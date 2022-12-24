Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Season 2022
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs live in Week 16 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs online and live of the NFL Season 2022
This is the kickoff time for the Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs game on December 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 20:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player- Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes- QB.
Mahomes is the Chiefs quarterback, on the season he has attempted 552 passes, 372 of which have been successful. He has 4496 yards through the air, 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the season.
Key Player- Seahawks
Geno Smith- QB.
Smith is the Seahawks quarterback, on the season he has attempted 472 passes, 337 of which have been successful. He has 3671 yards through the air, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on the season.
Head to Head: Seahawks vs. Chiefs
The series between the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs, stands like this: they have met 52 times, with 19 wins for the Seattle Seahawks and 33 for the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Kansas City Chiefs lead the series in points with 1240 to the Seahawks' 1015.
Injury Report
Seattle Seahawks
Marquise Goodwin WR
Kenneth Walker III RB
DeeJay Dallas RB
Ryan Neal S
Al Woods DT
Kansas City Chiefs
Blake Bell TE
Jody Fortson TE
Khalen Saunders DT
Deon Bush S
Chiefs assured of playoff berth as they look to improve their record
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve their record heading into the NFL Playoffs, are already locked into the AFC West division, and are in a tight battle with the Bills and Bengals for the best record in the AFC.
Seahawks look for a win that has eluded them
With two losses in a row, and with postseason qualification in jeopardy, the Seahawks come to KC in search of a key victory for their postseason aspirations. Seattle has a 7-7 record on the season, and is 4-3 on the road.
NFL action continues
This afternoon the NFL Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season continues, and this time we will have all the incidents of the duel between Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs, a key duel for the definition of the members of the postseason.
Where will the match be played?
Arrowhead Stadium, located in Kansas City, Missouri, will host the game. It is a stadium owned by the Chiefs. This stadium has a capacity for 79,451 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
It will be one of the venues for the next FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Welcome friends of VAVEL to the broadcast of the match between Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs corresponding to the NFL!
Welcome to the Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs live stream, corresponding to week 16 of the NFL regular season 2022. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 1:00 pm.