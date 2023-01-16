Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals match for the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Wild Card on VAVEL US.
What time is Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals match for NFL Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass and NBC
Spain: 2:15 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 7:15 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 8:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:15 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
The historical series between these two franchises has been very even, with a balance of 28 wins for Baltimore and 26 for Cincinnati, remembering that this season they shared wins and that the Bengals have won three of the last three games.
Baltimore Ravens 16-27 Cincinnati Bengals, season 2022
Cincinnati Bengals 17-19 Baltimore Ravens, 2022 season
Baltimore Ravens 21-41 Cincinnati Bengals, 2021 season
Cincinnati Bengals 41-17 Baltimore Ravens, 2021 season
Baltimore Ravens 38-3 Cincinnati Bengals, 2020 Season
Key player Cincinnati Bengals
While Joe Burrow's numbers were the same as last season, they are still excellent numbers and a clear indicator of why they were AFC North champions and are favorites to make it to the Super Bowl. In the 2022-23 regular campaign he completed 68.3 percent of his completions for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Key player Baltimore Ravens
All eyes in this game will be on what Lamar Jackson can do, who has not played for more than a month and was reserved exclusively for this moment, since his presence changes the offensive landscape and the other quarterbacks were not up to the task of taking the reins of the Ravens' offense.
Cincinnati Bengals: their first Super Bowl ring
The Cincinnati Bengals came from less to more in the campaign and closed in the best possible way, so they are one of the strong candidates to reach the Super Bowl with the mission, now yes, to win their first title but, for that, they will have to first fight the series against the Ravens at home and do the same as they have been doing: good ground game, avoid losses and good defense without conceding the ground game.
Baltimore Ravens: make the leap in quality
The Baltimore Ravens started off in the best possible way, but their season gradually declined and they closed with two straight losses against divisional rivals, which is why they barely qualified as a wild card team. Now they will have their revenge against the Bengals and will have to learn from the mistakes they made last week in order to avoid making them again and to make a big impact.
The Kick-off
The Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals match will be played at the Paycor Field, in Cincinnati, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.