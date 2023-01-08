New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins live, as well as the latest information coming out of Hard Rock Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins in NFL?
If you want to watch Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets live on TV, your option is NFL TV.
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins in NFL?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Argentina: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Chile: 2:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM in NFL Game pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM in CBS Sports
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM in FOX Sports and NFL Game pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Peru: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM in NFL Game pas
Watch out for this player in the New York Jets.
Zach Wilson has a 54.5% pass completion percentage this season for 1688 yards along with six interceptions and seven touchdowns. The 23-year-old quarterback will be looking to score his first touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins' significant loss
Tua Tagovailoa, who plays quarterback, has a 64.8% pass completion percentage for 3548 yards. In addition, the 24-year-old has 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He will miss the remainder of the season due to concussion protocol.
How are the New York Jets coming along?
The New York Jets have lost five consecutive games and have not won since Nov. 27, when they posted a victory against the Chicago Bears. They are currently 11th in the American Conference with a record of seven wins and nine losses. They are fourth in the AFC East division.
How are the Miami Dolphins coming along?
The Miami Dolphins have five consecutive losses and have not won since November 27, 2022. They are currently eighth in the American Conference with eight wins and eight losses and third in the AFC East division;
Background
The last time the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets met was on October 9, 2022, when the New York Jets won by a score of 40-17. Although the Miami Dolphins have won four of the last five meetings they have played.
Venue: The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, located in Florida, which was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity for 65,326 spectators.
Preview of the match
Miami Dolphins and New York Jets meet in NFL Week 18 game
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets in the NFL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.