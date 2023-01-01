Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Season Game
Photo: USA Today Sports

Stay tuned for live coverage of Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 17

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers live in Week 17 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers online live in NFL Week 17

The game will be streamed on NFL Gamepass. 
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers online live NFL Week 17?

This is the kickoff time for the Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers game on Jan. 1 in various countries:
Argentina: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Bolivia: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Brazil: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Chile: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Colombia: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Ecuador: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on NFL +
Spain: 11:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Game Pass, Star +
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Uruguay: 6:25 PM on NFL Game Pass and NFL Network
Key Player- Chargers

Justin Herbert (3rd Year)

 

The Chargers' quarterback is the team's key player. He has thrown 634 passes, 431 of which have been complete. He has completed 4254 yards through the air, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Key Player- Rams

Cam Akers- RB (2nd Year)

 

Akers is the Rams running back, on the season he has 148 carries, accumulating 559 yards for an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He has completed 7 touchdowns and has given up 2 fumbles. 

How are the Chargers doing?

The Chargers enter Week 17 with a positive 9-6 record on the season, second in the AFC West. They average 22.1 points per game and concede an average of 22.9 points per game. 
How do the Rams get there?

The Rams come in with a 5-10 record on the season, the reigning champions have had a dismal season. The team is scoring an average of 18.7 points per game, while conceding an average of 22.3 points per game.
NFL action continues

The NFL lives its 17th week of the regular season, this Sunday we will have the duel between the Rams and the Chargers, the NFL's classic Angelino, these two teams saw each other in the preseason, but in the regular season they have not seen each other since the 2018 season.
The stadium

SoFi Stadium is located in the city of Inglewood (California), United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is the home of the Chargers and Rams of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on 8 September 2020 and cost close to 5 billion dollars, making it the most expensive stadium in the world.

 

This stadium will host games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as being the opening and closing venue for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Photo: SoFi Stadium
Photo: SoFi Stadium

 

Welcome

Welcome to the Los Angeles Rams vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream of the NFL Week 17 matchup. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, kick-off at 16:25.
