Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch NFL Week 17 Match

Stay tuned for live coverage of Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans Week 17 in the NFL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans live in Week 17 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Nissan Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans online live in NFL Week 17
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Play.
What time is it Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys online live in NFL Week 17
This is the kickoff time for the Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys game on December 29 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 19:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 20:15 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 02:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 19:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 21:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Nissan Stadium
It is the Tennessee Titans stadium, it has a capacity of 69 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 27, 1999. It will be the stadium where the Titans and Dallas will play a very important game for their Playoff aspirations.
Absences
Neither team has any injured players, the only player in doubt is quarterback Ryan Tanehill who is in doubt due to his ankle injury, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players who will not be active in this game.
Background
These two teams have faced each other on two occasions, with one win for each side, but Dallas will be the favorite to win the Week 17 kickoff in yet another edition of Thursday Night Football.
How are the Tennessee Titans doing?
Tennessee comes with a record of 7 wins and 8 losses, after losing to Houston and accumulating 5 straight losses, as well as losing the division lead against Jacksonville, Titans will arrive with the urgency of defeating Dallas and thus aspire to regain the lead in the last week against Jaguars.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
Dallas arrives with a record of 11 wins and 4 losses, after surprisingly defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that starts as the best team in the national conference, and will look to continue winning against the Titans, a team that is in need of victories.
Good afternoon VAVEL friend!
Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys vs Tennessee Titans live broadcast, corresponding to Week 17 of the NFL. The match will take place at Nissan Stadium, at 7:15 pm.