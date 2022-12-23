New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2022 Match

Stay tuned to follow Giants vs Vikings NFL game

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
How and where to watch the Giants vs Vikings NFL game live and online

The game will be broadcasted live for USA, only through NFL streaming.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Last game Vikings vs Giants

The last time these two teams faced each other was in October 2019, in a game that ended with a victory for Minnesota. 

On that occasion, the score was 28-10, so there was no question mark. 

It will be a close game

10 of the 11 victories of the Minnesota team have been by scores with a difference of less than eight points, while on the Giants' side 11 of their scores were also quite close, this afternoon, we are expecting a game that will probably be defined until the last quarter.
Giants' key player

Saquon Barkley's carries have been great for a Giants' offense that does not get many yards per pass, and to tell the truth, in the end zone he has also scored very important points for the team. 

This afternoon, against a good team like Minnesota, he will have to play a good role in order to lead his team to victory, in what could be a definitive game for their postseason aspirations. 

Vikings' key player

One of the most important men for the Vikings' offense is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been getting a great number of yards through the air. 

His performance will be fundamental for the locals to score points in the final zone, but above all to be able to advance to the opposite field. 

The Giants want to finish strong


It is not yet known if the New York team will be able to play in the playoffs this season, however they come in with a positive streak after beating the Washington Commanders team.
It was a game in which the Giants took advantage of an 11-point lead they had before halftime, and based on their defense they were able to hold on to the victory with a score that ended 20-12.
Great season for the Vikings


The home team has had a very good season, achieving a total of 11 wins and only three losses, making them one of the candidates for the Super Bowl. 
In their last game they were able to bounce back immediately and defeat the Indianapolis Colts, with a score of 39-36 in a game they were losing by 30 points and were able to equalize in the last quarter to later take the victory in overtime.
The match will be played at the U. S. Bank

The Giants vs Vikings match will be played at the U. S. Bank stadium, in Minnesota, U.S.A. with a capacity of 66,860 people.

This sports venue hosts the home games of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League of the NFL. 

It opened to the public on July 22, 2016, after a year of construction, the Vikings intended to build a new open or retractable roof stadium. But the city and state government preferred a closed-roof stadium, to reduce the cost of construction, and allow for year-round use.

In the end, it was decided to use a transparent roof and wall panels to allow for an outside view, natural light and controlled climate.

Giants vs Vikings Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a clash between two teams that are in totally different circumstances.

The Minnesota Vikings have had a sensational season, with a total of 11 wins and only three losses they are in first place in the National Northern Conference. 

The New York Giants, on the other hand, have shown good play during some periods of the season, but are not yet assured of a place in the playoffs because in the East they are accompanied by the Eagles on a 13-1 streak and the Cowboys at 10-4. So this game will be fundamental for them if they aspire to play in the postseason. 

 

