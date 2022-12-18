Highlights and Touchdowns: Eagles 25-20 Bears in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
This was the Eagles' last TD
Thanks
END GAME
4Q 01:40
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:42
4Q 02:43
Fields surprises and finds Pringle alone for the touchdown to pull within five.
4Q 04:20
Hurts with touchdown and two-point conversion on the ground to secure the win.
4Q 05:22
4Q 07:01
4Q 08:25
4Q 09:45
4Q 11:36
4Q 14:21
END OF THIRD QUARTER
3Q 02:54
3Q 03:02
3Q 05:42
3Q 05:51
3Q 05:56
3Q 07:21
TD BEARS 13-17
Montgomery from Fields!
📺: #PHIvsCHI on FOX
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
3Q 08:45
Montgomery with the 10-yard touchdown reception to cut the deficit.
3Q 10:17
3Q 10:23
TD EAGLES 17-6
.@JalenHurts scores his 12th rushing TD of the season! (second-most in a season by a QB)
📺: #PHIvsCHI on FOX
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
3Q 12:09
Hurts with personal carry and second for him of the ground game.
3Q 13:06
3Q 15:00
HALF TIME
TD EAGLES 10-6
Hurts takes it up the middle for his 11th rushing TD of the year!
📺: #PHIvsCHI on FOX
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
2Q 00:42
Hurts over the middle takes advantage of the hole and carries the ball 22 yards to the promised zone.
2Q 01:03
2Q 02:00
2Q 03:38
2Q 05:05
2Q 05:25
TD BEARS 7-3
Montgomery scores on the next play for the @ChicagoBears
📺: #PHIvsCHI on FOX
— NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022
2Q 06:47
Montgomery with the 9-yard run to turn the score around.
2Q 07:10
2Q 09:13
2Q 11:50
Elliott from 32 yards out opens the scoring 3-0 with his field goal.
2Q 12:15
2Q 13:26
2Q 14:14
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 02:21
1Q 03:19
1Q 07:19
1Q 08:59
1Q 09:20
1Q 11:44
1Q 12:58
1Q 15:00
Minutes away
They jump into the field
Let's get to work#PHIvsCHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4q0QA4Y3qe— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2022
Already warming up
Bear weather 😤 pic.twitter.com/KVURVJiuwN— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 18, 2022
The Eagles are here
What's the coldest weather game you've attended?#PHIvsCHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4ouL8CoDTE— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2022
Sunday Billboard
BearsCasualties
Inactives for #PHIvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/X12sq736Qi— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 18, 2022
Eagles Casualties
Today's inactives #PHIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/NiyUFhcQqD— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2022
Ground game
Getting closer to the title
Start
Tune in here Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears Live Score in NFL Season Game 2022
What time is Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, Afizzionados and ViX
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears 14-22 Philadelphia Eagles, 2019 season.
Philadelphia Eagles 16-15 Chicago Bears, 2018 season (Playoffs).
Chicago Bears 3-31 Philadelphia Eagles, 2017 season
Philadelphia Eagles 29-14 Chicago Bears, 2016 season
Chicago Bears 11-54 Philadelphia Eagles, season 2013