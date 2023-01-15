New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023
11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Wild Card on VAVEL US.
10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match for NFL Playoffs 2023?

This is the start time of the game New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings of January 15th in several countries:

Argentina: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 5:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports

Spain: 10:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 3:30 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass

10:50 AMan hour ago

Last games New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota leads the all-time series against the Giants with a record of 18 wins to 12 losses, remembering that they met on Christmas Eve with a tight three-point win and have won the last four in a row.

New York Giants 24-27 Minnesota Vikings, 2022 season

Minnesota Vikings 28-10 New York Giants, 2019 season

New York Giants 10-24 Minnesota Vikings, 2016 season

New York Giants 17-49 Minnesota Vikings, 2015 season

Minnesota Vikings 7-23 New York Giants, 2013 season

10:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Minnesota Vikings

In order not to burden Kirk Cousins with the entire offense, he will have to have his ground game as his main ally and essentially what Dalvin Cook can do both on the ground and as an outlet as a receiver. In the 2022 regular season he registered
10:40 AMan hour ago

Key player New York Giants

If the Giants want to think about winning, they will have to establish their ground game and what Saquon Barkley can do will be fundamental to keep the purple offense off the field. The running back had 295 carries in the regular season, for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Minnesota Vikings: proving they're for real

Despite being champions of the NFC North division by a wide margin over the Lions and Packers, the reality is that the Minnesota Vikings have left some doubts because their defense has conceded many points and had many turnovers that, throughout this game, they will have to avoid in order to think of leaving Minneapolis with the victory.
10:30 AMan hour ago

New York Giants: getting bigger

Few were betting on the New York Giants from the beginning of the season and they gave one of the biggest surprises by making with a roster not so good in terms of talent, a competitive team on both sides of the field and secured their pass to the Playoffs on the penultimate date. Now the key will be to establish the ground game and prevent the game from being decided by the arm of Daniel Jones in order to transcend in these Playoffs.
10:25 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match will be played at the U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minnesota, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 pm ET.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
