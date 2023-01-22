Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Playoffs 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score in NFL Playoffs 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers match for NFL Playoffs 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers of January 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass and FOX Sports
Spain: 12:40 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 5:40 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
The all-time series is very close and favors the Cowboys with 19 wins to 18 losses and one tie, and they have won three of the last five games.
San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Dallas Cowboys, 2021 season
San Francisco 49ers 33-41 Dallas Cowboys, 2020 season
Dallas Cowboys 40-10 San Francisco 49ers, 2017 season
Dallas Cowboys 24-17 San Francisco 49ers, 2016 season
San Francisco 49ers 28-17 Dallas Cowboys, 2014 season
Key player San Francisco 49ers
What Christian McCaffrey has done since his arrival from the Carolina Panthers has been sensational in changing the face of a ground offense that was already one of the best, either as a running back or as a receiver on breakaway plays. In four of the last six games he has managed to surpass 100 yards and his participation is more than key for the Niners to be able to generate sustained offenses on the field.
Key player Dallas Cowboys
Although he alternates the command of the ground game with Ezekiel Elliott, the reality is that Tony Pollard has done a great job, since in the regular season he managed to surpass 1,000 yards and in the game against Tampa he had a great participation with 15 carries for 77 yards, in addition to three receptions.
San Francisco 49ers: not to be overconfident
The worst thing that could happen to the San Francisco 49ers would be to be overconfident and to assure that they have won the game, since they are favorites, but they will have to show it on the field with a good ground game and take the weight off Brock Purdy so that he does not have pressures and, once again, release his defense to pressure a quarterback who tends to make mistakes under pressure.
Dallas Cowboys: don't lose fumbles
Even though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a weak opponent, the Dallas Cowboys did their job of establishing the ground game, not making mistakes in handing off the ball and putting pressure on the QB, so they will have to replicate this same formula after getting their first away win in the Playoffs in three decades.
Old rivalry
If there is an old rivalry in the NFL, specifically in the NFC and not necessarily a divisional duel, it is when the San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys, as there have been several meetings throughout the history of the Playoffs, remembering that last year the 49ers kicked out the Cowboys. It should be noted that the winner will play the winner of the series between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Kick-off
The Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers match will be played at the Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:40 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Playoffs 2023: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game.