Highlights and Touchdowns: Eagles 25-20 Bears in NFL
Image: VAVEL

4:16 PM14 hours ago

This was the Eagles' last TD

4:13 PM14 hours ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the Eagles-Bears game.
4:08 PM14 hours ago

END GAME

EAGLES 25-20 BEARS
4:03 PM15 hours ago

4Q 01:40

Hurts with the complete pass for first and ten and this is Philadelphia's win.
3:58 PM15 hours ago

4Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
3:53 PM15 hours ago

4Q 02:42

Short kick recovered by the Eagles.
3:48 PM15 hours ago

4Q 02:43

TD BEARS

Fields surprises and finds Pringle alone for the touchdown to pull within five.

3:43 PM15 hours ago

4Q 04:20

TD EAGLES

Hurts with touchdown and two-point conversion on the ground to secure the win.

3:38 PM15 hours ago

4Q 05:22

Brown with the big reception and puts the ball within 3 yards of scoring.
3:33 PM15 hours ago

4Q 07:01

Peterman with the incomplete pass and Chicago will have to clear.
3:28 PM15 hours ago

4Q 08:25

Elliott misses 38-yard field goal and Philadelphia goes scoreless.
3:23 PM15 hours ago

4Q 09:45

Hurts with another short carry to move the chains and they are already at the opponent's 20 yard line.
3:18 PM15 hours ago

4Q 11:36

Hurts with 3-yard carry on fourth down to move the chains.
3:13 PM15 hours ago

4Q 14:21

Sanders with an 18-yard carry to move the chains in the opponent's backfield, already in the end zone.
3:08 PM15 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

EAGLES 17-13 BEARS
3:03 PM16 hours ago

3Q 02:54

Fields with the short pass and the Bears to punt
2:58 PM16 hours ago

3Q 03:02

Hurts with incomplete pass on fourth down and Philadelphia goes scoreless.
2:53 PM16 hours ago

3Q 05:42

Brown with the 20-yard reception and they are already inside the opponent's 40-yard line.
2:48 PM16 hours ago

3Q 05:51

Fumble recovered by the Eagles on their home field.
2:43 PM16 hours ago

3Q 05:56

Fields with the carry into the opponent's backfield.
2:38 PM16 hours ago

3Q 07:21

Hurts with the incomplete pass and the Eagles to clear.
2:33 PM16 hours ago

TD BEARS 13-17

2:28 PM16 hours ago

3Q 08:45

TD BEARS

Montgomery with the 10-yard touchdown reception to cut the deficit.

2:23 PM16 hours ago

3Q 10:17

Sanders' loose ball on his reception and Chicago will have the ball in the red zone.
2:18 PM16 hours ago

3Q 10:23

Fields is caught on third down and Chicago to clear.
2:13 PM16 hours ago

TD EAGLES 17-6

2:08 PM16 hours ago

3Q 12:09

TD EAGLES

Hurts with personal carry and second for him of the ground game.

2:03 PM17 hours ago

3Q 13:06

Hurts with the pass to Brown and gets within two yards of scoring. First and goal.
1:58 PM17 hours ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins. Eagles on the offensive.
1:53 PM17 hours ago

HALF TIME

EAGLES 10-6 BEARS
1:48 PM17 hours ago

TD EAGLES 10-6

1:43 PM17 hours ago

2Q 00:42

TD EAGLES

Hurts over the middle takes advantage of the hole and carries the ball 22 yards to the promised zone.

1:38 PM17 hours ago

2Q 01:03

Hurts to Smith and the Eagles maintain the series, already on the rival's field.
1:33 PM17 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
1:28 PM17 hours ago

2Q 03:38

Hurts is caught and will be fourth down.
1:23 PM17 hours ago

2Q 05:05

Hurts runs for another first and ten inside the red zone.
1:18 PM17 hours ago

2Q 05:25

Hurts makes a mistake and is intercepted. Good position for Chicago to be in.
1:13 PM17 hours ago

TD BEARS 7-3

1:08 PM17 hours ago

2Q 06:47

TD BEARS

Montgomery with the 9-yard run to turn the score around.

1:03 PM18 hours ago

2Q 07:10

Fields escapes all the way to the goal zone for Chicago.
12:58 PM18 hours ago

2Q 09:13

Montgomery with the 21-yard reception to set up in the end zone.
12:53 PM18 hours ago

2Q 11:50

EAGLES FG

Elliott from 32 yards out opens the scoring 3-0 with his field goal.

12:48 PM18 hours ago

2Q 12:15

Short pass from Hurts to Brown and it will be fourth down.
12:43 PM18 hours ago

2Q 13:26

Brown with the catch and they are already in the red zone.
12:38 PM18 hours ago

2Q 14:14

Smith with the long reception to set up in the opponent's field.
12:33 PM18 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

EAGLES 0-0 BEARS. Chicago will start the fourth with a clearing kick after the catch to Fields.
12:28 PM18 hours ago

1Q 02:21

Hurts with the long incomplete pass. Eagles to clear.
12:23 PM18 hours ago

1Q 03:19

Fields is captured and Chicago will have to clear.
12:18 PM18 hours ago

1Q 07:19

Interception to Jalen Hurts in the red zone and Chicago will be back on offense.
12:13 PM18 hours ago

1Q 08:59

Fields' incomplete pass on fourth down and Chicago comes up empty.
12:08 PM18 hours ago

1Q 09:20

Fields with the carry that falls short and will be fourth down.
12:03 PM19 hours ago

1Q 11:44

Montgomery with the carry to move the chains in the opponent's backfield.
11:58 AM19 hours ago

1Q 12:58

Fields with the long, complete pass to move the chains.
11:53 AM19 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game begins. Bears on offense.
11:48 AM19 hours ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the Eagles-Bears game.
11:43 AM19 hours ago

They jump into the field

Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles take to Soldier Field:
11:38 AM19 hours ago

Already warming up

Justin Fields and all of Chicago are already warming up on the field.
11:33 AM19 hours ago

The Eagles are here

This is how Philadelphia arrived a few moments ago:
11:28 AM19 hours ago

Sunday Billboard

These are the games scheduled by the NFL for this Sunday at noon in Mexico and 1pm ET in the US.

Steelers vs Panthers

Eagles vs Bears

Cowboys vs Jaguars

Lions vs Jets

Chiefs vs Texans

Falcons vs Saints

11:23 AM19 hours ago

BearsCasualties

These are the players who will not play today for Chicago.
11:18 AM19 hours ago

Eagles Casualties

These are the elements that will not see action for Philadelphia:
11:13 AM19 hours ago

Ground game

If Chicago wants to pull off the upset they have to establish the ground game, mainly by giving option plays to Justin Fields who is a very skilled QB both on the ground and through the air.
11:08 AM19 hours ago

Getting closer to the title

While the Eagles have already clinched the postseason, they have yet to clinch the divisional title and must win and hope Dallas loses to all but clinch the NFC East.
11:03 AM20 hours ago

Start

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep the good streak going when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the NFL. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
10:58 AM20 hours ago

10:48 AM20 hours ago

Last games Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears

The Bears lead the all-time series with a record of 29 wins to 16 losses and one tie, although the Eagles have won the last five in a row.

Chicago Bears 14-22 Philadelphia Eagles, 2019 season.

Philadelphia Eagles 16-15 Chicago Bears, 2018 season (Playoffs).

Chicago Bears 3-31 Philadelphia Eagles, 2017 season

Philadelphia Eagles 29-14 Chicago Bears, 2016 season

Chicago Bears 11-54 Philadelphia Eagles, season 2013

10:43 AM20 hours ago

Key player Chicago Bears

He has a lot of talent but has not yet been well exploited or surrounded by the best players, but Justin Fields aims to continue growing and in this campaign despite the record has not been the best and they are already out of the Playoffs, he has improved his numbers with 61.7 percent of his passes, for 1,896 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
10:38 AM20 hours ago

Key player Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is already in the talks to see if he can be the MVP at the end of the season due to the good performance he has had with his deliveries and also in the ground game that he has been able to take advantage of. Through the air he has completed 68 percent of his throws for 3,157 yards, 22 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions.
Foto: NFL
Image: NFL
10:33 AM20 hours ago

Chicago Bears: not losing fumbles

The problem that the Chicago Bears have had has been the loss of balls and to avoid that they will have to protect the ball, not force it in unnecessary plays and improve the scheme so that Justin Fields continues to shine both through the air and on the ground.
10:28 AM20 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles: for the first place in the NFC

If the Philadelphia Eagles win and the Minnesota Vikings lose this week, they will be assured once and for all of being the leaders of the National Conference and, likewise, with a loss of the Dallas Cowboys they could be champions of the NFC East but, beyond that, the best team of the conference should not be confident and must continue in the same tone to avoid difficulties.
10:23 AM20 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Philadelphia Eagles vs Chicago Bears match will be played at the Soldier Field, in Chicago, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
10:18 AM20 hours ago

VAVEL Logo