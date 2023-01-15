Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Wild Card on VAVEL US.
What time is Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match for NFL Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass and NBC
Spain: 7:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
The Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have met twice this season and split close victories. The record favors the Dolphins with 62 wins to 55 losses and one tie, but they have won just one of the last five.
Miami Dolphins 29-32 Buffalo Bills, 2022 season
Buffalo Bills 19-21 Miami Dolphins, 2022 season
Miami Dolphins 11-26 Buffalo Bills, 2021 season
Buffalo Bills 35-0 Miami Dolphins, 2021 season
Miami Dolphins 26-56 Buffalo Bills, 2020 season
Key player Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is nominated to be one of the MVPs of the season, but he will have to be careful in the end zone and with turnovers that could tip the difference as happened in some games. Allen is the hope for the Bills to return to the Super Bowl after having good numbers with 63.3 percent of complete passes, for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns but with 14 interceptions.
Key player Miami Dolphins
Whoever is at QB for the Dolphins this Sunday, the main weapon they will have to take advantage of will be Tyreek Hill, who is a speedster by nature and can cause a lot of havoc for defenses, especially for the deep ones. In the regular season he registered 119 receptions for 1,710 yards, but only 7 touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills: avoiding turnovers
One of the issues the Buffalo Bills had in the first matchup against the Dolphins were the turnovers they had and will have to avoid so that it doesn't happen again. The Bills were the AFC East divisional champions and were one game behind the Chiefs to finish on top (remembering that the game against the Bengals was suspended due to Damar Hamlin who, fortunately, is fine and is already at home recovering).
Miami Dolphins: to pull off the upset
After five losses in a row, the Miami Dolphins were fortunate to face the New York Jets in the last game and based on field goals they were able to return to victory together with the defeat of the New England Patriots to advance to the Playoffs, although they seem to be the weakest team, especially because of an offense that has been down and does not know if they will be able to count on Tua Tagovailoa in the Playoffs or even on Teddy Biridgewater himself.
The Kick-off
The Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Highmark Stadium, in Buffalo, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.