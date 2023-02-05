AFC vs NFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Pro Bowl NFL 2023
Tune in here AFC vs NFC Live Score in Pro Bowl 2023

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AFC vs NFC match for the Pro Bowl 2023.
What time is AFC vs NFC match for Pro Bowl 2023?

This is the start time of the game AFC vs NFC of February 5th  in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 5:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador 3:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 9:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 2:00 PM on NFL Game Pass, ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 4:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 6:00 PM on NFL Game Pass

Last games AFC vs NFC

The dominance of the National Conference has been more than evident as they have won the last five games in a row, remembering that there was no edition in 2021 because of Covid-19.

National Conference 41-35 American Conference | 2022

National Conference 38-33 American Conference | 2020

National Conference 26-7 American Conference | 2019

National Conference 24-23 American Conference | 2018

National Conference 20-13 American Conference | 2017

NFC Pro Bowl Nominated Squad

Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts (Eagles), Geno Smith (Seahawks), Kirk Cousins (Vikings); Running backs: Saquon (Giants), Tony Pollard (Dallas), Miles Sanders (Eagles); Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers); Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson (Vikings); A.J Brown (Eagles); CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Terry McLaurin (Commanders); Tight ends: George Kittle (49ers), T.J. Hockenson (Vikings); Offensive tackles: Trent Williams (49ers), Lane Johnson (Eagles), Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers); Offensive guards: Zack Martin (Cowboys), Landon Dickerson, (Eagles), Chris Lindstrom, (Falcons); Centers: Jason Kelce (Eagles),  Frank Ragnow (Lions); Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, (49ers), Brian Burns (Panthers), DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas); Interior linemen: Aaron Donald (Rams), Jonathan Allen (Commanders), Dexter Lawrence (Giants); Outside linebackers: Micah Parsons (Dallas), Za'Darius Smith (Vikings), Haason Reddick (Eagles); Inside/middle linebackers: Fred Warner (49ers), Demario Davis (Saints); Cornerbacks: Darius Slay (Eagles), Trevon Diggs (Dallas), Tariq Woolen (Seahawks), Jaire Alexander (Packers) ; Free Safety: Quandre Diggs (Seahawks); Strong Safeties: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Talanoa Hufanga (49ers); Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Vikings); Punter: Tress Way (Commanders); Kicker: Jason Myers (Seahawks); Return Specialist: KaVontaeTurpin (Dallas); Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Commanders).
AFC Pro Bowl Nominated Squad

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Bills), Joe Burrow (Bengals); Running backs: Nick Chubb (Browns), Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Derrick Henry (Titans); Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens); Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Stefon Diggs (Bills), Davante Adams(Raiders), Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals); Tight ends: Travis Kelce (Chiefs) Mark Andrews (Ravens); Offensive tackles: Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Terron Armstead (Dolphins), Orlando Brown, (Chiefs); Offensive guards: Joel Bitonio (Browns), Quenton Nelson (Colts), Joe Thuney (Chiefs); Centers: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs), Mitch Morse (Bills); Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, (Browns), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals); Interior lineman: Chris Jones (Chiefs), Quinnen Williams (Jets), Jeffery Simmons (Titans); Outside linebackers: Matt Judon (Patriots), Khalil Mack (Chargers), T.J. Watt (Steelers); Inside linebackers: Roquan Smith (Ravens), C.J. Mosley (Jets); Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner (Jets), Pat Surtain II (Broncos), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens) Xavien Howard (Dolphins); Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers); Strong safeties: Derwin James (Chargers), Jordan Poyer (Bills); Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Titans); Punter: Tommy Townsed (Chiefs); Kicker: Justin Tucker (Ravens); Return specialist: Devin Duvernay (Ravens); Special teamer: Justin Hardee (Jets).
Rule change

It is important to remember that for this edition there will no longer be the traditional game and now it will be replaced by a Flag Football game in order to avoid any injury to the players. Elements such as TJ Watt and Tua Tagovailoa will not be present, while neither will the players of each conference that will play in the Super Bowl.
The Kick-off

The AFC vs NFC match Pro Bowl NFL will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Pro Bowl 2023: AFC vs NFC!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
