Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Playoffs Game

In addition to this match between Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game will be played at night, two great games full of emotions and touchdowns with 4 teams that will play today to stay alive in this NFL season, the two big favorites are Philadelphia and Kansas City for having been the number one seed of their respective conferences.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs live in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As well as the latest information from Arrowhead Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs online and live in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
This is the kickoff time for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs game on January 21 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 15:30 AM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 15:30 AM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 16:30 PM on FOX and NFL +
Spain: 00:30 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 15:30 PM on NFL Game Pass, Canal 5 y Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 17:30 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on November 13 last year and the score was 27-17 for Kansas City with a great performance by Patrick Mahomes and Trevis Kelce, for this game it seems that it will be a similar game with several emotions and many points, this was the last time these two teams met.
Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs stadium is one of the loudest in the NFL, has a capacity of 76 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 12, 1972. It will be the stage where Kansas City and Jacksonville Jaguars will face each other in the first game of the divisional round of the playoffs, which gives away a ticket to the conference final that is the prelude to the Super Bowl.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players for both teams, who will not be able to be active in this NFL playoff game.
Background
The record leans towards Kansas City since these two teams have met 6 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for Kansas City and one win for Jacksonville, it is a fact that the Chiefs will be the favorite to win the ticket to the next round and will be the favorite to reach the Super Bowl once again.
How are the Kansas City Chiefs doing?
Kansas City comes into this game as the favorite to qualify to the conference finals with a very complete team both offensively and defensively and will be looking to reach one more Super Bowl in its history, but first they will have to eliminate Jacksonville, which was the surprise of the wild card games.
How does Jacksonville Jaguars arrive?
Jacksonville was the surprise in the wild card games, leaving out the Chargers with a historic comeback. Under the leadership of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars fans are excited to continue advancing in the playoffs, but they will face the best team in the American conference, Kansas City, a team that will be the overwhelming favorite to advance to the conference finals.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs live broadcast, corresponding to the NFL Playoffs. The match will take place at the Arrowhead, at 4:30 pm.