francisco. The Cowboys had a good regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses; With these results, the team was left with the first place in its division and then fell in the first postseason game. Dak Prescott's physical condition was one of the team's big questions and everything seemed to start off in good shape, however, he suffered an injury on date 1 and will be out for several weeks, making the Cowboys not be considered a postseason team . The team had a bad start against Tampa Bay by a score of 19-3, but they surprised by taking the victory against the Bengals by a score of 20-17. the Giants is essential to get away in the fight for the Wild-Card.
9:40 AM21 hours ago

Trevor Lawrence, a must see player!

The Jaguars quarterback began his second year with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get his team to the NFL Playoffs. The Jacksonville quarterback was the team's offensive leader in passing yardage, with 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. However, he did not get the team to get a ticket to the postseason and, although he had good numbers, the team did not. The quarterback's connection to Travis Etienne Jr. and Christian Kirk will be key to having a good season. So far, he's had 20 touchdown passes, 6 interceptions and 3,202 passing yards, which has helped keep the Jaguars in contention for the postseason and Lawrence shows big improvements from his first year in the NFL.
Photo: Jaguars
Photo: Jaguars
9:35 AM21 hours ago

How does the Jaguars get here?

The Jacksonville team continues a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in the southern division of their conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and great players like Travis Etienne Jr. and Christian Kirk. The team had a great preseason with pure losses against Las Vegas, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, in addition to starting the regular season with a loss against Washington. The team's mission will be to once again fight the Titans, Colts and Texans for a ticket to the next round of the NFL. In their first games of the season, the Jaguars went on a losing streak with 5 consecutive losses but in their last games they have achieved 4 wins out of the last 3 against the Chargers, Ravens, Raiders and Titans. They leave with a record of 5 wins and 8 losses in second place in the South Division of the American Conference, so the victory against the Cowboys could begin to lead the team to the postseason or, in case of defeat, to the postseason. elimination.
9:30 AM21 hours ago

Where's the game?

TIAA Bank Field located in the city of Dallas will host this duel between two teams looking to continue the 2022 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 67,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Photo: NFL
Photo: NFL
9:25 AM21 hours ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the game between Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live, corresponding to the duel of Week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season. The match will take place at TIAA Bank Field, at 1 o'clock.
VAVEL Logo