Highlights and Touchdowns of Giants 24-27 Vikings on NFL 2022

Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:44 PM38 minutes ago

Thanks for tuning in

We hope you enjoyed this great game Vikings vs Giants that left us with great emotions.

Stay tuned to VAVEL for much more from the world of soccer and other sports.

4:40 PM43 minutes ago

Spectacular closing of the match

With this kick, Joseph gives the Vikings the three points for the win. 61 yards of absolute power!

 

4:36 PMan hour ago

The play of the tie

With this play, the Giants came close to tying the score and later tied it with a two-point conversion.

 

4:08 PMan hour ago

4th Quarter | 0:00


A 61-yard kickoff return by Joseph gives the Vikings the win in a great game on Christmas Eve. 
Impressive!
3:57 PMan hour ago

4th Quarter | 2:00


On fourth down, Barkley drills into the end zone and there's a TD for the Giants. 
The two-point play ties the score before the two-minute break. 
3:54 PMan hour ago

4th Quarter | 2:24


Great long pass from Jones to Slayton who with one play gets the Giants half of the field. 
3:52 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 3:00 TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS


Touchdown by Justin Jefferson who finds the end zone on a great pass from Cousins and the Vikings are very close to getting the score. 
3:46 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 4:02

On third down the pass is incomplete due to a bad reception by Hodings and after a bad kickoff the Vikings will have first and 10 near the end zone. 
3:42 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 4:24


On second down Cousins is caught and with a 9-yard gain on third down the ball goes to the Giants. 
3:38 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 6:24

Gano makes a 55-yard kickoff return that brings the Giants to within one point in the game. 
3:30 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 8:55


On fourth down, the Vikings play the Vikings and the pass is incomplete, so the offensive series will come for the New York team near midfield. 
3:26 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 11:24


Jones' pass is intercepted by Peterson and the Vikings move closer to winning the game. 
3:18 PM2 hours ago

4th Quarter | 14:12


Cousins finds Hockenson in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and the Vikings retake the lead on the scoreboard. 
3:15 PM2 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 0:07


Jefferson catches a pass that gives the Vikings 1st and 10 to start the fourth quarter. 
3:09 PM2 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 3:05


Pass intercepted by Flott but as he fell he did not have control of the ball so it will be second and 10 for Vikings. 
3:02 PM2 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 4:31


On third down Hunter catches Jones but Gano converts the three-point kick to put the Giants in front. 
2:57 PM2 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 6:20


Great pass to James, who receives and runs a few yards for a good chance from the Minnesota 18. 
2:51 PM3 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 9:22


Cousins misses the pass and a new offensive series will come for the Giants. 
2:46 PM3 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 11:18


On third down Daniel Jones sends an incomplete pass and after a good offensive series now it will be the Vikings' turn. 
Giants add three points after Gano's kick on fourth down. 
2:40 PM3 hours ago

3rd Quarter | 15:00


The second half begins with an offensive series for the Giants. 
2:25 PM3 hours ago

2nd Quarter | 0:00

On the last play Cousins was caught and ends the first half with a three-point lead in favor of the Vikings. 
2:21 PM3 hours ago

2nd Quarter 0:37


On third down Jones' pass is incomplete and there will be one last offensive series for the Vikings before halftime. 
2:13 PM3 hours ago

2nd Quarter | 2:00


Tremendous pass from Jones to Hodgins that gives Giants first and 10 near midfield before the two-minute break. 
2:09 PM3 hours ago

2nd Quarter | 2:44


Pass from Cousins looking for Jefferson on third down but it is incomplete and it will be a new offensive series for the Giants. 
2:04 PM3 hours ago

2nd Quarter | 4:23 TOUCHDOWN GIANTS


After an excellent offensive series, Jones, after a great move, finds Hodgins in the end zone to bring New York closer on the scoreboard. 
1:55 PM3 hours ago

The touchdown that opened the scoring

Great vision by Cousins to find his teammate in the end zone.

 

1:51 PM4 hours ago

2nd Quarter | 9:40

On third and three Ojulari catches Cousins and the Vikings manage to score only three points after a good offensive series. 
1:42 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 0:00


Seconds expire and the first quarter ends with first and 10 for Giants. 
1:40 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 0:54


Good advance by the Giants who will have first and 10 at midfield. 
1:35 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 3:17 TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS


Cousins finds Hockenson in the end zone with a great pass to open the scoring for the Vikings. 
1:33 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 4:07


Big breakthrough for the Vikings on this offensive series thanks to two Jefferson receptions that gave them a total of 38 yards. 
1:26 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 7:16


On third and 13 Jones' pass is incomplete and there will be an offensive series for the home team. 
1:20 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 9:00


Incomplete pass thanks to Collins' good coverage and another chance for the Giants offense. 
1:14 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 11:03


Incomplete pass by Jones and the Giants can't go any further, another offensive series will come for the Vikings. 
1:08 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 12:56


On third down there is an incomplete pass by Cousins and the Giants will come with the opportunity on offense. 
1:05 PM4 hours ago

1st Quarter | 15:00


The game starts and the Vikings will come with the first offensive series. 
12:49 PM5 hours ago

Minnesota to take advantage of home advantage

The Vikings have a home winning streak of seven wins and only one loss, but the Giants have four wins on the road, so they know how to make opponents uncomfortable at home.
12:45 PM5 hours ago

The Giants are warming up

New York players are already warming up before this afternoon's game.

 

12:34 PM5 hours ago

Great Christmas style

A great soccer game is coming up, in which both will want to take the victory on this special date. Vikings or Giants?

12:27 PM5 hours ago

Inactive for the Giants

These are the inactives for the New York team, who will also see no activity today:

WR. David Sills.

CB. Adoree' Jackson.

CB. Rodarius Williams.

G. Shane Lemieux.

G. Jack Anderson.

12:24 PM5 hours ago

Inactive for the Vikings

These are the home team players who will be inactive tonight:  

CB Cameron Dantzler.

OLB Luiji Vilain.

C Garrett Bradbury.

G Kyle Hinton.

DT Ross Blacklock.

12:19 PM5 hours ago

The Christmas party begins

Giants fans are already at U.S. Bank for tonight's game, where they will support the New York team.

 

12:15 PM5 hours ago

All set for this afternoon's match

Vikings players and mascot wear Christmas motifs in an attempt to celebrate with a victory this December 24.

 

12:03 PM5 hours ago

LIVE Broadcast begins

In a few moments we will present the match LIVE, all the details, the latest news and much more... Stay tuned to VAVEL to know the line-ups of the match before anyone else!
9:00 AM8 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Giants vs Vikings NFL game on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
8:55 AM8 hours ago

How and where to watch the Giants vs Vikings NFL game live and online

The game will be broadcasted live for USA, only through NFL streaming.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
8:50 AM9 hours ago

Last game Vikings vs Giants

The last time these two teams faced each other was in October 2019, in a game that ended with a victory for Minnesota. 

On that occasion, the score was 28-10, so there was no question mark. 

8:45 AM9 hours ago

It will be a close game

10 of the 11 victories of the Minnesota team have been by scores with a difference of less than eight points, while on the Giants' side 11 of their scores were also quite close, this afternoon, we are expecting a game that will probably be defined until the last quarter.
8:40 AM9 hours ago

Giants' key player

Saquon Barkley's carries have been great for a Giants' offense that does not get many yards per pass, and to tell the truth, in the end zone he has also scored very important points for the team. 

This afternoon, against a good team like Minnesota, he will have to play a good role in order to lead his team to victory, in what could be a definitive game for their postseason aspirations. 

8:35 AM9 hours ago

Vikings' key player

One of the most important men for the Vikings' offense is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has been getting a great number of yards through the air. 

His performance will be fundamental for the locals to score points in the final zone, but above all to be able to advance to the opposite field. 

8:30 AM9 hours ago

The Giants want to finish strong


It is not yet known if the New York team will be able to play in the playoffs this season, however they come in with a positive streak after beating the Washington Commanders team.
It was a game in which the Giants took advantage of an 11-point lead they had before halftime, and based on their defense they were able to hold on to the victory with a score that ended 20-12.
8:25 AM9 hours ago

Great season for the Vikings


The home team has had a very good season, achieving a total of 11 wins and only three losses, making them one of the candidates for the Super Bowl. 
In their last game they were able to bounce back immediately and defeat the Indianapolis Colts, with a score of 39-36 in a game they were losing by 30 points and were able to equalize in the last quarter to later take the victory in overtime.
8:20 AM9 hours ago

The match will be played at the U. S. Bank

The Giants vs Vikings match will be played at the U. S. Bank stadium, in Minnesota, U.S.A. with a capacity of 66,860 people.

This sports venue hosts the home games of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League of the NFL. 

It opened to the public on July 22, 2016, after a year of construction, the Vikings intended to build a new open or retractable roof stadium. But the city and state government preferred a closed-roof stadium, to reduce the cost of construction, and allow for year-round use.

In the end, it was decided to use a transparent roof and wall panels to allow for an outside view, natural light and controlled climate.

8:15 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NFL match: Giants vs Vikings Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a clash between two teams that are in totally different circumstances.

The Minnesota Vikings have had a sensational season, with a total of 11 wins and only three losses they are in first place in the National Northern Conference. 

The New York Giants, on the other hand, have shown good play during some periods of the season, but are not yet assured of a place in the playoffs because in the East they are accompanied by the Eagles on a 13-1 streak and the Cowboys at 10-4. So this game will be fundamental for them if they aspire to play in the postseason. 

 

VAVEL Logo