New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

Tune in here New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Wild Card.
What time is New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match for NFL Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 5:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports
Spain: 10:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 3:30 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 4:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 6:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota leads the all-time series against the Giants with a record of 18 wins to 12 losses, remembering that they met on Christmas Eve with a tight three-point win and have won the last four in a row.
New York Giants 24-27 Minnesota Vikings, 2022 season
Minnesota Vikings 28-10 New York Giants, 2019 season
New York Giants 10-24 Minnesota Vikings, 2016 season
New York Giants 17-49 Minnesota Vikings, 2015 season
Minnesota Vikings 7-23 New York Giants, 2013 season
Key player Minnesota Vikings
In order not to burden Kirk Cousins with the entire offense, he will have to have his ground game as his main ally and essentially what Dalvin Cook can do both on the ground and as an outlet as a receiver. In the 2022 regular season he registered
Key player New York Giants
If the Giants want to think about winning, they will have to establish their ground game and what Saquon Barkley can do will be fundamental to keep the purple offense off the field. The running back had 295 carries in the regular season, for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Minnesota Vikings: proving they're for real
Despite being champions of the NFC North division by a wide margin over the Lions and Packers, the reality is that the Minnesota Vikings have left some doubts because their defense has conceded many points and had many turnovers that, throughout this game, they will have to avoid in order to think of leaving Minneapolis with the victory.
New York Giants: getting bigger
Few were betting on the New York Giants from the beginning of the season and they gave one of the biggest surprises by making with a roster not so good in terms of talent, a competitive team on both sides of the field and secured their pass to the Playoffs on the penultimate date. Now the key will be to establish the ground game and prevent the game from being decided by the arm of Daniel Jones in order to transcend in these Playoffs.
The Kick-off
The New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings match will be played at the U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minnesota, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.