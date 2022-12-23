New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Giants vs Vikings NFL game on VAVEL
How and where to watch the Giants vs Vikings NFL game live and online
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Last game Vikings vs Giants
On that occasion, the score was 28-10, so there was no question mark.
It will be a close game
Giants' key player
This afternoon, against a good team like Minnesota, he will have to play a good role in order to lead his team to victory, in what could be a definitive game for their postseason aspirations.
Vikings' key player
His performance will be fundamental for the locals to score points in the final zone, but above all to be able to advance to the opposite field.
The Giants want to finish strong
It is not yet known if the New York team will be able to play in the playoffs this season, however they come in with a positive streak after beating the Washington Commanders team.
It was a game in which the Giants took advantage of an 11-point lead they had before halftime, and based on their defense they were able to hold on to the victory with a score that ended 20-12.
Great season for the Vikings
The home team has had a very good season, achieving a total of 11 wins and only three losses, making them one of the candidates for the Super Bowl.
In their last game they were able to bounce back immediately and defeat the Indianapolis Colts, with a score of 39-36 in a game they were losing by 30 points and were able to equalize in the last quarter to later take the victory in overtime.
The match will be played at the U. S. Bank
This sports venue hosts the home games of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League of the NFL.
It opened to the public on July 22, 2016, after a year of construction, the Vikings intended to build a new open or retractable roof stadium. But the city and state government preferred a closed-roof stadium, to reduce the cost of construction, and allow for year-round use.
In the end, it was decided to use a transparent roof and wall panels to allow for an outside view, natural light and controlled climate.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NFL match: Giants vs Vikings Live Updates!
Today we will have a clash between two teams that are in totally different circumstances.
The Minnesota Vikings have had a sensational season, with a total of 11 wins and only three losses they are in first place in the National Northern Conference.
The New York Giants, on the other hand, have shown good play during some periods of the season, but are not yet assured of a place in the playoffs because in the East they are accompanied by the Eagles on a 13-1 streak and the Cowboys at 10-4. So this game will be fundamental for them if they aspire to play in the postseason.