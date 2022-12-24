Highlights and Touchdowns of Giants 24-27 Vikings on NFL 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for tuning in
Spectacular closing of the match
The play of the tie
4th Quarter | 0:00
A 61-yard kickoff return by Joseph gives the Vikings the win in a great game on Christmas Eve.
Impressive!
4th Quarter | 2:00
On fourth down, Barkley drills into the end zone and there's a TD for the Giants.
The two-point play ties the score before the two-minute break.
4th Quarter | 2:24
Great long pass from Jones to Slayton who with one play gets the Giants half of the field.
4th Quarter | 3:00 TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS
Touchdown by Justin Jefferson who finds the end zone on a great pass from Cousins and the Vikings are very close to getting the score.
4th Quarter | 4:02
4th Quarter | 4:24
On second down Cousins is caught and with a 9-yard gain on third down the ball goes to the Giants.
4th Quarter | 6:24
4th Quarter | 8:55
On fourth down, the Vikings play the Vikings and the pass is incomplete, so the offensive series will come for the New York team near midfield.
4th Quarter | 11:24
Jones' pass is intercepted by Peterson and the Vikings move closer to winning the game.
4th Quarter | 14:12
Cousins finds Hockenson in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and the Vikings retake the lead on the scoreboard.
3rd Quarter | 0:07
Jefferson catches a pass that gives the Vikings 1st and 10 to start the fourth quarter.
3rd Quarter | 3:05
Pass intercepted by Flott but as he fell he did not have control of the ball so it will be second and 10 for Vikings.
3rd Quarter | 4:31
On third down Hunter catches Jones but Gano converts the three-point kick to put the Giants in front.
3rd Quarter | 6:20
Great pass to James, who receives and runs a few yards for a good chance from the Minnesota 18.
3rd Quarter | 9:22
Cousins misses the pass and a new offensive series will come for the Giants.
3rd Quarter | 11:18
On third down Daniel Jones sends an incomplete pass and after a good offensive series now it will be the Vikings' turn.
Giants add three points after Gano's kick on fourth down.
3rd Quarter | 15:00
The second half begins with an offensive series for the Giants.
2nd Quarter | 0:00
2nd Quarter 0:37
On third down Jones' pass is incomplete and there will be one last offensive series for the Vikings before halftime.
2nd Quarter | 2:00
Tremendous pass from Jones to Hodgins that gives Giants first and 10 near midfield before the two-minute break.
2nd Quarter | 2:44
Pass from Cousins looking for Jefferson on third down but it is incomplete and it will be a new offensive series for the Giants.
2nd Quarter | 4:23 TOUCHDOWN GIANTS
After an excellent offensive series, Jones, after a great move, finds Hodgins in the end zone to bring New York closer on the scoreboard.
The touchdown that opened the scoring
2nd Quarter | 9:40
1st Quarter | 0:00
Seconds expire and the first quarter ends with first and 10 for Giants.
1st Quarter | 0:54
Good advance by the Giants who will have first and 10 at midfield.
1st Quarter | 3:17 TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS
Cousins finds Hockenson in the end zone with a great pass to open the scoring for the Vikings.
1st Quarter | 4:07
Big breakthrough for the Vikings on this offensive series thanks to two Jefferson receptions that gave them a total of 38 yards.
1st Quarter | 7:16
On third and 13 Jones' pass is incomplete and there will be an offensive series for the home team.
1st Quarter | 9:00
Incomplete pass thanks to Collins' good coverage and another chance for the Giants offense.
1st Quarter | 11:03
Incomplete pass by Jones and the Giants can't go any further, another offensive series will come for the Vikings.
1st Quarter | 12:56
On third down there is an incomplete pass by Cousins and the Giants will come with the opportunity on offense.
1st Quarter | 15:00
The game starts and the Vikings will come with the first offensive series.
Minnesota to take advantage of home advantage
The Giants are warming up
Great Christmas style
Inactive for the Giants
WR. David Sills.
CB. Adoree' Jackson.
CB. Rodarius Williams.
G. Shane Lemieux.
G. Jack Anderson.
Inactive for the Vikings
CB Cameron Dantzler.
OLB Luiji Vilain.
C Garrett Bradbury.
G Kyle Hinton.
DT Ross Blacklock.
The Christmas party begins
All set for this afternoon's match
LIVE Broadcast begins
Stay tuned to follow Giants vs Vikings NFL game on VAVEL
How and where to watch the Giants vs Vikings NFL game live and online
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Last game Vikings vs Giants
On that occasion, the score was 28-10, so there was no question mark.
It will be a close game
Giants' key player
This afternoon, against a good team like Minnesota, he will have to play a good role in order to lead his team to victory, in what could be a definitive game for their postseason aspirations.
Vikings' key player
His performance will be fundamental for the locals to score points in the final zone, but above all to be able to advance to the opposite field.
The Giants want to finish strong
It is not yet known if the New York team will be able to play in the playoffs this season, however they come in with a positive streak after beating the Washington Commanders team.
It was a game in which the Giants took advantage of an 11-point lead they had before halftime, and based on their defense they were able to hold on to the victory with a score that ended 20-12.
Great season for the Vikings
The home team has had a very good season, achieving a total of 11 wins and only three losses, making them one of the candidates for the Super Bowl.
In their last game they were able to bounce back immediately and defeat the Indianapolis Colts, with a score of 39-36 in a game they were losing by 30 points and were able to equalize in the last quarter to later take the victory in overtime.
The match will be played at the U. S. Bank
This sports venue hosts the home games of the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League of the NFL.
It opened to the public on July 22, 2016, after a year of construction, the Vikings intended to build a new open or retractable roof stadium. But the city and state government preferred a closed-roof stadium, to reduce the cost of construction, and allow for year-round use.
In the end, it was decided to use a transparent roof and wall panels to allow for an outside view, natural light and controlled climate.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 NFL match: Giants vs Vikings Live Updates!
Today we will have a clash between two teams that are in totally different circumstances.
The Minnesota Vikings have had a sensational season, with a total of 11 wins and only three losses they are in first place in the National Northern Conference.
The New York Giants, on the other hand, have shown good play during some periods of the season, but are not yet assured of a place in the playoffs because in the East they are accompanied by the Eagles on a 13-1 streak and the Cowboys at 10-4. So this game will be fundamental for them if they aspire to play in the postseason.
Stay tuned to VAVEL for much more from the world of soccer and other sports.