Highlights and Touchdowns: Chiefs 38-35 Eagles in NFL

THE WINNING FIELD GOAL
Thanks
CHAMPION
END GAME
4Q 00:08
4Q 00:51
4Q 01:48
4Q 02:00
4Q 02:44
4Q 04:07
4Q 04:32
TD EAGLES 35-35
FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR @JalenHurts. WOW.
4Q 05:15
Hurts with the short carry for the touchdown, coupled with the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35.
4Q 05:20
4Q 06:38
4Q 08:00
TD CHIEFS 35-27
The @Chiefs climb all the way back! INCREDIBLE.
4Q 09:22
Moore with the reception all alone to widen the gap.
4Q 10:11
4Q 10:33
TD CHIEFS 28-27
TIE GAME. HERE WE GO.
4Q 12:04
Toney with the 5-yard reception taking advantage of the fact that he was all alone for the touchdown.
4Q 13:59
4Q 14:51
END OF THIRD QUARTER
Kansas City will start with a first-and-10.
3Q 01:06
3Q 01:45
Elliott 33-yarder extends the lead to 6 points.
3Q 02:24
3Q 03:48
3Q 04:24
3Q 05:54
3Q 07:40
3Q 08:34
3Q 09:21
3Q 09:20
Bolton recovers the ball for the touchdown.
TD CHIEFS 21-24
7th round rookie scoring a TD in the Super Bowl.
Pretty cool, @isiah_pachecoRB.
3Q 09:30
Pacheco with the carry on a shotgun formation play to get within 3 points.
3Q 10:41
3Q 11:44
3Q 13:49
3Q 15:00
Rihanna at Super Bowl Halftime
Yes. Yes. Yes. 💃 @Rihanna #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/1aaU8TOpNQ — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023
In this moments
HALF TIME
2Q 00:00
Elliott 35-yard field goal.
2Q 00:00
2Q 00:19
2Q 00:46
2Q 00:54
2Q 00:54
2Q 01:33
2Q 02:00
TD EAGLES 21-14
It's too easy for @JalenHurts.
Third TD of the night.
2Q 02:20
Hurts with the carry through a gap in the line to retake the lead.
2Q 02:41
2Q 03:49
2Q 05:20
2Q 05:55
2Q 07:54
2Q 09:32
TD CHIEFS14-14
CHIEFS TIE IT BACK UP WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE
2Q 09:39
Big mistake by Hurts who fumbles the ball when he wanted to make a run and Bolton returned it 44 yards to tie the game.
2Q 11:50
2Q 13:31
TD EAGLES 14-7
WHAT AN ADJUSTMENT. HURTS TO BROWN 45-YARD TOUCHDOWN!
2Q 12:42
Hurts drops the bomb with AJ Brown who beat both defensive backs.
END OF FIRST QUARTER
1Q 00:03
1Q 01:08
1Q 02:24
1Q 02:28
1Q 03:37
1Q 04:06
1Q 05:00
TD EAGLES 7-7
Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super.
1Q 06:57
Mahomes connects with Kelce to tie the game in very quick fashion.
1Q 08:11
1Q 09:10
TD EAGLES 7-0
.@JalenHurts with the QB sneak!@Eagles on the board first! #FlyEaglesFly
1Q 10:09
Hurts with the personal carry opens the score, there was a penalty but it was offside against the defense.
1Q 10:18
1Q 10:18
Gainwell's four-yard carry to open the scoring.
1Q 11:36
1Q 12:25
1Q 13:01
1Q 13:37
1Q 15:00
The overhang
Cleaning and caring for the trophy
The Lombardi getting all shined up! 🏆— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023
They are in the field
They jump into the field
Add a new ring
Motivation
POV: You join the huddle@JalenHurts | #SBLVII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1c0ukxdCqv— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 12, 2023
The favorite
Sibling duel
The boss is here
Big Red is in the house. #SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5wlWdjKu5c— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023
The white uniform
The Eagles will play today in green and Kansas City will play as a visitor in white.
Part-time show
Injured?
To break the curse
Start
Tune in here Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score in NFL Super Bowl LVII 2023
What time is Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Super Bowl LVII 2023?
Argentina: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:40 PM on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports
Spain: 12:40 AM on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 5:40 PM on NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ViX, ESPN, Star Plus, Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium and Azteca 7
Paraguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Peru: 7:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:40 PM on NFL Game Pass
Last games Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs 42-30 Philadelphia Eagles, 2021 season.
Philadelphia Eagles 20-27 Kansas City Chiefs, 2017 season
Kansas City Chiefs 26-16 Philadelphia Eagles, 2013 season
Kansas City Chiefs 14-34 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009 season
Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 Kansas City Chiefs, 2005 season
Key player Philadelphia Eagles
Key player Kansas City Chiefs
How many Super Bowls have the Kaansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles won?
SB I, Green Bay Packers 35-10 Kansas City Chiefs
SB IV, Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 Minnesota Vikings
SB LIV, Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers
SB LV, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9 Kansas City Chiefs
While the Eagles have reached the third Final Four in their history, where they have only one Vince Lombardi Trophy in exchange for two losses
SB XV, Oakland Raiders 27-10 Philadelphia Eagles
SB XXXIX, New England Patriots 24-21 Philadelphia Eagles
SB LII, Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots