New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

“ It's amazing to know the impact this has had on so many people, said McDermott . “And for Damar to be awake and for his mother to be able to share this with him is amazing. amazing.”
“Only! I want to praise God for this afternoon and for this day; what a beautiful day in New York's Orchard Park” , he said after the victory. “To Him be all the glory.”
“I believe God’s plan prevails, and God had a plan. He ordained this to happen for me to come to Buffalo with my family,” It's important, right? blue jeans, community work boots, and that's me, that's how I grew up. And so God had this plan, and He's planned it since I was born, to get me here and my family for a while. I'm still, at the end of the day, waiting to see, as we continue to move forward, His plan continues to unfold for us in Buffalo. I know that God is in control.”
“For starters, I’m a Christian man and I’m not afraid to say it,” If you're trying to do good or big things, sometimes you get stuck. When you meet opposition. I'll leave that part here. How do I know we'll be able to win? We have to, as we've already done. we've done it many times in this city. The people of western New York, what they've dealt with, it's really hard. does.''
"The whole process took a long time," that he finally gets CPR and CPR and then puts the board on and puts the ambulance on and leaves the field at the Silverdome. It was quite a lengthy process. The teams looked a lot like the game on Monday night: worrying, thinking, praying and kneeling and so on. It was a very chilling game and obviously a game I will never forget.''
"Not that I have all the answers because I certainly don’t, but I was there. and I experienced that," Belichick said. "I think I have a sense of what the players, teams, and coaches went through on Monday night. never forgets."
"Two players in particular that carry a lot of weight with me are two team members: Troy and Jerod," Belichick said. "They played at this level. I don't. They have lived the life of a professional football player at a very, very, very high level of training, maturity, performance, longevity (perspective) - all of the above.''
"Your input and guidance has been especially valuable. ... In terms of our team, our team, they have a great perspective. It has been very valuable to me.”