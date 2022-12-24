Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Photo: USA Today Sports

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers live in Week 16 of the NFL Season 2022, as well as the latest information from Levi's Stadium.
Where and how to watch Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers online and live of the NFL Season 2022

This is the kickoff time for the Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers game on December 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Key Player - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy, is the quarterback of the 49ers. The rookie 262nd overall pick in the 2022 Draft, he has been forced to play through several injuries on the team. In the current season, he has 6 touchdown throws for 2 interceptions, 678 yards and 45 pass completions in 67 attempts.
Key Player - Washington Commanders

Taylor Heinicke, is the quarterback of the Commanders. On the current season, he has 10 touchdown throws for 5 interceptions, 1693 yards and 148 pass completions in 241 attempts.
Head-to-Head: Commanders vs. 49ers

The series between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers has 34 head-to-heads, including 4 postseason games, with 12 wins for the Washington Commanders and 21 for the San Francisco 49ers. They have also tied 1 time.

Points Scored: San Francisco 49ers 796, Washington Commanders 630.

Injury report

Washington Commanders

Curtis Hodges TE    
Saahdiq Charles OT    
Kamren Curl S    
Benjamin St-Juste CB

San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw DT    
Kerry Hyder Jr. DE    
Deebo Samuel WR    
Jordan Mason RB    
Charvarius Ward CB

How are the San Francisco 49ers doing?

The 49ers come in with a 10-4 record this season, and a 6-1 home record. San Francisco's offense averages 24.1 points per game and has only conceded an average of 15 points against per game defensively.
How are the Washington Commanders doing?

The Commanders come in with a 7-6-1 record this season and a 4-2-1 away record. The Capitals' offense is averaging 18.9 points per game and have only conceded an average of 19.7 points against per game defensively.
Follow the action of week 16 of the NFL season

This time we'll have all the incidents of the Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers matchup, in an exciting game between two teams with aspirations to be in the postseason.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Levi's Stadium, is a stadium located in the city of Santa Clara in California, United States and is the home and home of the San Francisco 49ers. It has a capacity of 68,500 spectators and was inaugurated in 2014.
In 2026, this stadium will be one of the venues for the FIFA World Cup.
Photo: Levi's Stadium Twitter
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Washington Commanders vs San Francisco 49ers match, corresponding to week 16 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Levi's Stadium, at 4:05 pm.
VAVEL Logo