Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Week 18 Match
4:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers in NFL Week 18

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers live in Week 18 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Lambeau Stadium in the NFL. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
3:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers online and live on Day 18 in the NFL.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers will be broadcast on Fox Sports.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Play and Fox Sports Premium. 

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:50 PMan hour ago

Quartebacks

This game will have the clash of players like Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff, Aaron comes to this game with a great record of 25 touchdown passes, 3490 yards and 11 interceptions, will seek to be again in Playoffs stage that with his experience knows how to play Aaron Rodgers, for his part Jared Goff comes with a record of 29 touchdown passes, 4214 yards and only 7 interceptions, they seek to be the surprise and eliminate one of the most important teams in the NFL, which despite that has not had a great season coming tied with 8 wins and 8 losses.
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Matches in Week 18

Kansas City vs Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns

Saints vs Panthers

Miami vs Jets 

Colts vs Texans 

Ravens contra Bengals 

Osos contra Vikingos 

Bills contra Patriots 

Falcons vs Tampa Bay

Seattle vs Rams 

49ers contra Cardinals 

Broncos contra Chargers

Washington vs Dallas 

Eagles contra Giants 

3:40 PM2 hours ago

Lambeau Field

It is the Green Bay Stadium, it has a capacity of 81 thousand spectators and it is one of the noisiest in the NFL, it was inaugurated on September 29, 1957, it will be the scenario where the game between Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers will be played, with a game that will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting in this Week 18 in the NFL.

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers online and live in NFL Week 18

This is the kickoff time for the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers game on January 8, 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 19:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 20:20 PM on FOX and NFL +

Spain: 02:20 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 19:20 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 21:20 PM on NFL Game Pass

3:30 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record is leaning towards Green Bay since in the last 15 games the record indicates 9 wins for Green Bay and 6 wins for Detroit, so tomorrow the cheeseheads will be the favorites to win the game and the ticket to the playoffs.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

How are the Green Bay Packers doing?

Green Bay also comes from winning in Week 17, defeating the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 41-17, they also have a record of 8 wins and 8 losses and will play for a Playoff berth against Detroit, where they will try to take advantage of their home field and make their stadium count to get a ticket to the wild card game.
3:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Detroit Lions get there?

Detroit comes from defeating 41-10 and giving a great exhibition in Week 17, will come to this game with the obligation to win in a very difficult field as it is in Green Bay, if they win they will qualify for the playoffs and leave out Green Bay, they will seek to take their best weapons for this last game of the regular season.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers match, corresponding to Week 18 of the NFL. The match will take place at Lambeau Field, at 7:20 pm.
