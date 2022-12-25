Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL
Photo: Handout/Pittsburgh Steelers

4:00 PMan hour ago

3:55 PMan hour ago

"One of the most exciting things to watch during the play is the what happened after the play," Harris said. "   the reaction of the fans and how they jump on the field, hugging the players, the players hugging the fans. É It's a great look and a great feeling of seeing that moment. It was like the whole stadium exploded and that feeling everyone had on that field.   you could see and feel through the film how special it was."

"The play happened almost in front of me," Rooney said. "I don’t think any of us expected anything. After Ken Stabler had his race and we dropped to fourth there, I can't say that none of us expected what happened at that point, that's for sure. "

 

"People ran out of the stands," Rooney said. "It was just chaos. It was just a wild scene. A player who played for us in the '60s named Brady Keys came running out of the stands, and he came running up to me and he gave me a bear hug and he was jumping up and down and I almost passed out. It was just a wild, wild scene.

 

"Most people don’t remember that we actually ended the game with people on the field. The referees decided that it would be too difficult to clear the field and there were only a few seconds left. We made the extra point and just the last few plays with people around the field. One of my jobs at that point was to observe our equipment. We were trying to make sure we got our equipment out of the field. I'm sure we lost a few pieces of equipment for the fans that day.''

3:50 PM2 hours ago

Naja Harris!

  He is the player with the most touchdown appearances for the Steelers. There were six runs and two catches.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

How do the Pittsburgh Steelers arrive?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a negative campaign and equal to the Raiders, with eight losses and six wins in the season. 
3:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Carr!

"I mean, is it? what is. Whenever I go into one of these games, usually if it's raining or something like that, you'll be there. can prepare. But just cold, 90 percent of your mindset or probably more.   If you just decide because you know they're playing on it, you can't.   playing on it.   you have to perform at a high level. So, for us, it’s what you need. It’s all about running, plays football and tries to win the football game, no matter if it’s up for grabs. inside, outside, whatever; whatever.

“Well, when did you get there? And you end up on the good side, you're on the good side. it's like: '  It's good'. Whenever you like If you lose the game, you lose.      It sucks. But I always thought that the NFL, free agency, the draft, the way the salary cap, everything sucks.   designed to make it as balanced and fair as possible, to make games close. There are no stats on it, but I would say NFL games are probably about as close compared to other sports on average.   a two-minute run for someone or a field goal at the end or something like that. And so, for us to know that, in the NFL it's not like that. It’s like in college, where there’s If you have six teams on your schedule, you You know you're going to earn at least 20. Isn't it? like that in the NFL. So, for us as professionals, it’s important. This is why the off-season matters,  That’s why OTAs and the work you do?   What do you have off-duty –   What are you doing during that time?    helping your team?    helping to be ready and conditioned? All those little things add up.  That’s why, when you spend years in the NFL, you’ You focus on the little things you can do to improve because you know how games are played, and you focus on those things to try and help your team win next season.      you know it doesn't matter which ones It's the disks, I've always said that. Records never matter.  professional football, no matter who is there. playing. When do you play?   still have to play.   That’s why OTAs and the work you do?   What do you have off-duty –   What are you doing during that time?    helping your team?    helping to be ready and conditioned? All those little things add up.  That’s why, when you spend years in the NFL, you’ You focus on the little things you can do to improve because you know how games are played, and you focus on those things to try and help your team win next season.      You know it doesn't matter what the disks are, I've always said that. Records never matter.  professional football, no matter who is there. playing. When do you play?   still have to play.   That’s why OTAs and the work you do?   What do you have off-duty –   What are you doing during that time?    helping your team?    helping to be ready and conditioned? All those little things add up.  That’s why, when you spend years in the NFL, you’ You focus on the little things you can do to improve because you know how games are played, and you focus on those things to try and help your team win next season.      You know it doesn't matter what the disks are, I've always said that. Records never matter.  professional football, no matter who is there. playing. When do you play?   you still have to play." why do you play? You know how the games are played and you focus on those things to try and help your team win next season.      you know that

it doesn't matter what the disks are, I've always said that. Records never matter.  professional football, no matter who is there. playing. When do you play?   you still have to play." why do you play? You know how the games are played and you focus on those things to try and help your team win next season.      You know it doesn't matter what the disks are, I've always said that. Records never matter.  professional football, no matter who is there. playing. When do you play?   still have to play."

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Derek Carr!

Derek Carr & He is the player with the most touchdown appearances for the Raiders. There were 23 passes.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

How do the Las Vegas Raiders arrive?

The Las Vegas Raiders have a negative campaign in the season of eight losses and six wins. The Raiders were victorious in the last match of the competition, where they beat the Patriots.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

NFL!

3:20 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Heinz Field

The Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers game will be played at Heinz Field, with a capacity of 68.400 people.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
