Highlights and Touchdowns: Chiefs 38-35 Eagles in NFL


10:20 PM17 minutes ago

THE WINNING FIELD GOAL

10:16 PM22 minutes ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Super Bowl LVII game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
10:11 PM27 minutes ago

CHAMPION

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out the three-point win and won their third Vince Lombardi Trophy.
10:06 PM32 minutes ago

END GAME

CHIEFS 38-35 EAGLES
10:01 PM37 minutes ago

4Q 00:08

FG CHIEFS. Butker with the 27-yard field goal to take a 3-point lead.
9:56 PM42 minutes ago

4Q 00:51

Mahomes takes a knee a couple of times for a field goal to come.
9:51 PMan hour ago

4Q 01:48

Mahomes with the incomplete pass on third down, but an Eagles defensive holding gives away the first and goal.
9:46 PMan hour ago

4Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
9:41 PMan hour ago

4Q 02:44

Mahomes with the carry inside the 20-yard line for first and 10.
9:36 PMan hour ago

4Q 04:07

Kelce with the reception right on the mark for first and 10.
9:31 PMan hour ago

4Q 04:32

Juju with the 9-yard reception to make it first and 10.
9:26 PMan hour ago

TD EAGLES 35-35

9:21 PMan hour ago

4Q 05:15

TD EAGLES

Hurts with the short carry for the touchdown, coupled with the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35.

9:16 PMan hour ago

4Q 05:20

Smith with the reception in the goal zone.
9:11 PMan hour ago

4Q 06:38

Hurts finds Browl to move the chains.
9:06 PM2 hours ago

4Q 08:00

Hurts with short haul to move the chains.
9:01 PM2 hours ago

TD CHIEFS 35-27

8:56 PM2 hours ago

4Q 09:22

TD CHIEFS.

Moore with the reception all alone to widen the gap.

8:51 PM2 hours ago

4Q 10:11

Toney with the big return inside the 15-yard line on Eagles' ground.
8:46 PM2 hours ago

4Q 10:33

Hurts with the incomplete pass on third down because of pressure and the Eagles will have to clear.
8:41 PM2 hours ago

TD CHIEFS 28-27

8:36 PM2 hours ago

4Q 12:04

TD CHIEFS

Toney with the 5-yard reception taking advantage of the fact that he was all alone for the touchdown.

8:31 PM2 hours ago

4Q 13:59

Juju comes back with another reception and they are already in the red zone.
8:26 PM2 hours ago

4Q 14:51

Juju with the reception to get inside the 30-yard line.
8:21 PM2 hours ago

END OF THIRD QUARTER

EAGLES 27-21 CHIEFS

Kansas City will start with a first-and-10.

8:16 PM2 hours ago

3Q 01:06

Smith-Schuter with the reception to move the chains.
8:11 PM2 hours ago

3Q 01:45

EAGLES FG

Elliott 33-yarder extends the lead to 6 points.

8:06 PM3 hours ago

3Q 02:24

Hurts with the completed pass, but comes up short and will be fourth down.
8:01 PM3 hours ago

3Q 03:48

Hurts with the one-yard carry and has first and 10.
7:56 PM3 hours ago

3Q 04:24

Eagles short carry and it will be fourth and one inside the opponent's 23-yard line.
7:51 PM3 hours ago

3Q 05:54

Goedert with the reception to settle within the 30 yard.
7:46 PM3 hours ago

3Q 07:40

Gainwell with the short carry for 44 yards to the opponent's 44 and first and 10.
7:41 PM3 hours ago

3Q 08:34

Goedert with one-handed reception to move the chains.
7:36 PM3 hours ago

3Q 09:21

No TD by Kansas City was an incomplete pass.
7:31 PM3 hours ago

3Q 09:20

TD CHIEFS

Bolton recovers the ball for the touchdown.

7:26 PM3 hours ago

TD CHIEFS 21-24

7:21 PM3 hours ago

3Q 09:30

TD CHIEFS

Pacheco with the carry on a shotgun formation play to get within 3 points.

7:16 PM3 hours ago

3Q 10:41

Mahomes with the 5-yard carry for the first and goal.
7:11 PM3 hours ago

3Q 11:44

Mahomes finds Watson and moves the chains to the 25-yard line.
7:06 PM4 hours ago

3Q 13:49

McKinnon with the 48-yard carry for first and 10.
7:01 PM4 hours ago

3Q 15:00

The second half begins.  Kansas City on the offensive.
6:56 PM4 hours ago

Rihanna at Super Bowl Halftime

6:51 PM4 hours ago

In this moments

Rihanna thrills with her music at State Farm Stadium at the Super Bowl.
6:46 PM4 hours ago

HALF TIME

CHIEFS 14-24 EAGLES
6:41 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:00

EAGLES FG

Elliott 35-yard field goal.

6:36 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:00

FG EAGLES

6:31 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:19

Brown makes the cut and comes off the field to move the chains at the 19-yard line.
6:26 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:46

Hurts with the short carry to move the chains to the 46-yard
6:21 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:54

The play is reviewed and it is an incomplete pass by the Eagles.
6:16 PM4 hours ago

2Q 00:54

Smith with the long reception to set up in the red zone.
6:11 PM4 hours ago

2Q 01:33

Mahomes is stopped on third down and leaves the field injured.
6:06 PM5 hours ago

2Q 02:00

Two-minute pause.
6:01 PM5 hours ago

TD EAGLES 21-14

5:56 PM5 hours ago

2Q 02:20

TD EAGLES

Hurts with the carry through a gap in the line to retake the lead.

5:51 PM5 hours ago

2Q 02:41

Offside and the Chiefs give away goal zone.
5:46 PM5 hours ago

2Q 03:49

Another carry comes up short and it will be fourth down for the Eagles.
5:41 PM5 hours ago

2Q 05:20

Hurts escapes on fourth down and the Eagles are already in the red zone.
5:36 PM5 hours ago

2Q 05:55

Eagles try to surprise on the ground and it doesn't work. Fourth down.
5:31 PM5 hours ago

2Q 07:54

Hurts with the carry on third down to move the chains.
5:26 PM5 hours ago

2Q 09:32

Hurts with the 13-yard carry to move the chains.
5:21 PM5 hours ago

TD CHIEFS14-14

5:16 PM5 hours ago

2Q 09:39

TD CHIEFS

Big mistake by Hurts who fumbles the ball when he wanted to make a run and Bolton returned it 44 yards to tie the game.

5:11 PM5 hours ago

2Q 11:50

Hurts manages to escape the pressure and found Pascal to move the chains.
5:06 PM6 hours ago

2Q 13:31

Mahomes with the incomplete delivery to Juju and the Chiefs will have to clear.
5:01 PM6 hours ago

TD EAGLES 14-7

4:56 PM6 hours ago

2Q 12:42

TD EAGLES

Hurts drops the bomb with AJ Brown who beat both defensive backs.

4:51 PM6 hours ago

END OF FIRST QUARTER

CHIEFS 7-7 EAGLES
4:46 PM6 hours ago

1Q 00:03

Hurts with the pass to Brown and the Eagles move the chains into opponent territory.
4:41 PM6 hours ago

1Q 01:08

Offside by Kansas and they give away first and 10.
4:36 PM6 hours ago

1Q 02:24

Harrison Butker missed the field goal attempt by hitting the post.
4:31 PM6 hours ago

1Q 02:28

Mahomes is pressured and throws incomplete, it will be fourth down.
4:26 PM6 hours ago

1Q 03:37

Kelce with the reception to the opponent's 35-yard line.
4:21 PM6 hours ago

1Q 04:06

An illegal use of hands and the Eagles give away first and 10.
4:16 PM6 hours ago

1Q 05:00

Hurts is pressured and forced to throw to the outside, so the Eagles will have to clear.
4:11 PM6 hours ago

TD EAGLES 7-7

4:06 PM7 hours ago

1Q 06:57

TD CHIEFS.

Mahomes connects with Kelce to tie the game in very quick fashion.

4:01 PM7 hours ago

1Q 08:11

Pacheco escapes on the ground and gets inside the opponent's 25-yard line.
3:56 PM7 hours ago

1Q 09:10

Kelce with the reception near midfield and the Chiefs are already moving the chains for the first time.
3:51 PM7 hours ago

TD EAGLES 7-0

3:46 PM7 hours ago

1Q 10:09

TD EAGLES

Hurts with the personal carry opens the score, there was a penalty but it was offside against the defense.

3:41 PM7 hours ago

1Q 10:18

No touchdown after review, but it will be first and goal.
3:36 PM7 hours ago

1Q 10:18

TD EAGLES

Gainwell's four-yard carry to open the scoring.

3:31 PM7 hours ago

1Q 11:36

Smith escapes for 11 yards on a big series.
3:26 PM7 hours ago

1Q 12:25

Goedert with the reception and Philadelphia is already in field goal range.
3:21 PM7 hours ago

1Q 13:01

Hurts runs for first and 10 already in opponent's territory, 49 yard line.
3:16 PM7 hours ago

1Q 13:37

Smith with the reception and the Eagles are already moving the chains.
3:11 PM7 hours ago

1Q 15:00

The game between Kansas City and Philadelphia begins. Eagles on offense.
3:06 PM8 hours ago

The overhang

Kansas City wins the fumble, so the Eagles will have the first possession of the ball.
3:01 PM8 hours ago

Cleaning and caring for the trophy

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is named after the Packers coach who won the first two editions and died of cancer while head coach of the Redskins.
2:56 PM8 hours ago

They are in the field

At this moment the anthem of the United States of America is already being played and all players and fans are ready.
2:51 PM8 hours ago

They jump into the field

At this moment the Chiefs and Eagles take the field to a standing ovation and, at the same time, a lot of booing. The fans are divided at State Farm Stadium.
2:46 PM8 hours ago

Add a new ring

The Chiefs are 2-2 in Super Bowls and if they win, they will get their third ring and Pat Mahomes' second; while the Eagles are 1-2 and want their second Vince Lombardi.
2:41 PM8 hours ago

Motivation

Jalen Hurts as a captain encourages his team to make the final push this season.
2:36 PM8 hours ago

The favorite

In the latest report at the Las Vegas bookmakers, the Eagles have been defined as the winner by 1.5 points and the combined odds are 51 points between the two.
2:31 PM8 hours ago

Sibling duel

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs will be facing Jason Kelce of the Eagles and it will be for the first time a duel of brother players, noting that there has already been a duel of head coaches with the Harbrough brothers.
2:26 PM8 hours ago

The boss is here

Andy Reid has already arrived at State Farm Stadium, remembering that he will be facing the team he coached for many years and where he lost a Super Bowl.
2:21 PM8 hours ago

The white uniform

Two of the last 10 teams that have not played in white have been able to pull out the win, these two were Chiefs and Eagles to break that mark.

The Eagles will play today in green and Kansas City will play as a visitor in white.

2:16 PM8 hours ago

Part-time show

It is worth remembering that Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, will be in charge of the halftime show for this game and is expected to have a surprise guest: who will it be?
2:11 PM8 hours ago

Injured?

It is important to remember that Jalen Hurts missed some games due to a shoulder injury and it seems that he is back to 100%, but Patrick Mahomes is not, although he is close to 100%, so the pressure of the defenses will be key for this Sunday.
2:06 PM9 hours ago

To break the curse

Patrick Mahomes is looking to break the curse that a regular season MVP has failed to win the Super Bowl since 2000 and names like Tom Brady and Peyton Maninng have been on that list, will he break the streak this Sunday?
2:01 PM9 hours ago

Start

NFL Super Bowl LVII is today with a big game when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the 2022-23 season. We begin with the coverage of the game through VAVEL.
1:56 PM9 hours ago

1:51 PM9 hours ago

What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Super Bowl LVII 2023?

This is the start time of the game Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles of February 12th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Brazil: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Chile: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Colombia: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

United States (ET): 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports

Spain: 12:40 AM on NFL Game Pass

Mexico: 5:40 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, ESPN, Star Plus, Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium and Azteca 7

Paraguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Peru: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass

1:46 PM9 hours ago

Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Due to the fact that these teams are in different conferences the record is very short with only nine games, where the Chiefs have an advantage of 5 wins to 4 losses and have won the last three in a row:

Kansas City Chiefs 42-30 Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 season.

Philadelphia Eagles 20-27 Kansas City Chiefs, 2017 season

Kansas City Chiefs 26-16 Philadelphia Eagles, 2013 season

Kansas City Chiefs 14-34 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009 season

Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 season

1:41 PM9 hours ago

Key player Philadelphia Eagles

On many occasions he has been underrated because he does not have the spotlight of other QBs, but if Jalen Hurts wants to be known this is the game where he should bring out all his talent, as he did throughout the regular season in search of giving the Eagles another NFL title.
1:36 PM9 hours ago

Key player Kansas City Chiefs

He was chosen as the MVP of the season and aims to have a great game, we are talking about Patrick Mahomes who is looking for his second ring as a professional, although the question will be how his ankle will be and if he will be at one hundred percent because the Eagles tend to be a defense that likes to pressure on many occasions.


1:31 PM9 hours ago

How many Super Bowls have the Kaansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won?

This will be the fifth Super Bowl in the history of the Red Arrow franchise where they have a record of 2 wins and 2 losses, remembering that with Mahomes this will be the third and they already have a record of 1 win and 1 loss:

SB I, Green Bay Packers 35-10 Kansas City Chiefs

SB IV, Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 Minnesota Vikings

SB LIV, Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers

SB LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9 Kansas City Chiefs

While the Eagles have reached the third Final Four in their history, where they have only one Vince Lombardi Trophy in exchange for two losses

SB XV, Oakland Raiders 27-10 Philadelphia Eagles

SB XXXIX, New England Patriots 24-21 Philadelphia Eagles

SB LII, Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots

1:26 PM9 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles: making no mistakes

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the best teams on offense and the ones that scored the most touchdowns on the ground, however, they must learn to take care of the ball and not put it at risk when it is not necessary, remembering that even though they were champions a few years ago, most of the team has not been to this type of events and inexperience could play against them.
1:21 PM9 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs: finding the balance

The Kansas City Chiefs have been very successful in recent years thanks to coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but one of the keys will be to put pressure on Jalen Hurts and prevent him from running the ball, and the offense must try to establish more of a ground attack to help their QB find a better balance.
1:16 PM9 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match will be played at the State Farm Stadium, in Arizona, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:40 pm ET.
1:11 PM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII 2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
