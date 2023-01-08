Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score Here
Speak up, Zac Taylor!
"It seems like there are positives for many teams and only negatives for us," Taylor said, via The Enquirer. “So we have an opportunity to flip a coin that can only negatively impact us. We don't have the opportunity to play for a coin toss that impacts us positively. Again, let's just follow the rules and accept that. We just have to turn our focus to preparing for Baltimore and doing everything we can to control what we can control at that time.”
Joe Byrrow!
How do the Cincinnati Bengals arrive?
Speak up, Harbaugh!
"I know that maybe people - fans, media and everyone else - can be a little frustrated, but it's okay. "It's kind of the nature of it," Harbaugh said. You will have it, but the injuries are so hard to predict. É That's why I come in here sometimes and I'll refrain from saying how long it's going to last. You might think it's going to be some number of weeks, or some number of days, or whatever, but you know what? You really don't know because they all [players] respond differently.
"So later I feel bad because it didn’t end up being the number we originally thought it would be. So I try to say, 'Well, I'm not really going to talk about it,' and sometimes people think, 'Well, he's here. hiding something'. It really isn't. I may be hiding something sometimes, but not in this case."
" You really can't leave many players out. the preseason; does not have an unlimited number of players. This is not as important as I think it sometimes seems, but our plan is the same. and win the football game, and do the best we can to win. I'm sure the Bengals will look at it the same way and I'm sure they will be. a hotly contested game. "
"I didn’t think much of it; It wasn't something we as a coach really had time to get involved with," Harbaugh said. We were working on game planning and prep. I think it was at the league level.
"What I appreciate - and the way I understand - the number one consideration was Damar Hamlin, her health and her family. É this is why the game was originally delayed and eventually cancelled. Then, after that, there's more. 100 considerations, in terms of logistics, competitive fairness, fans, all partners involved in the league. All these things, I'm sure, were taken into account. good for me personally. We are looking forward to playing on Sunday and we will try to play our best football. É that's what we're thinking."
"Well, I am told that George Kokinis - you know George - he's been there. 3-0 in league coin flips, and they've been draft-related stuff," Harbaugh said. "Maybe he's practicing his coin flips skills right now as we speak.'' '