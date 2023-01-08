Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Photo: Handout/Cincinnati Bengals

LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Speak up, Zac Taylor!

“As far as I'm concerned, we just want the rules to be followed,” Taylor said Friday, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “When a game is cancelled, just turning to the winning percentage clears it up so we don't have to make up rules. There are several instances this season where a club is fined or people in our building are fined and we are told, 'Follow the rules. It's black and white. It's in the rulebook. So now, when we pointed out the rules and you said let's change that, I don't want to hear about fair and equitable when that's the case.''

"It seems like there are positives for many teams and only negatives for us," Taylor said, via The Enquirer. “So we have an opportunity to flip a coin that can only negatively impact us. We don't have the opportunity to play for a coin toss that impacts us positively. Again, let's just follow the rules and accept that. We just have to turn our focus to preparing for Baltimore and doing everything we can to control what we can control at that time.”

Joe Byrrow!

  He is the player with the most touchdown appearances for the Bengals. There were 34 passes and five runs to date. the endzone.
How do the Cincinnati Bengals arrive?

The Cincinnati Bengals have a positive campaign in the season with 11 wins and only four losses, being one of the best teams and with an eye on the postseason. The Bengals have won their last seven games and the last loss was to the Browns on October 31 of last year.
Speak up, Harbaugh!

"The truth is the truth. that we really don't know," Harbaugh said. "I know everyone is working as hard as they can. – He's working as hard as he can, the trainers are working as hard as they can and [I] can't wait for him to come back, obviously, just like everybody else. É where are we.   playing in this game and we will have hope next week. We'll see where we are then.

"I know that maybe people - fans, media and everyone else - can be a little frustrated, but it's okay. "It's kind of the nature of it," Harbaugh said.       You will have it, but the injuries are so hard to predict. É That's why I come in here sometimes and I'll refrain from saying how long it's going to last.   You might think it's going to be some number of weeks, or some number of days, or whatever, but you know what? You really don't know because they all [players] respond differently.

"So later I feel bad because it didn’t end up being the number we originally thought it would be. So I try to say, 'Well, I'm not really going to talk about it,' and sometimes people think, 'Well, he's here. hiding something'. It really isn't. I may be hiding something sometimes, but not in this case."

" You really can't leave many players out.   the preseason;   does not have an unlimited number of players.   This is not as important as I think it sometimes seems, but our plan is the same.   and win the football game, and do the best we can to win. I'm sure the Bengals will look at it the same way and I'm sure they will be. a hotly contested game. "

"I didn’t think much of it; It wasn't something we as a coach really had time to get involved with," Harbaugh said.    We were working on game planning and prep. I think it was at the league level.

"What I appreciate - and the way I understand - the number one consideration was Damar Hamlin, her health and her family. É this is why the game was originally delayed and eventually cancelled. Then, after that, there's more. 100 considerations, in terms of logistics, competitive fairness, fans, all partners involved in the league. All these things, I'm sure, were taken into account.   good for me personally. We are looking forward to playing on Sunday and we will try to play our best football. É that's what we're thinking."

"Well, I am told that George Kokinis - you know George - he's been there. 3-0 in league coin flips, and they've been draft-related stuff," Harbaugh said. "Maybe he's practicing his coin flips skills right now as we speak.'' '

Lamar Jackson!

  He is the player with the most touchdowns in the season. There were 17 passes and three runs to the end zone.
How do the Baltimore Ravens arrive?

The Baltimore Ravens have a positive campaign in the season with 10 wins and six losses. The team lost in the last week of the NFL and stopped a possible positive streak, after the triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL!

Photo: Disclosure/NFL
The game will be played at Paul Brown Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals game will be played at Paul Brown Stadium, with a capacity of 65.535 people.
