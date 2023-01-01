San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders Live Score in NFL Season Game 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders match for the 2023 NFL Season Game on Week 17 on VAVEL US.
What time is San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders match for 2022 NFL Season Game?
This is the start time of the game San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders of January 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on FOX Sports and NFL +
Spain: 10:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Due to the fact that these teams are in different conferences they only meet every 4 years, so the balance is even with 7 wins each side, although the "Niners" have won four of the last five.
Las Vegas Raiders 3-34 San Francisco 49ers, 2018 season.
San Francisco 49ers 13-34 Las Vegas Raiders, 2014 season
Las Vegas Raiders 9-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2010 season
Las Vegas Raiders 20-34 San Francisco 49ers, 2006 season
San Francisco 49ers 23-20 Las Vegas Raiders, 2002 season (overtime)
Key player Las Vegas Raiders
With doubts at the quarterback position, one player who is also playing for his job is Josh Jacobs, who will have to perform in the final games to stay with the franchise. This season he has 306 carries for 1,539 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Key player San Francisco 49ers
With only a few games in the league, the reality is that the last selection of the last Draft as Brock Purdy has left a pleasant taste in his mouth and has known how to lead this offense and not only overcoming it, but also leading it properly. He has completed 67% of his completions, for 912 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Las Vegas Raiders: a new era
What looked like a season that could be one of the best in history is turning into one of the worst, especially because last Wednesday the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they will sit Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and his place will be taken by Jarrett Stidham. In spite of this, they still have a chance to qualify as long as they win their two games and if there is an unlikely outcome.
San Francisco 49ers: to climb positions
Although they have suffered from some important losses in the last weeks, such as Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the most dominant teams in the league and since a few weeks ago they have clinched their division and at least the third place in the National Conference, however, they can still climb positions as long as they win their two remaining games and both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings lose in the two final games.
The Kick-off
The San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NFL Season Game 2022: San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.